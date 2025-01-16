A long time ago (the ’90s) in a galaxy far, far away (Dallas), you could find me at Cowboys — the original on Gaston Avenue, not the corporate monstrosity with “Red River” in the name — almost every Thursday evening. It was nickel beer night. At least until the TABC decided that was a bad idea. Above the clanking of empty beer bottles breaking as they hit the trash cans by the hundreds, you could hear the sweet, sweet sounds of the country dance tunes of the time. After taking dance lessons there for several Sundays in a row, soon I was ready to two-step on any given Thursday when the DJ played the perfect boot-scootin’ song, “Neon Moon” by Brooks & Dunn.

I’m way more selective with my country music now. You can find me at an alt-country show, like The Vandoliers opening for The Toadies last month, or jamming the Bottle Rockets on my Apple Carplay. But I haven’t done any line dancing, couples push, two-stepping, or three-stepping since Shania first hollered, “Let’s go, girls!”

My husband would prefer it that way, but he’s in for a rude awakening because I think my dancing days may be here again. It’s a great workout sans beer. I’m sober now, too, so I would definitely burn some calories out on the dance floor. A refresher course is in order. But where?

Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) is a natural choice. They host couples’ dance lessons on Sundays. The program is eight weeks long. The session that just started ends the third weekend in February, so sign-ups should begin soon for late February and beyond. You are meant to bring a dance partner, but they will try to find you one (no guarantees, though). Lessons are progressive, with new moves added each week and a variety of dances covered, including the waltz, cowboy cha-cha, East (or West) Coast Swing, nightclub two-step, three-step, and the Fort Worth Shuffle. For more info, call 214-476-5051 or email CWDancebyWill.Bonnie@gmail.com.

As for line dancing, Billy Bob’s has free lessons 7pm Tue-Wed, plus Wednesday is ladies’ night. On Saturdays, enjoy free line dance lessons at noon and receive a voucher for 20% off lunch at the in-house Honky Tonk Kitchen. Daily admission tickets are typically $4-6 with the exception of special events. For more info, visit BillyBobsTexas.com.

Another excellent spot for country dancing is the Stagecoach Ballroom (2516 E Belknap St, Fort Worth, 817-831-2261). This honkytonk is often overlooked by the tourists who flood the Stockyards, but it’s as authentic as they come and one of the oldest dance halls in the state. Family-owned and -operated, the place is spacious with plenty of tables and chairs. Plus, the dance floor is large, the wooden bar is long, fights are few, cover charges are reasonable, and the help is generally friendly.

The Stagecoach has its dance classes on Sundays. Doors open at 1:30pm, with intermediate classes 2pm-2:45pm, beginner lessons 2:45-3:30pm, and then the house band, The Coachman, taking the stage at 4pm. In case you need a little liquid courage, there are happy-hour prices from 1:30pm to 5pm. There is no cost to attend.

Once you’ve mastered the basics, can you expect to whip out your newfound skills at a local country music show? With the Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards coming up on Sun, Jan 26, in which we announce and honor our winners from the 2024 ballots at a ceremony at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798), I’ve been in touch with one of our Country nominees, and he’s got some thoughts on the country dancing craze.

Along with playing here in the Stockyards, where the dance scene is strong, Cory Cross and his band, The Burden, enjoy playing dance halls like White Horse and Sagebrush, both in Austin. Cross’ sets and songwriting have evolved to encourage audience participation and dancing. He tailors his setlists to include songs suitable for boot scooting. He focuses on tempos and themes that resonate with the crowd, including originals written with dancing in mind. This has not always been the case.

“When I first started playing with the full band,” he said, “we were doing more listening rooms like Magnolia Motor Lounge, The Post, and Tulips FTW, where people go out just to listen and drink.”

It was definitely still country music, but it expanded to include what he calls morality-type songs. Once the band was booking more dance-hall gigs, his writing style changed. “I not only started writing more songs along those lines, but we started to tailor our sets to include all of the songs that we would dance to, and we knew it would get people dancing.”

He said that tempo and rhythm are the two main factors but that lyrically, people simply love to dance to drinking songs.

Like me, Cross has great club memories from his 20s. Unlike me, he was actually the one onstage, not as a country crooner but as a rock ’n’ roller. He feels like the current dance scene is as collaborative between artists and audiences as the rock shows of his youth.

“We absolutely love it!” he said. “There was moshing. You know, we were singing along, and the energy passed back and forth. It wasn’t so much a performance as it was a collaborative thing between the audience and the band.”

That’s how he feels about the country dance scene, the audiences, and his fellow artists. “We all used to play in rock ’n’ roll bands back in the day, and [onstage] we always say, ‘We want to see everybody out in the pit!’ That was a big thing, you know, and now the ‘pit’ is the dance floor.”

Many dance hall venues hold dance lessons ahead of shows, which is important as it helps to create a welcoming atmosphere for those who may feel intimidated by the mere thought of moving their feet rhythmically. Cross gets it. “If you don’t know how to dance, it can be sort of intimidating, but you know, two-stepping is just that: two steps. You know, there’s the flourishes and everything, but it’s still pretty easy.”

He thinks lessons right before their sets is a very cool deal. “It does get people to stick around and dance.”

He also loves the instant gratification of playing to a dance crowd. “It’s a great encouragement when people are dancing, because there’s no second-guessing.”

They like the music if they are up dancing.

On Thursday, you have a chance to meet Cross and test out all of the above for yourselves. Cory Cross & The Burden play Madam Pearl’s Dancehall & Saloon (302 W Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 682-730-2499) at 8pm for the first time. Try something new and come out early for the Thursday dance lessons where the Fort Worth Wranglers (@FortWorthWranglers, FWWranglers@gmail.com) teach three variations of the two-step, plus a move and a dip at 7pm, then at 8pm, when the band hits the stage, you can go “beyond the basics,” they say, and learn to waltz, polka, cowboy cha-cha, and more. Cover is only $10. If you don’t make it to Madam Pearl’s Thursday, you can also catch Cory Cross & The Burden at our Music Awards Ceremony (Sun, Jan 26, at Tulips FTW) or at the newly reopened Post (2736 W 6th St, Fort Worth) on Thu, Feb 6, with guest Ryker Hall.

Some of you set wellness goals for the New Year. Others of us just want to get out there and try new things. Either way, read about more activities to keep you alive and kicking in Night & Day.