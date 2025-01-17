The 2025 NFL season has provided fans with a plethora of action-packed moments and highlight plays, as well as plenty of enticing encounters that have set the stage for the much anticipated NFL playoff picture which decides which teams will compete for a chance to make an appearance at Superbowl LIX later this year.

The Superbowl is the most watched and widely popular sporting event in the US. The yearly iteration of the beloved game has continuously provided football fans with some of the sport’s most memorable and momentous moments, which have entirely changed the course of NFL history.

With the Superbowl being one of the most significant events of the calendar year, many fans often host house watch parties where many friends and family members will visit for the evening to watch the game while enjoying an endless serving of food and beverages.

However, many other NFL fans prefer to head out and watch the Super Bowl in their local town or specific venues rather than watch it alone at home or with others.

Regarding which venues provide the best fan experience and services ahead of the big game, the Texas-based town of Fort Worth has plenty of stellar hotspots that solely focus on bringing about coverage of the Superbowl, even if the Cowboys are never performing live.

From bars to clubs to rodeo shows, these are some of the top local picks for where fans should visit if they’re looking for a tremendous spot to watch the nation’s most coveted game.

Stockyards

One of the best hotels in the quaint town of Fort Worth, the Stockyards is located on Exchange Avenue and offers guests sublime rooms. It is also a standout venue that hosts an annual rodeo show every year, especially when the Super Bowl is broadcast.

With a wide selection of food and beverages to go along with the entertainment both on the gridiron and at the local rodeo event, this is a great spot to choose for fans of both events, as well as being a great spot to kick back and check out all the Super Bowl odds on DraftKings as fans can now check out the updated listings of the outright contenders to take home the fabled Vince Lombardi trophy.

Sundance Square

Situated at the heart of downtown Fort Worth stands one of the town’s most popular plaza regions that features plenty of sports bars where football fans can sit back and watch the game, as well as being a hotspot with a variety of food and drink spots that range from Sushi restaurants to steakhouses.

There is also live music, theatre shows, and comedy sketches, as well as several shopping destinations featuring several different brands and boutiques to keep everyone entertained, even if you plan to go down to watch the game.

Numerous bars will have the game on full view throughout the square, meaning that Sundance is a tremendous outlet for entertainment, leisure, and sporting events. Given how vibrant of a town Fort Worth can truly become during the later hours, finding a spot to watch the Superbowl may prove to be quite a challenge, but well worth it.

AT&T Discovery District

The Discovery District is the hosting area for one of the biggest Superbowl watch parties in the area, where fans can bring their car and park themselves in front of a 104-foot media wall that will play America’s most lucrative sporting event on a massive screen for everyone to watch.

In the area surrounding the massive screen are plenty of bars that can also provide some life to a watch party, which includes drinking unique games such as Hard Shake and Double Tap, as well as plenty of food for everyone to enjoy and potential special guest music performances from some of the region’s most promising artists.

Level Dallas

Finally, if you’re willing to trek a little further out of the Fort Worth town limits and closer to the city center of Dallas, check out the local favorite bar, ‘Level Dallas,’ which offers fans a wide range of tasty food and refreshments .

The bar is known for having plenty of atmosphere, great music, and endless sports coverage, which will include the Superbowl.

In terms of its location, it is seemingly at the heartbeat of one of the states’ most energetic and sprawling cities, meaning that once the game has concluded, football fans can head out and enjoy the endless nightlife without having to travel an extensive distance, meaning there is plenty to take in and experience from this bar given its excellent location and solid service.