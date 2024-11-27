While our Turkey Awards do mark the beginning of the holiday season for us Weekly folk, I did not intend for the majority of this week’s Night & Day to be so festive. But here we are. Most wonderful time of the year? OK, I guess I’m ready to lean in. For those who have a comedy lover in their life, feel free to buy some future show tickets from Big Laugh, and we’ll be at 100% festive capacity.

Thursday, November 28, 2024

Every Thanksgiving, only the best of the best high school marching bands from around the country journey to New York City to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC (and its Peacock app) starting at 8:30am. The invitations are very exclusive, so it’s a big honor to be included. This year, the Flower Mound Band (3411 Peters Colony Rd, 469-713-5192) gets to go as the only high school representing the Lone Star State. Go, Jaguars!

Friday, November 29, 2024

You’ve probably heard of actor/producer/writer Sydney Castillo. He’s written for HBO’s Game Theory, VH1’s Celebrity Squares, and, most recently, NBC’s Marlon, now streaming on Netflix. Castillo’s stand-up can be seen on the HBO Max special The Headliners and in-person at Big Laugh Comedy Club (604 Main St, Ste 100, 512-817-9535) 7pm or 9:30pm Fri-Sat.

Saturday, November 30, 2024

As part of its 2024 Christmas tour, the Vienna Light Orchestra will perform three times (1:30pm, 4:30pm, and 7:30pm) at the Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-9500). Named for the “capital of orchestral music,” the VLO, comprising musicians and singers from seven different countries, performs holiday classics surrounded by more than 2,000 flickering candles and several Christmas trees. While GA tickets are already sold out, you can still enjoy a VIP experience with front-and-center seats for $145 per person at ViennaLightOrchestra.com.

Sunday, December 1, 2024

Since today is National Museum Gift Shop Day, it’s appropriate that the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association is hosting its inaugural Artist Sunday from 1pm to 5pm. Highlighting local artists, creators, and makers, the day promotes giving artistic items and experiences for the holidays. The participating galleries include Art on the Boulevard (4919 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-737-6368), Artspace111 (111 Hampton St, 817-692-3228), Fort Works Art (2100 Montgomery St, 817-759-9475), Gallery 440 (440 S Main St, 817- 335-0100), Rebecca Low Sculpture Gallery (7608 Camp Bowie West, 817-244-1151), and TCU’s Fort Worth Contemporary Arts (2900 W Berry St, 817-257-2588), which will also screen a 30-minute film about HIV at 2pm. To learn more, visit ArtistsSunday.com. See this week’s Shop Local section for other ideas for using your dollars to help independent businesspeople in our area.

Monday, December 2, 2024

Known for its various arts ’n’ crafts nights, The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) invites you to “step into the dark side of the season, summon your inner Krampus, and create a delightfully dark holiday gnome.” Tickets for the DIY Krampus Gnome event are $30 on Eventbrite.com and include all supplies and one drink ticket, so you can imbibe a specially themed cocktail or mocktail. Doors creak open at 7:30pm, and the crafting begins at 8pm.

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

With the beautiful, shiny, and new Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000) in our backyard, Fort Worth has been able to score some pretty cool shows this last couple of years that could have also played in Dallas or at the AAC. Case in point: KISS FM’s annual Jingle Ball at 7:30pm. Meghan Trainor, Jason Derulo, and Kane Brown are the featured performers at this holiday concert, along with Madison Beer, Dasha, KATSEYE, Saweetie, Shaboozey, and Wonho. Tickets start at $28.50 at TicketMaster.com.

But wait, there’s more.

Next week is our annual Holidays Issue, which will be merry and bright and December-y from cover to cover. Should you be interested in contributing editorial ideas or advertising campaigns (yeah, I went there), please reach out to me as soon as possible at Marketing@FWWeekly.com, and I will connect you with the appropriate Weekly elf or Santa himself. “I know him!”