In honor of the glorious chicken wing and the servers who bring them to you, we have two (sort of) wing-related items for you at the top of this week’s food-and-booze event list.

Thursday, August 22, 2024

As one of Hooters’ regional offices is in North Texas, it’s no surprise that the 27th annual Miss Hooters International Pageant will be in Fort Worth this year at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, 817-624-7117). What is surprising is that for the first time since before the pandemic, it will be open to the general public. Watch as 30 of the top Hooters Girls from more than 18,000 of them worldwide — including Dallas native Cassidy Welch, Anna Garrison from Grand Prairie, and Carielle England of Lewisville — compete for a spot on an elite team. Like the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, this group of women will make high-profile appearances, attend various local philanthropic events, and appear in the organization’s popular annual calendar. General admission tickets start at $25 on AXS.com. Premium GA tickets are $40 and include reserved seating and two drink tickets. This event is open to those 18 and older, with a valid photo ID required for entry. (And if you find yourself at a Hooters and are not in the mood for wings, try the Buffalo Shrimp. #TrustMe)

Now thru September 15, 2024

Speaking of wings, while the ones at Hooters may be delicious, their chain restaurant and servers are ineligible to win any of our Good Grub categories in Best Of 2024. If you have opinions about who has the best local wings and local waitstaff, let your voice be heard by completing a Best Of 2024 ballot on FWWeekly.com. The food categories include Bakery, Barbecue, Breakfast, Brunch, Burger, Burrito, Cajun Food, Catfish, Chef, Chicken-Fried Steak, Chinese Food, Coffeeshop, Deli Sandwiches, Food Truck, Fried Chicken, Hot Dog, Italian Food, Japanese Food, Mediterranean Food, Mexican Food, Pizza, Plant-Based Dish, Queso, Ramen, Restaurant, New Restaurant, Salsa, Seafood, Soul Food, Steak, Street Tacos, Sushi, Tamales, Tex-Mex Food, Thai Food, Vietnamese Food, and the aforementioned Waitstaff and Wings.

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Riff ram bah zoo! Mule Alley is getting in on the back-to-school action with a TCU spirit night. From 7pm to 10pm as part of The Backyard Unplugged at Hotel Drover (200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, 817-755-5557), Cory Michael will perform, Pour Horse will whip up themed cocktails, and assorted vendors will offer game day-inspired pop-up shopping. There is no cost to attend.

Now thru September 30, 2024

Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting its third annual Save the Tacos event. Now thru the end of September, Arlington restaurants will serve limited-time specialty tacos to compete for the title of “Arlington’s Favorite Taco.” Locations include Boiling Tails, Cut & Bourbon, Grounds & Gold, M’Jay’s House of Smoke, Papaya Mexican Grill, Prince Lebanese Grill, R Bar and Grill, Rocketbelly, Tic-Taco, TJ’s Catfish & Wings, Tom’s Burgers & Grill and Zack’s Bistro. For more info, visit Arlington.org and search by #SavetheTacos.

Monday, September 30, 2024

In kill-it-and-grill-it news, it is time for you anglers and hunters to renew your annual licenses. Those who do so by today can purchase an entry in the contest for a Lifetime License. Three lucky winners’ names will be drawn, and each gets a Lifetime Super Combo License, meaning they’ll never need to buy a Texas hunting or fishing license again. Entries are only $5 each. They can be purchased online, at any license retailer, or by phone. A good place to start is TPWD.Texas.gov/digitaltag. While you’re at it, please consider adding a small $1-20 donation to help support Hunters for the Hungry. This program allows hunters to donate legally harvested deer to participating processors, who then supply the processed meat to local food banks to feed Texas families in need.

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Usually held at Panther Island Pavilion, the annual Lonestar Cigar & Spirits event has a new home — and name. Presented by Enthusiast Report, the Texas Cigar, Wine & Spirits Tasting will be at Cigars International (12853 Cabela Dr, Fort Worth, 817-562-1150) from 6pm to 9pm. Savor and take home an assortment of premium cigars while immersing yourself in samples of some of the finest wine, beer, and spirit brands from around the world, all while enjoying live entertainment, food, giveaways, and more. Tickets start at $50 on Eventbrite.com.

Now Open

Sprouts Farmers Market, a healthy grocer with more than 400 stores in 23 states, has added another location in our area. The new one is in North Fort Worth (4525 W Bailey Boswell Rd, 682-432-7579) and is open 7am to 10pm daily. Sprouts prides itself on its involvement in the local community and on sourcing local produce. For us, that means access to items from Texas farmers like South Tex Organics, Trueharvest Farms, Little Bear Produce, and more. As for community involvement, their stores donate edible groceries no longer fit for sale (i.e., perfect) to local organizations like the Tarrant Area Food Bank. No wonder the mayor is glad they’re here. “I love the Sprouts on Camp Bowie Boulevard, and you can find me shopping there just about every week, so I am excited to welcome another Sprouts Farmers Market to Fort Worth,” Mattie Parker said. “In addition to bringing healthy grocery options to enhance the quality of life for residents, Sprouts also creates valuable job opportunities and builds onto the thriving business environment in our fast-growing city.” For more info and weekly deals, visit Sprouts.com.

ICYMI: DFW Restaurant Week

Don’t forget about DFW Restaurant Week, happening now thru Sep 1! This is a 28-year tradition in which many of our best and most beloved spots offer three-course prix fixe dinners ($49 or $59) and some $29 prix fixe brunch/lunch offerings. In Tarrant County, at least $10 from every meal goes to Lena Pope, a family-serving nonprofit providing mental health counseling for children, parent training, child care, juvenile justice programs, and more in the Fort. (For more info, visit DFWRestaurantWeek.com.) Diners leave full, happy, and secure in the knowledge that their choices supported local restaurants and benefited a local charity doing hard work and heavy lifting in Fort Worth. Read about how some of these local eateries are going above and beyond for this year’s Restaurant Week/Month in the story “Rise Above” at FWWeekly.com. — Laurie James