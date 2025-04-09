Start your holiday morning with an elevated four-course Easter brunch at 97 West Kitchen & Bar at Hotel Drover (200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, 682-255-6497) 8am-2pm Sun, Apr 20. The curated menu features fried chicken and biscuits, smoked salmon tea sandwiches, beignets, and family-style desserts, all complemented by handcrafted Easter cocktails, including the Buckin’ Bunny (Blackland gin, Luxardo cherry liqueur, liqueur de violette, lemon juice, simple syrup, with a Peep on top). A special Lil’ Ropers menu ensures even the youngest guests enjoy a delicious holiday meal — $65 per person and $25 for children ages 12 and under.

Easter brunch is an annual event at Blue Mesa (612 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6372). The spread includes a wide range of options such as beef tenderloin chimichurri, ginger-chipotle-glazed ham, red chile salmon, a build-your-own street taco bar, and breakfast classics like made-to-order omelets, huevos rancheros, Belgian waffles with fried chicken, and biscuits with gravy. Blue Mesa’s usual signature dishes will be available as well. Cap off the meal with a dessert bar of mini flans, sopapilla cheesecake, warm churros, fruit cobblers, chocolate chunk cookies, and more. The $45 price includes mimosas, while kids ages 6-11 can enjoy brunch for $15 and children 5 and younger eat for free. Blue Mesa is offering Easter brunch all next weekend with the extended hours of 10am-3pm Sat, Apr 19, and 8am-4pm Sun, Apr 20. For reservations, call the restaurant or book through the Open Table app.

Café Modern at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-840-2157) is hosting Easter brunch 10am Sun, Apr 20. This elevated buffet is curated by Wolfgang Puck Executive Chef Jett Mora and his culinary team. Seating times are available from 10am to 12:15pm via OpenTable.com. The cost is $67 per person.

Bring your pups with you to MUTTS Canine Cantina (5317 Clearfork Main St, Fort Worth, 817-377-0151) 11am-3pm Sun, Apr 29, for Easter Hair of the Dog Brunch. Bloody Marys, draft beers, frozen cocktails, and mimosas are $5, plus there are unique breakfast food combos available. Woof!

You could also spend Easter Sunday at Southfork Ranch (3700 Hogge Dr, Parker, 972-442-7800). Brunch offerings include sautéed chicken and grilled salmon, three carving stations, an array of side dishes, and an enticing selection of sweets for dessert. After brunch, relax at the ranch with live music or take the kids on an Easter egg hunt and hop away with a 4-by-6-inch souvenir photo with the Easter Bunny. Tickets for the Easter brunch are $90 for adults and $50 for children ages 6 to 12, plus tax. Admission is free for kids 5 and younger. To purchase tickets, visit 2025EasterDayParty.eventbrite.com.

Along with its standard menu, Silver Fox (1651 S University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 817-332-9060) will offer an Easter specialty item — the Roasted Tenderloin Benedict for $67 — from 11am to 4pm Sun, Apr 20. The steak features a poached egg with hollandaise, asparagus, and fingerling potatoes. Drink specials include a Bloody Mary with Tito’s Handmade Vodka for $18 and a mimosa for $12. For more information, visit SilverFoxCafe.com. Make reservations and place preorders by calling the restaurant.

Get ready for a wicked good meal on Easter Sunday with breakfast, brunch, or dinner at Wicked Butcher (512 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-601-4621). Seatings are every 15 minutes: 6:30am-10:30am for breakfast, 11:45am-2:30pm for brunch, and 5pm-9:45pm for dinner. I’ve got my eye on the steak and eggs ($38): a 6-oz filet, fried eggs, breakfast potatoes, and blackberry gastrique. Tableside truffle butter for an extra $10? Yes, please! For the complete list of Easter items available, go to WickedButcher.com/menu and select “Easter Brunch.”

If you’re looking for a family meal at home for Easter, consider ordering a ham from Peace Lutheran Church (941 Bedford Euless Rd, Hurst, 817-284-1677). The church sells them annually as a fundraiser, and this year, the proceeds benefit the 43rd annual Men’s Retreat. Easter Hams are available in half hams ($45) and full hams ($90, 8-10 lbs). The deadline to order is Sun, Apr 11, at Form.jotform.com/250636652485059. Pickup times are 2pm-5pm Sat, Apr 19, and 7am-noon Sun, Apr 20, at the church’s on-site kitchen.