This weekend heralds the arrival of the holiday season, which includes Black Friday, Small Saturday, Artists Sunday, and Cyber Monday. With so many gift-buying ideas floating around, remember to try to #KeepItLocal. Here are some options offered by a few of our Best Of 2024 winners.

Dynamite Dames (3915 Benbrook Blvd, Ste C, Fort Worth, 817-319-1588), the longest-running pinup photography studio in North Texas and the winner of our readers’ choice for best photographer in Best Of 2024, has discount shoots and a gift card sale for the holidays. For example, when you purchase a gift card for $500, you receive an additional $100 gift card at no extra cost. If you’ve wanted to do a pinup shoot, now is the time! For the most current specials, follow the studio at Facebook.com/DynamiteDamesPhotography.

Whether you’re treating yourself to a customized hat accessorized with your choices of chains, feathers, leather strips, and more, or buying one as a present (your main job right now), be sure and shop at Flea Style in the Stockyards (128 E Exchange Av, Ste 580, Fort Worth, 682-224-5887) this week. Starting on Black Friday, every $100 spent on apparel earns you a complimentary black-and-white (or teal) checkered sweater (limit of two per person) while supplies last.

The seasonal offerings at Perfect Touch Day Spa (2525 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 817-870-3610) include sessions for couples and individuals that can be purchased in-person or at PerfectTouchSpa.com. The Holiday Couple’s Package for $300 includes 1.75 hours of pampering in which two people enjoy a Champagne Couple’s Massage followed by a Chocolate Peppermint Body Polish. I hope Santa brings me a Holiday Bliss Spa Package for $265 to enjoy four hours of pampering, including a facial, warm stone massage, spa manicure, paraffin hand treatment, and pedicure. Gift certificates are available in increments of $25 and up and can be used toward any spa services from our 2024 best spa winner. For impromptu contests and specials, keep an eye on Facebook.com/PerfectTouchDaySpa.

Remember the glorious queso from Torchy’s Tacos (nine area locations) that won the critic’s choice for best queso in Best Of 2024? Well, you have a chance to win that very same dish for free for a year. (A year!) How? Simply give the gift of Torchy’s Tacos by purchasing $250 worth of gift cards in-person at your favorite location to unlock the exclusive 2025 Queso Gold Card while supplies last. Lucky cardholders get a full-size award-winning green chile queso when they stop by Torchy’s and make a purchase throughout 2025. The cards are limited and will not be replenished, so get them before they sell out!

Thrive Apothecary (three area locations) will have lots of specials this holiday season, but Thursday is your last chance to win free gummies from this award-winning CBD retailer in several flavors, including peach, mango, strawberry, and watermelon. To enter, follow Thrive on Facebook and share the story from Sat, Nov 9 — here, let me help you: https://bit.ly/Thankful4Thrive. The giveaway closes at 11:59pm Thanksgiving night. Good luck!

Traders Village (2602 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, 972-647-2331) is not just a mecca for flea-market finds and gift items — like the jewelry that got our attention during Best Of 2024 — but it can also be a resource for discounted home essentials. The village is currently offering Money Savings Deals focused on value/bargain shopping. For example, the dealer in Lot 5017 has Dove spray deodorant priced at three for $10 ($18.55 at Walmart) and Pantene shampoo and conditioner in 25-oz bottles for $5 ($7.97 at Walmart). Plus, the overflow area at Lot 21640 has Golden Pothos plants for $25 in the size typically found at Home Depot for $37.99. One neatly tied bow later, and that’s a lovely gift!

Please pick up a copy of our annual Holidays Issue in stands on Wed, Dec 4, for more gift ideas, an extended calendar of seasonal events, holiday recipes, and a ton of info to help you make your list and check it twice. To be included, start by emailing Marketing@FWWeekly.com. Happy Holidays!