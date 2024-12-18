Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Texas’ oldest garden of its kind, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160) is turning 90, which is a pretty big deal. To celebrate, admission is free 8am-4pm today. Stroll through 23 specialty gardens and enjoy complimentary samples from Nothing Bundt Cakes starting at 11am. Make and take a pinecone birdseed ornament as an homage to the Botanic Garden’s Birds’ Christmas Tree tradition that began in December 1935, when children would decorate an old mesquite tree with carrots, cranberries, popcorn, and more to feed the birds. “As we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, we reflect on the rich history, enduring beauty, and profound impact this sanctuary has had on our community,” said Patrick Newman, president and CEO. “From its humble beginnings to its status as a beloved landmark, the garden stands as a testament to our commitment to nature, education, and sustainable living.”

Thursday, December 19, 2024

The MEAD-E-OAK’R Christmas Vacation tour with Americana rockers Austin Meade and David Willie, plus Sam Canty and Lance Vanley of Treaty Oak Revival, hits Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300). Along with some fun throwback homages to the 1989 National Lampoon comedy, Meade will perform two tracks off his recent Homesick for the Holidays EP, including his take on “Last Christmas” and Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December.” Tickets start at $120 on Ticketmaster.com.

Friday, December 20, 2024

Endless Summer: The American Beach Boys Experience is hosting its Christmas show in the self-proclaimed Christmas capital of Texas, Grapevine. As the band features some former members of the real Beach Boys, this is more than just a tribute show. Along with helping you relive the ’60s, the six-piece will perform some of their seasonal hits like “Little Saint Nick.” There is a matinee show at 3pm and an evening performance at 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre (300 S Main St, 817-410-3100). Tickets are $44 at Tickets.GrapevineTicketline.com.

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards nominee Arlington Jones has a free solo piano pop-up concert called Christmas with the Soul Gent at Steinway Piano Gallery (510 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-665-1853) at 7pm. Seating is limited, so call the gallery immediately to RSVP.

Sunday, December 22, 2024

Two more of our nominees have road trip-worthy shows today. Hear some blues and rockin’ holiday tunes at the free Blind Dog Cooley Annual Christmas Show at Railport Brewing Company (405 W Madison St, Waxahachie, 972-921-5189) 7pm-9pm. Folk singer-songwriter Summer Lane also has a free Christmas show from 6pm to 9pm at BENDT Distilling Company (225 S Charles St, Lewisville, 214-814-0545).

Monday, December 23, 2024

Featuring holiday parodies of today’s most popular songs, ’Twas the Night Before Christmas follows a little girl who can’t find her holiday spirit, so her mom takes her on a magical treasure hunt all throughout New York City, with stops at Radio City Music Hall and Macy’s, among others. (CBGB on the itinerary?) Casa Manana (3101 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-2272) is the site of this timeless tale thru today. Tickets to this week’s final performances at 1pm/5pm Sat, 11am/3pm Sun, and 1pm/5pm today start at $19 at CasaManana.org. — Anthony Mariani

Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Ahead of the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo taking over this town in January, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) has an eye-opening exhibition about cowboys for your consideration. Up now thru Sun, Mar 23, Cowboy features the work of 28 artists and 60 pieces of contemporary art showcasing Asian American, Black, Indigenous, and Latino perspectives. Reexamining the popular mythologies surrounding the image and concept of the cowboy, the show explores a wide array of themes, including the cowboy’s role in shaping our perception of masculinity and gender, as well as long-held assumptions about cowboys’ relationship to land and the way these assumptions come into conflict with the lived experiences of contemporary cowboys.

January

Speaking of the Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards, our ceremony celebrating 2024 will now be in January. Stay tuned for details!