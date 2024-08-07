Thursday, August 8, 2024

Director Ashley White is tackling a play by “that one guy” (Molière, the father of modern French comedy) for Circle Theatre (230 W 4th St, Fort Worth, 817-877-3040) thru Sat, Aug 24. In this punk-rock remake of the classic farce Imposter! Hypocrite! Tartuffe!, a cunning guy tries to charm his way into a household and is thwarted by some ladies who beat him at his own game. While tonight is opening night, if you decide to go Friday, arrive at 7pm to enjoy the pre-show Tarot & Tini Treats event. As Circle says, “Arrive early to see your future!” Tickets start at $37 at CircleTheatre.com/Tartuffe.

Friday, August 9, 2024

When we mentioned Hip Pocket Theatre’s water-themed Raft Project in our annual Summer Issue, the play still needed a place to, um, land. As we approach the end of summer, we now know that it has docked at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800). No late seatings are allowed for opening night at 8:15pm sharp (or, actually, now thru Sun, Aug 25). Live music, physically emotive storytelling, and puppetry will go with the H2O. Tickets are $20 at HipPocket.org.

Saturday, August 10, 2024

This year’s back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday is Fri-Sun, and items include most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks (less than $100). For all the details, visit Comptroller.Texas.gov and search by “Sales Tax Holiday.” If you find yourself on the East Side during your tax-free quest, Grand Prairie Premium Outlets offers an incentive program. Anyone who spends a combined total of $500 at participating stores will receive a $50 American Express Simon Gift Card. For more info, visit PremiumOutlets.com/outlet/grand-prairie.

In collaboration with the local FWISD Teaching & Learning Center, Potter’s House Church (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-288-9970) is hosting its annual Back-2-School Festival. Starting at 9am, they will give away backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, and more. This event is open to the general public, and attending is free. Check out our Big Ticket column in next week’s paper for more back-to-school information.

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Enjoy two glorious mornings hanging out with your pup in the beauty of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160) 8am-11am Sat-Sun. Admission to Dog Days is $12, plus $5 per pup at FWBG.org. Hydration stations for our four-legged friends will be provided by the Garden across campus. Then, starting in September, the festivities return to two full days rather than only mornings (protecting those paws!): Sat-Sun, Sep 14-15 and Oct 5-6.

ALL WEEKEND

Along with its ongoing Magnolia at the Modern series, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) hosts various film festivals throughout the year. This weekend, it’s Masterpieces from Studio Ghibli. Showcasing six films from animation masters Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, the festival features The Boy and the Heron, this year’s Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature Film. Every film will be introduced by Dr. Marc Hairston, a research scientist from the University of Texas who is also a professional space physicist, an anime author, a part-time anime scholar, and a Fort Worth native who has hosted many animation festivals at the Modern. The screenings will be in the museum’s auditorium. Tickets are $10.

Monday, August 12, 2024

No movie night for us this evening. Today is the day that I finally get to see Darnell perform with Journey as they open for Def Leppard at Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, 817-533-1972), along with the Steve Miller Band. Knowing that Def Leppard is my favorite old-school guilty pleasure, my husband, who hates them, bought me tickets for Christmas, thinking I’d take a friend. He was wrong. I’m dragging him with me. Total wife move, right? Tickets are mostly sold out, but there are still some at SeatMom.com/performers/journey, and you can use the promo code 2023 for a discount.