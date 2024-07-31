As part of DFW Restaurant Week, which actually happens for a whole month from Thu, Aug 1 to Sun, Sep 1, Tarrant County has its fair share of participants. A portion of the proceeds goes to a great cause: helping the little humans at the Lena Pope Home (3200 Sanguinet St, Fort Worth, 817-255-2500). Participating restaurants will offer three-course prix fixe dinners for $49 or $59, with some offering two-course lunch or brunch menus for $29. Our resident canine correspondent has some thoughts.

I hear my parents talking about a couple of places where they hope to do what they call “fine dining.” When they go to Ellerbe’s Fine Food, I sure hope they bring me a doggie bag! According to BringFido.com, the others below are pet-friendly, which means I get to go too. Woof!

Cat City Grill (1208 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-916-5333) is offering a dinner for $49 from Mon, Aug 5 to Sun, Aug 18, which includes a starter choice of tomato basil goat cheese soup, arugula salad with Champagne vinaigrette, parmesan cheese, and almonds, or meatballs with house-made spice red sauce. For your entree, choose from grilled mahi mahi, chicken cacciatore, or a flat-iron steak with peppercorn gravy. Dessert will be bread pudding with an orange butter sauce or chocolate mousse. (The Rufus Recommendation: Steak!)

City Works Eatery & Pour House (5288 Monahans Av, Fort Worth, 682-207-1500) is offering a three-course lunch for $29 from Mon, Aug 5 to Sun, Aug 18. For your first course, choose from a Caesar salad, house salad, or the soup of the day. Then for the main event, you can have a blackened salmon salad with deviled eggs, baby greens, capers, red onion, feta, cucumber, tomatoes, and citrus vinaigrette; a bacon cheeseburger with aged Vermont white and yellow cheddars on a toasted brioche bun; Ahi tuna tacos; a Cuban sandwich; smoked meatloaf; fish and chips; or Southern mac ‘n’ cheese. For dessert, enjoy churro pretzel bites or peanut butter Snickers pie. (The Rufus Recommendation: There’s only one thing that smells like bacon, and that’s bacon. Translation: bacon cheeseburger, please!)

Del Frisco’s Grille (1200 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, 817-410-3777) is participating from Mon, Aug 5 to Sun, Sep 11, with a three-course dinner for $49. Starter options include cheesesteak eggrolls, iceberg lettuce wedge salad, the Grille salad, or Del’s deviled eggs. For the main course, enjoy lemon dill salmon, roasted chicken, heritage pork chop, or filet mignon, and for an upcharge, enhance those choices with blue cheese butter, garlic herb butter, truffle butter, bourbon bacon butter, a lobster tail, shrimp, or Oscar style toppings. Then for dessert, order the flourless chocolate torte, New York-style cheesecake, or Nutella bread pudding. (The Rufus Recommendation: Pork chops!)

Ellerbe Fine Foods (1501 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-3663) is going with a three-course dinner for $59 from Mon, Aug 5 to Sun, Aug 18. To begin, choose the Cowtown Market vegetable chopped salad or the Texas Bay shrimp pistolette. For your entree, enjoy the pan-seared Atlantic salmon, grilled Demases Farm globe eggplant, or a braised leg of Colorado lamb. Finish the meal with a serving of Mawmaw’s bread pudding. (The Rufus Recommendation: Leg of lamb in a doggie bag, please!)

Lili’s Bistro (1310 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-877-0700) is participating for three weeks, from Mon, Aug 5 to Sun, Aug 25, with a three-course dinner for $49. Start with a small plate of salmon and shrimp ceviche or mango goat cheese Chevre flatbread. For your large plate, enjoy the lemon pepper seabass or a summertime grill featuring rabbit sausage, pineapple chimichurri, and roasted fingerling potato hash. For dessert, they are serving Lili’s famous donut and coffee ice cream. (The Rufus Recommendation: Catch that rabbit!)

Moxie’s (1472 Main St, Southlake, 817-764-2767) is doing the preview weekend, Thu-Sun, Aug 1-4, plus the full month from Mon, Aug 5 to Sun, Sep 1, with a two-course lunch for $29 or a three-course dinner for $59. Lunch starters include Thai chili chicken, potstickers, or guacamole, and for the main course, choose from a super greens salad, chicken Madeira rigatoni, a cheeseburger, or a French dip. Dinner starters include steak bites, potstickers, or guacamole; for your entree, enjoy chipotle mango chicken, blackened Mahi Mahi, linguine bolognese, or a mushroom zen bowl. Dinner includes dessert choices of a white chocolate brownie or Key lime pie. (The Rufus Recommendation: Cheeseburger!)

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill (1220 Chisholm Trl, Ste 100, Euless, 817-283-9000) is also doing the full month full month from Mon, Aug 5 to Sun, Sep 1. Along with a three-course dinner for $49, and a two-course lunch for $29, they are also offering a $29 weekend brunch option. While brunch and lunch sound amazing, the dinner options are the real stand out. For starters, choose between spicy fried cauliflower, artichoke spinach dip, or bacon-wrapped barbeque prawns. Entrees include a Wagyu beef and prosciutto burger, Gochujang barbecue pork with kimchi fried rice, Tuscan Romano chicken, or grilled Atlantic salmon. Then for dessert, enjoy a creme brulee, a deep dish chocolate porter brownie, or a whisky apple crumble. (The Rufus Recommendation: That tail-waggin’ Wagyu burger!)

Waters Restaurant (301 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-984-1110) is offering a three-course dinner for $59 from Mon, Aug 5 to Sun, Aug 11. Start with your choice of chilled watermelon and cucumber salad or a chopped Romain and summer corn relish salad. For your entree, enjoy grilled Creole shrimp, herb-seared salmon, and blackened redfish. or a Porcini salt grilled petite filet mignon with dirty rice and back truffle compound butter. For dessert, your choices are a coffee creme brulee or a strawberry cream tartlet. (The Rufus Recommendation: Filet mignon, baby!)

For more promotional information about DFW Restaurant Week, including other participating restaurants and the ongoing efforts of Lena Pope Home, visit DFWRestaurantWeek.com.