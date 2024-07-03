Thursday, July 4th, 2024

Fort Worth’s Fourth, featuring one of the largest fireworks displays in North Texas, will once again take place along the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, 817-698-0700). General Admission is free. Along with the fireworks after dusk and all sorts of other festivities, Chattahoochie (8pm) and Poo Live Crew (6pm) will perform. For more information, visit FortWorthsFourth.com. Poo is feeling very patriotic right now. You can also catch them before and after the event: at Irving’s celebration at 11am at Heritage Park (217 S Main St, Irving, 972-721-2655) before Fort Worth’s Fourth and at Music in the Park (263 W Main St, Azle, 817-444-2541) 8pm Fri, Jul 5. Both events are free.

Friday, July 5th, 2024

Does going to Dallas for a show count as a staycation or vacation adventure? Either way, add the Royal Sons’ Fifth of July show to your holiday itinerary. Our hometown boys are playing with The Doors Hotel (tribute) at the Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Av, Dallas, 214-824-9933) 7pm. Tickets start at $16 on Prekindle.com.

Saturday, July 6th, 2024

While you’re in Big D, stay awhile. Spend the night. See the sights. Drive the JFK route. Then, tonight, take in the first North Texas show of reunited local thrashers Power Trip, who have been on hiatus since the death of vocalist Riley Gale in 2020 (R.I.P.). In December, the surviving members played a surprise set in Austin with Seth Gilmore of Fugitive on vocals. In February, Power Trip announced they would be playing several more shows in 2024 with him again. This is that. Tickets to Power Trip’s show at The Factory (2713 Canton St, Deep Ellum, 214-749-5757) with special guests Ceremony, Fleshrot, Frozen Soul, and Tyrant’s Might start at $36.50 at Linktr.ee/PowerTripOfficial.

Sunday, July 7th, 2024

As a fundraiser for area social society Court de Fort Worth/Arlington (PO Box 365, Fort Worth, ICFWA.org), Club Changes (2637 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-413-2332) hosts Look at That Doggie 4pm-7pm. Enjoy drink specials, $5 single-dog plates, and $7 double-dog plates. This social organization is part of a bigger national group that raises money for other nonprofits and worthwhile causes while holding court in a campy way, like coronating an annual Emperor and Empress. Think: kings and queens.

Monday, July 8th, 2024

As hot and miserable as it is, getting trapped in the forests of Western Ireland doesn’t sound all that bad. Just ask Dakota Fanning’s character in The Watchers (PG-13). (Spoiler alert: It’s actually pretty bad.) The directorial debut of M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan is an adaption of a novel by A.M. Shine which, as we recently said, “feels like exactly the sort of thing that would appeal to the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan.” I shall find out tonight, as Fandango.com is offering a rental link for $19.99.

Tuesday, July 9th, 2024

Ready for a little “Barbecue”? Not in this heat! But keep your shirt on. Rebecca Manson is bringing the fun into the cool, refreshing indoor environs of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215). Composed of more than 45,000 individually crafted ceramic leaves and other elements (like an outdoor grill piece), “Barbecue” is huge — interconnected 8-foot-tall autumnal leaf piles especially — but overflowing with meticulous details. Enjoy the walkable installation and immerse yourself on this physically intimate but psychically capacious journey 10am-5pm Tue-Wed, 10am-8pm Fri, or Sat-Sun 10am-5pm thru Aug 25. Admission is included with general admission ($15 at TheModern.org).

Wednesday, July 10th, 2024

At 2pm, take the kids to the Strike, Scrape & Shake Show, a high-energy percussion performance by Mark Shelton at the Fort Worth Public Library (1300 NE 36th St, Fort Worth, 817-392-6010). The young ones will learn about and listen to snare drums, rhythm bones, a hammered dulcimer, the handpan, electric percussion, and more. This free program is for families with children of all ages.