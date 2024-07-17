North Texas has many great resources for products and services. Here are some of the best for your consideration.

Buy / Sell / Trade

In Benbrook, this weekend is Moonlight Madness time! Benbrook Antique Mall (9250 Benbrook Blvd, 817-249-0844) will stay open for two and a half extended hours on the evening of Saturday, July 20, for their Moonlight Madness Sale. The sale runs all day from 10:00am to 8:30pm and is for one day only. Wine and snacks come out at 5:00pm. For more info on Benbrook Antique Mall, visit their website or check out their Facebook group .

Are you on the hunt for antiques and funky finds? Cattle Barn Flea Market (4445 River Oaks Blvd) specializes in items made In America. They have lots of new and older merchandise, including hard-to-find items. Come indoors to shop and enjoy cold AC with all your favorite dealers! Cattle Bar is open 9am-5pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Many people are stuck with timeshare properties they no longer use. Wesley Financial Group (844-511-2581), the “Timeshare Cancellation Experts,” has over 450 positive reviews and has completed over $50 million in successful timeshare debt/fee cancellations. Call today for a free consultation and free info package, and learn how to get rid of your timeshare now.

Employment Information

Cheba Hut (1217 8th Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-0021) is a “toasted” sub sandwich shop with a full bar in the Near Southside. It prides itself on providing a laid-back vibe and some of the best sub sandwiches you have ever experienced. If this sounds like a great place to work, attend one of their open interviews on Tuesdays from 9am to 9pm. “Join the dank side!”

Ladies, are you concerned about the OB/GYN coverage through your employer’s insurance? According to the New York Times, the following companies have said they would cover travel expenses for employees who need reproductive health services not available in Texas: Airbnb, DoorDash, JP Morgan Chase, Levi Strauss & Co, Netflix, Patagonia, Reddit, Starbucks, Tesla, and Yelp. Additionally, NowThis has listed the following companies also offering the same assistance to employees: Amazon, Apple, BuzzFeed, Citigroup, Comcast, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lyft, Mastercard, Meta, Microsoft, Paramount, Sony, Tesla, Walt Disney Co, Vox Media, and Zillow.

Faith-Based Happenings

Located at 908 Pennsylvania Ave (817-335-3222), Celebration Community Church has services on Sundays at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube (@CelebrationCommunityChurch130).

The Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) and T. D. Jakes Ministries seek to become a global voice, along a lifelong journey of spiritual and economic hope, encouragement and empowerment to people locally, nationally, and around the world. Patrick E. Winfield II’s leadership has been extensive, serving in both education and ministry fields. As an educator, leader, and pastor his mission is to transform lives, build leaders and strengthen families. Join them for Sunday Service at 8am and Wednesday Bible Study at 7pm. For more info, visit online at www.TPHFW.org.

Health & Wellness

Dental Insurance: Physicians Mutual Insurance Company covers 350+ procedures. This is real dental insurance, not just a discount plan. Do not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details! Use code 6258 when you call 1-888-361-7095 or visit online at Dental50plus.com/FortWorth.

Health Screenings: According to the American Heart Association, stroke and Cardiovascular disease are leading causes of death. Screenings can provide peace of mind or early detection! Contact Life Line Screening to schedule your screening. Special offer: 5 screenings for just $149. Call 1-833-636-1757 today.

Life Insurance: Get up to $15,000.00 of GUARANTEED Life Insurance through Physicians Life Insurance Company! No medical exam or health questions. Cash to help pay for funeral and other final expenses. Visit Life55Plus.info/FTWorth or call 844-782-2870 today.

Pet Health: Need a FREE Spay/Neuter? Texas Coalition for Animal Protection has clinics near you. Schedule an appointment today at TexasForThem.org or call 1-833-636-1757.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas isn’t going anywhere. We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now, but we are here with you and we will not stop fighting for YOU. See 6 ways you can join the #BansOffOurBodies fight on FB @PPGreaterTX. For more info, go to PPGreaterTX.org.

Home Resources

AC Tune-Ups: American Residential Heating & Cooling. As temps outside start to climb, the season for savings is now. $49 cooling or heating system tune-up. Save up to $2000 on a new heating and cooling system (restrictions apply.) FREE estimates. Many payment options are available. Licensed and insured professionals. Call 1-877-447-0546 today.

Bathroom Remodeling: The bathroom of your dreams in as little as 1 day. Limited Time Offer – $1000 off or No Payments and No Interest for 18 months for customers who qualify. BCI Bath & Shower. Many options are available. Quality materials & professional installation. Senior & Military Discounts Available. Call 1-866-913-0581 today!

Power Generators: Prepare for power outages today with a home standby generator. There is no money down and low monthly payment options are available. Call 1-844-887-3143 for a FREE quote before the next power outage.

Leaf Filters: Eliminate gutter cleaning forever with LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection. Schedule a FREE LeafFilter estimate today. Ask about 20% off the entire purchase. Plus, 10% senior and military discounts are available. Call 1-877-689-1687.

Metal Roofing: Replace your roof with the best-looking and longest-lasting material: steel from Erie! Three styles and multiple colors are available. Steel is guaranteed to last a lifetime! Limited-time offer: $500 Discount + Additional 10% off Installation (for military, health workers, and first responders). Call 1-888-778-0566.

Walk-In Tubs: If you’re looking to switch to a walk-in tub, consider Safe Step (1-855-868-0192). North America’s #1 walk-in tub compay offers a comprehensive lifetime warranty, plus top-of-the-line installation and service. Right now, they are also featuring a FREE shower package and $1600 off for a limited time. Call today.

Mind / Body / Spirit

Get out of the heat and feel better fast with a massage session by Hanna in Hurst (817-590-2257). She offers professional, in-office massage (MT4797) only. No outcalls. Call today.

Marcella’s Touch offers alternative healing therapy 10am-6pm Mon-Fri by appointment. “Call me at 817-657-4290 to schedule your session!”

Services & Other Resources

DirecTV: With the CHOICE Package, you can get DIRECTV for $64.99/mo for 12 months and save an additional $120 over the first year. The first 3 months of HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, and Epix are included! Directv is #1 in Customer Satisfaction (JD Power & Assoc.) Some restrictions apply. Call 1-855-966-0520.

DISH Network: Get 190 Channels for $59.99! Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo (where available). Switch and get a FREE $100 Visa Gift Card. FREE Voice Remote. FREE HD DVR. FREE Streaming on ALL Devices. Call 1-855-701-3027 today!

Dorrance Publishing: Book manuscript submissions are currently being reviewed. Comprehensive services include consultation, production, promotion, and distribution. Call 1-866-256-0940 for your FREE Author`s Guide, or visit DorranceInfo.com/FTWorth today.

Earthlink: Highspeed Internet Big Savings with Unlimited Data! Fiberoptic Technology up to 1gbps with a customizable plan. Call 855-767-0515 today!

We Want to Hear from You!

Do you have thoughts and feelings, or questions, comments, or concerns about something you read in the Weekly? Please email Question@fwweekly.com .