Since it's back in the print edition, I'm running down all the major categories. This article may be too big for our print version, so be sure to check our website for a full accounting of the mid-major categories.

Thus, I present my annual Oscar feature. Since it’s back in the print edition, I’m running down all the major categories. This article may be too big for our print version, so be sure to check our website for a full accounting of the mid-major categories. As always, any wrong predictions will result in a refund of the newsstand price of this paper.

Picture: Wouldn’t it be something if Emilia Pérez wound up winning this after all? I don’t think it would be something good, but it would be something. It does seem as if Karla Sofía Gascón’s offensive Twitter history has mainly hurt her own chances of winning rather than her movie’s. Still, I rank Jacques Audiard’s film as the ninth-best of the 10 nominees, and I could be talked into rating it as worse than A Complete Unknown. If you read my Top 10 list, you’ll know where my sympathies lie, but it seems like the votes are leaning toward either Anora or Conclave, the supposedly safe pick that (spoiler alert) elected an intersex man as pope.

Actor: There would be no bigger middle finger the Academy could give Trump than awarding this Oscar to Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice. The president’s Twitter reaction alone would be priceless. There’s an outside chance of that actually happening, but the favorites here are Adrien Brody for The Brutalist and Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown. I’m not overly high on either of those performances, but maybe the voters decide that Chalamet is ready for the statuette after so many roles in Oscar-winning films as well as a proven ability to carry crowd-pleasing blockbusters. If he wins, he’ll be the youngest actor ever to win this Oscar, breaking the record held by, uh, Brody. Anyway, check my list of best lead performances to see who I think deserves a nod.

Actress: This is going to Demi Moore for The Substance as a de facto lifetime achievement award. And she really is fantastic in Coralie Fargeat’s Hollywood satire, which pulled in many more viewers at the box office than its profile would seem to have portended. So many of us have freaked out over a gray hair or a new wrinkle, and it’s hard not to relate to Elisabeth Sparkle’s quest to be hot again. Mikey Madison does seem like the best dark horse, but I’m guessing the voters bypass her until she turns in a few more performances like the one in Anora. My heart is with Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, and my outrage is on behalf of Marianne Jean-Baptiste not being part of this field for Hard Truths. Fun fact: This is the first time since 1977 that all the performances in this category come from movies that have also been nominated for Best Picture.

Supporting actor: Speaking of de facto lifetime achievement awards, Guy Pearce has been doing magnificent work for almost 30 years now, and I stand by my earlier assessment that his performance in The Brutalist is the best of his glittering career. However, his chances may get dragged down by the fact that the three-hour epic he’s in is not the easiest film to warm up to, which is why the smart money is on Rory Culkin, who is stupendous in A Real Pain. I’m happy that Yura Borisov gets a nod here for Anora. I can’t help thinking Clarence Maclin would have gotten one for Sing Sing if only he’d been a white guy.

Supporting actress: I really don’t understand how Margaret Qualley gets left out of this category for her work on The Substance, since her performance was better than any of the nominees. Isabella Rossellini was only on screen for eight minutes of Conclave, and if she wins, it won’t break any records, because Beatrice Straight won this award for a five-minute performance in Network. Zoe Saldaña still managed to win awards for her Emilia Pérez turn even after controversy engulfed the movie, and the Marvel and Avatar movies have made her one of the highest-grossing actors in cinema history. Maybe that pushes her over the top. Then again, the chance to make Ariana Grande from a pop star into a movie star may be irresistible to the actors’ branch.

Director: The Directors Guild gave their award to Sean Baker for Anora, and that’s probably where this race is heading. His first film, Starlet, came out in 2012, so he’s not exactly a grizzled veteran, but he did shoot an entire feature (Tangerine) on an iPhone 5S. His sensibility may appeal to the younger voters in this branch, but his soundness on the nuts and bolts of storytelling also gets him points with his older colleagues. The nominee most likely to pull an upset here would be Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, but I wouldn’t put down any money on that happening. The left-field picks I wish were up for this honor would be Osgood Perkins for Longlegs, Luca Guadagnino for Challengers, and Jeremy Saulnier for Rebel Ridge.

Animated feature: A real competition here, for once! Both The Wild Robot and Flow take place on an Earth where human society has been wiped out, and they both feature brilliant visuals. I’m not enamored of either film, and while I do admire how director Gints Zilbalodis used the open-source animation engine Blender to make his Latvian film, I think the Hollywood movie covers its themes better. If I had to pick a winner out of the five nominees, I’d go with Inside Out 2 just for the sequence with Riley’s panic attack. I think Piece by Piece is better than any of the nominated films, while its fellow documentary The Remarkable Life of Ibelin was not submitted for the category.

Score: The big uproar in this category was over the omission of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ score for Challengers, and, yeah, I not only thought it was the year’s best film score but also the best score in the duo’s career. In that massive absence, Wicked would be the crowd-pleasing choice, and Daniel Blumberg’s score for The Brutalist has its devoted followers. I’m not that big a fan of the field here, and I would have chosen Robin Carolan’s lush and discomfiting score for Nosferatu, Raffertie’s electronic music for The Substance, and Jerskin Fendrix’s wobbly soundtrack for Kinds of Kindness, even though I didn’t care for the film. The same goes for Babygirl, in which Cristobal Tapia de Veer composed a score that would have fit a better movie.

Song: The big news is that Fort Worth’s Abraham Alexander is nominated in this category for “Like a Bird,” which he collaborated on with Laredo’s Adrian Quesada for the film Sing Sing. Unfortunately, it will be up against steep competition, with “El Mal” and “Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez both nominated. The latter song appears to have the edge, but if the two songs from the same movie split the vote, then “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight would be in the best position to take advantage. That would give songwriter Diane Warren her first-ever victory in 16 nominations. Another Fort Worth musician was left out of the running, as Maren Morris’ “Kiss the Sky” from The Wild Robot (which won a number of awards) should have made it in. Also, Kristen Wiig’s utterly charming “Harper and Will Go West” from Will & Harper and Sloppy Jane’s disquieting “Claw Machine” from I Saw the TV Glow would have made this race more interesting, and Andra Day’s “Bricks” from Exhibiting Forgiveness resonated best with its movie’s themes. One more worth mentioning: “My Stranger” from Your Monster, a dead ringer for a Broadway showstopper from non-Broadway songwriters The Lazours.