It’s time once again for coverage of the year in movies, and we start with my colleagues at the DFW Film Critics Association picking Anora as the best film of 2024. Besides top honors, the film also picked up wins for Best Actress (MikeY Madison) and Best Director (Sean Baker). Elsewhere, Brady Corbet’s forthcoming The Brutalist won for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Guy Pearce) while Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig won for Best Foreign Language Film and the Russell Smith Award for best independent film. You can see a full list of winners here. As always, I’ll be giving you my own gongs over the coming days.