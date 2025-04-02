All Weekend

With the iconic Tupperware brand in bankruptcy, Dixie is also calling it quits. Dixie’s Tupperware Party is returning to Bass Performance Hall’s McDavid Studio (301 E 5th St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) for its final season. Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum-chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who brought your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. Along with demonstrating the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple, she tells outrageously funny (but adult-oriented) tales and enlists audience members to participate. Performance times include 7:30pm Wed-Fri, 3pm and 7:30pm Sat, and 3pm Sun. Tickets start at $55 at BassHall.com.

Friday, April 4, 2025

Educators from the Kimbell Art Museum and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth will gather from 10am to 3pm to explore contemporary creative practice in conversation with traditional artforms from across the centuries at Then & Now: Art in Dialogue at The Modern (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215). This immersive gallery and studio art experience will highlight works from the Modern’s special exhibition Feeling Color: Aubrey Williams and Frank Bowling and the Kimbell’s collection of ancient American art. Tickets are $15 at TheModern.org.

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Me-Thinks frontman Ray Liberio let us know they’re playing their annual birthday bash at Growl at Division Brewing Pizza Kitchen (513 E Abram St, Arlington, 682-259-7011) with The Dangits and Knock ’Em Back. It’s also a record release show of a split of the Me-Thinks and Dangits covering each other’s songs. (!) Ray says Division’s food is fantastic. “Hell, we’d play for free pizza!”

The Troumatics are also doing a release show today, for the single “I Am a River,” at Magnolia Motor Lounge (3803 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-3344) with Good Latimer and The Infamists. Troumatics frontman Steve says, MML has “a great, underrated Bloody Mary.”

Sunday, April 6, 2025

I’m from Dallas. My apologies. I got here as soon as I could. Inexplicably, I was turned on to former Dallasite and musical genius St. Vincent only a few years back, long after she’d left North Texas. I could kick myself that I never went to a local show. I’ve never even seen her on tour. She’s playing at The Bomb Factory (which recently took back its historic original name) in Deep Ellum (2713 Canton St, Dallas, 214-749-5757) at 8pm with special guest Glass Beams, so I’ll rectify the situation then. My husband bought me tickets for Christmas, so I’m good (thanks for asking), but for those on the hunt, you can still get them starting at $54.50 on AXS.com.

Ahead of Sunday’s show, Meow Wolf Grapevine (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Ste 253, Grapevine, 866-636-9969) is teaming up with the Grammy winner and North Texas for a St. Vincent-themed Adulti-Verse (21+ event) on Thursday evening. Though St. Vincent won’t be on-site, her artistic influence will be everywhere you look (and listen), complete with a special curated playlist, music video dance party, surprises for guests, themed cocktails, and more. It’s an immersive tribute and celebration to one of North Texas’ boldest artists. Tickets are $40 at Tickets.MeowWolf.com.

At Your Leisure

Women’s soccer is having a moment. There is a new docuseries called Raising Her Game that covers the developments in U.S. soccer and women’s sports that have led to present-day successes, all through the eyes and experiences of the team at the University of Texas. You can stream it for free on the new sports app Victory+, which also shows Dallas Stars games. Find it at VictoryPlus.com, your phone’s app store, or with an app search on your smart TV. For more details on the series, check out their website at RHGMovie.com or follow @RaisingHerGame1 on Instagram. (P.S. RHG was written and directed by the Weekly’s own Rush Olson, who writes the Sports Rush column.)