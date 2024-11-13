Thursday, November 14, 2024

Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation is hosting a 21+ fall sampling event. Night Market at The Shack at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, 817-335-2491) will serve bites from 11 area chefs and craft cocktails by 14 local mixologists 6:30pm-9pm — each featuring a different spirit. Tickets are $65 at FWFWF.org/events/night-market.

Friday, November 15, 2024

Ray Wylie Hubbard’s label says he has “evolved into a writer of uncommonly honest portraits of life, alternately mixing deep personal sagas with poignant character studies of those traveling on the dark side of the road.” This Texas troubadour is back with us tonight at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) for an 18+ show at 10pm. Doors open at 6pm, and a nominee for best tribute act in this year’s Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards, Hazard County, will open at 8pm. Tickets start at $18 at BillyBobsTexas.com, but one lucky reader can win a pair from us. How? Subscribe to our email newsletters at FWWeekly.com/fw-weekly-newsletter-sign/, then check your inbox on Thursday afternoon for further instructions. Good luck!

Saturday, November 16, 2024

The community-service org Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington Inc. has a big event at Club Reflection (604 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, 817-819-5277). The Emperor’s Birthday Bash will include an Anything Goes Talent Show (R-rated) featuring comedy, dancing, drag, juggling, and singing, plus there will be auction items you can bid on and win throughout the evening. As of press time, I am still trying to figure out the cover charge, but it is a fundraiser, so bring a little (or a lot) of cash with you just in case.

Sunday, November 17, 2024

As hard as this may be to believe, you are only two Rock ’N’ Roll Rummage Sales away from Christmas. Yikes! For a little early shopping, head to South Main MicroPark (105 S Main St, Fort Worth, @RockNRollRummageSale) from noon to 5pm. More than 40 local vendors will be selling art, collectibles, home goods, jewelry, music, memorabilia, oddities, vintage items, and many hand-crafted items made with reclaimed/repurposed materials. Dead Vinyl (4pm), Captain Moon & The Silver Spoons (2:30), and Tom Sless (noon) will perform. Food is available for purchase, and admission is free.

All Weekend

Friday thru Sunday marks the opening weekend of Fireside Films season. Hosted by the Fort Worth chapter of the Rooftop Cinema Club, they show movies on the roof of the Worthington Renaissance hotel (235 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, 817-870-1000). Loveseats are available for optimal snuggling, and tickets include a personal heater and complementary gourmet warm drinks, including hot chocolate, cider, coffee, or tea. On tap this weekend are The Devil Wears Prada (5pm Fri), Love Jones (7:35pm Fri), Fight Club (10:10pm Fri), Twilight (6:30pm Sat), Pulp Fiction (9:30pm Sat), Home Alone (6pm Sun), and 500 Days of Summer (8:30pm Sun). Tickets are $21-30 at RoofTopCinemaClub.com/fort-worth/, where you can also find info about future events in the series.