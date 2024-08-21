Music in video games has gone from memorable 8-bit tunes to masterful, fully orchestrated scores. This weekend, Bass Performance Hall will ring with some of the most unforgettable music ever put in a game by hosting the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Orchestra World Tour.

Following the release of 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, which saw the classic 1997 JRPG get the first of three planned games in a trilogy of remakes, came the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour in 2021. Now, with the release of Part 2 earlier this year, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, comes the Rebirth Orchestra World Tour. Focusing on music from Rebirth, the tour will give fans of the long-running game series the chance to experience the music of the hit game and beloved series live and in person.

Rebirth Orchestra World Tour will feature songs from legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu’s score for the original Final Fantasy VII and the songs’ reimaginings for Rebirth from Mitsuto Suzuki and Masashi Hamauzu. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will perform the sweeping “Grasslands Medley,” the foot-stomping “Cosmo Canyon — Sanctum of Planetology,” and, of course, the intimidating “Sephiroth’s Theme.” Not only will the music be live, but it will be accompanied by scenes from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth onscreen behind the orchestra.

Guest conductor Arnie Roth is no stranger to either video games or the music of Final Fantasy. He was the music director and conductor of the national concert tour Dear Friends: Music from Final Fantasy in 2004 and 2005, and he followed that up in 2006 with Voices: Music from Final Fantasy in Tokyo with the Tokyo Philharmonic.

Saturday’s show is sold out, but tickets to Friday’s performance are still available. Cosplay is welcome, but headgear and full facemasks are prohibited.