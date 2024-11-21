Some of you are looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with your families next week. Others? Not so much. From dining out for the big meal to events before and after (that don’t involve watching the Cowboys lose), here are some ideas for your consideration.

Sunday, November 24, 2024

Hear some rocking tunes while helping gather food donations that could help some folks who need it in the coming weeks. Local Famous Records is hosting a fundraiser for the local food pantry Funky Town Fridge (FunkTownFridge.org, 682-207-7436), which helps feed people in Fort Worth food deserts. Local Famous and Torch Entertainment have teamed up to throw the inaugural Food Fest Fundraiser at the Haltom Theater (5601 E Belknap St, Haltom City, 682-250-5678). There will be local vendors, and B-Nign, Ben C Jones, Black Market Garden, The Bom Bom Boms, Despire, Double Bear, Hang Booty Disco, I Am Warbird, N.R.I.O., Passengers Unknown, The Spectacle, Temporal Distortions, Trash Puppies, and Wolves Reign are slated to perform. Tickets are $20, with 10% of all proceeds going to Funkytown Fridge, or $15 with a food donation.

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

From 9pm to 11pm, a trio of musically inclined friends are having a Thanksgiving Eve Pregame Jam at the new FW Thunderbird (306 Houston St, Fort Worth, @FWThunderbird). There is no cover, only good vibes and good times listening to the Quaker City Night Hawks’ Sam Anderson, Royal Sons’ Blake Parish, and Arenda Light’s Kris Luther all night long.

Another longtime pre-Thanksgiving party is happening again this year in Pantego. Every year, the gang at Tanstaafl Pub (409 N Bowen Rd, Arlington, 817-460-9506) hosts a jam session with local musicians covering songs from The Last Waltz. The pub’s 12th annual There’s No Such Thing as a Last Waltz is free and starts at 9pm.

Thursday, November 28, 2024

If you’re thinking of spending the day in the Stockyards, consider the three-course Thanksgiving feast at 97 West Kitchen & Bar at Hotel Drover (200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, 682-255-6497) from noon to 9pm. The menu includes entrée selections like herb-crusted turkey with sage gravy and smoked prime rib; sides of potato hash, sausage-apple stuffing, and fresh cranberry sauce; and starters like butternut-squash soup and a farm-fresh salad. For dessert, choose from pecan or pumpkin pie. Adult dining is priced at $75 per person. There is a special menu for Lil Ropers (ages 5-12) for $35, and those under 5 dine for free. For reservations, go to OpenTable.com. (If your party is five or more, please call the restaurant instead.)

Blue Mesa is once again hosting its annual Thanksgiving Buffet from 8am to 4pm. The menu includes roasted turkey, smoked brisket, red chile-glazed ham, grilled salmon, cranberry-jalapeño relish, Southwest stuffing, mashed and sweet potatoes, green beans, cinnamon roasted butternut squash, and a variety of pies. Plus, there will be a traditional street taco bar, an omelet station, and more. The price is $40 for adults, $12 for kids ages 6-11, and free for ages 5 and younger. Your choice of mimosas, coffee, iced tea, orange juice, and soft drinks is included. For reservations, go to OpenTable.com or call the restaurant. To purchase the Family Packs that feed 6-8 adults for $175, order at BlueMesaGrill.com no later than Sun, Nov 24.

One of the best deals in town is from Best Of winner Ol’ South Pancake House in Fort Worth (1509 S University Dr, 817-336-0311) and Burleson (225 E Renfro St, 817-989-9090). For $74.99, you can pick up a Family Thanksgiving Meal that feeds four people. Meals include 3 pounds of sliced herb-roasted turkey with cornbread dressing, turkey-giblet gravy, fresh cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and two sides (baby carrots, bacon green beans, caramelized Brussels sprouts, mac ’n’ cheese, mashed potatoes, candied yams). Preorders can be placed at OlSouthPancakeHouse.com/order. For those who prefer to dine in, plates of all of the above are $17.99 per person, including a drink and a slice of pie. The Burleson location is open 6am to 3pm daily, and Fort Worth is open 24/7.

Silver Fox (1651 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-332-9060), a critic’s choice for best steak in Best Of 2024, has a special Thanksgiving Day menu from noon to 6pm with slow-roasted turkey with gravy, cornbread dressing, whipped potatoes, candied yams, sugar-snap peas, and spiced cranberry sauce for $42 per person ($18 for children 12 and younger). In addition to this Thanksgiving meal, Silver Fox will also offer a Slow-Roasted Turkey Family Meal Pack that can be preordered starting Sat, Nov 23. For more info, visit SilverFoxCafe.com.

Toro Toro (200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-975-9895) will serve a Pan-Latin Thanksgiving Dinner from 5pm to 10pm. This three-course meal by Chef Richard Sandoval will include an entree of Thanksgiving turkey breast with guava mole, watercress salad, risen au jus, and apple stuffing or grilled snapper with kimchi marinade, roasted carrots, and creamy mashed potatoes; an appetizer choice of short-rib empanadas with Yuzu avocado and queso fresco or crispy mango prawns; and a dessert of Texas pecan pie with cream and a sweet sand crumble. The cost is $95 per person. For reservations, call the restaurant or book a time slot on OpenTable.com.

All Month

Throughout November, Fish City Grill in Burleson (225 E Renfro St, Ste 117, 682-250-4757), Flower Mound (2628 Long Prairie Rd, 972-899-1630), and Mansfield (581 W Debbie Ln, 817-225-2094) have some specials, including Texas redfish with Thanksgiving oyster dressing and a winter herb beurre blanc for $26.99 per person.