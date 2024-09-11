Horror fans and tattoo aficionados get extremely excited when the 13th day of the month falls on a Friday. This year, it happens in September and December, and the time is now.

Studios often use the occasion to try to break the world record for the most tattoos done in a 24-hour period. Legendary North Texas tattoo artist Oliver Peck, a former Ink Masters judge, broke the Guinness world record of 400 in 2008 by doing 415 in 24 hours on Fri, Jun 13, at his Elm Street Tattoos shop in Deep Ellum. Phoenix’s Hollis Cantrell eventually eclipsed him, doing 808 tattoos in a day. Jeremy Swan of Broken Art Tattoo in Tucson holds the current record at 875.

The only way to do that many tattoos in such a short time is to stick with predesigned flash tattoos that can be done quickly — premade tattoo designs that a tattoo artist creates and displays in their studio for customers to choose from. Thanks to Peck and the other contenders above, flash tattoo specials for Friday the 13th are now a tradition.

As best I can tell, no local studios are trying to break the record this Friday. However, Elm Street is doing a 24-hour marathon from midnight Fri thru midnight Sat. For $13+$7 tip, you’ll have your choice of whichever Friday the 13th tattoo you like. (You’ll literally be getting the number 13.) Will records be broken? We’ll see.

Meanwhile, several (mostly flash) tattoo specials will be offered by studios around Fort Worth, including these five.

How does winning a tattoo session for something bigger than the usual Friday-the-13th offerings sound? The Bearded Moon Tattoo Studio (5201 N Beach St, Ste 117, Fort Worth, 682-707-2724) is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a $400-500 tattoo from the artist of your choice noon-10pm, plus $40 flash tattoos.

Over at DarkSide of Texas Tattoo & Piercing Studio (2420 NE 28th St, Fort Worth, 682-847-1886), 350 flash designs are available in the $40-120 price range from 11am-9pm Fri and 9am-6pm Sat.

Lucky Horseshoe Tattoo (1426 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-378-8933) is offering walk-in cash deals, including a 1-inch tattoo for $20, basic titanium piercings for $20, and palm-sized tattoos in select designs for $130. The event is from 2pm to 10pm only, but if you are in line by 10pm, they will take care of you.

While Psycho Clown Tattoos (1307 NW 28th St, Fort Worth, 817-894-6294) was still finalizing its plans for #TattooBlackFriday as of press time, they already have the epic hot-pink Jason-inspired promo art you see here in play. Nice! For updates, follow them at Facebook.com/PsychoClownTattoo. (Speaking of clowns, one of our staffers — let’s just call him #TexasMike — is not a fan of them. “Afraid” is a strong word. Aversion? Yes, an aversion. Be sure to hassle him when you see him IRL.)

Along with deals on piercings and tattoos, Friday the 13th means barbecue, live music, tarot readings, ice cream, and assorted oddities at Randy Adams Tattoo Studio (6467 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-446-0272). Enjoy half off the regular prices of select tattoos starting at $50 and 13% off certain gold-piercing jewelry.

Finally, I can tell you that Villains Ink (1717 W Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-716-3475) will be a popular spot for tattoo specials today. Last October, on a Friday the 13th, I was leaving Lola’s (RIP), which was located near the same intersection, and there was a line around the block for this event. Select flash options for traditional-style tattoos and piercings will be $13+$7 tip, 2-x-2s are $40, and 3-x-3s are $60 (cash only) from 1pm to 10pm.

While I did just use the word “finally,” a quick Google search will lead you to other studios all over North Texas celebrating Friday the 13th. Also, your opinion is needed if you have a tattoo and any of the above interests you. Please complete a Best Of 2024 readers’ choice ballot on FWWeekly.com by midnight Sun, as Best Tattoo Artist and Best Tattoo Studio are categories in the sections People & Places and Getting & Spending, respectively, this year.