If you’re still undecided about Easter Brunch, take a look at last week’s Ate Days a Week column on FWWeekly.com. Meanwhile, there are tons of community events scheduled for this weekend. It’s time!

EASTER EGG HUNTS

HIGHER PURPOSE (Sat, Apr 19)

Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, Fort Worth, 682-207-5351) is celebrating Ostara — an ancient festival celebrating the beginning of spring and new beginnings — with a free-to-attend Egg Hun t from 2pm to 4pm on Sat. Bring your inner child and your actual littles. Whoever can find the three Golden Eggs will win a big prize! Then, from 7:30pm to 10pm, attend an adults-only scavenger hunt with the character Agnes. See all the upcoming HP events in their online calendar.

PEACE LUTHERAN (Sat, Apr 19)

Peace Lutheran Church ( PeaceChurch.org ) has its free Easter Eggstravaganza 10am-11:30 at Donna Park Elementary (1125 Scott Dr, Hurst, 817-284-1677). Kids will gather candy and prize-filled eggs see Easter bunnies, and enjoy a photo-ops.

EASTER FESTIVALS

CHRISTIAN ARTS (Fri, Apr 18)

The Christian Arts Museum (3221 Hamilton Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-7878) has a Good Friday Celebration 6pm-7:30pm with free food, live music, and a message from Rev. Lisa Henry.

SOUTHCLIFF (Sat, Apr 19)

Southcliff Church (4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-924-2241) hosts a free Easter Family Festival 11am-2pm, featuring crafts, face painting, giant inflatables, a hot dog cookout, live music, and a photo booth with free prints. Kids can bring Easter baskets (or bags will be provided) to gather carnival candy. For more info, visit Southcliff.com/Easter .

GRACE LUTHERAN (Sun, Apr 20)

Grace Lutheran Church (210 W Park Row Dr, Arlington, 817-274-1626) has a big morning planned for Easter Sunday. Egg Casserole Breakfast is at 8am (free, but donations appreciated). Easter Worship Service is at 9:30am in the sanctuary. Afterwards, meet in the parking lot for a free Easter Egg Hunt at 11:15am. Bring your own basket!

THE POTTER’S HOUSE (Sun, Apr 20)

On Sunday, the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) offers Super Soul Resurrection: All That Happens in the Garden from 8am to 1:30pm. “From Eden to Gethsemane to the empty tomb — God moves in the garden!” Here’s what’s happening: Coffee, Convos & Connections at 8:15am, followed by Morning Worship in the sanctuary, plus games, an Easter egg hunt, and the Easter story for youth 3-12 at Destiny Planet, the church’s children’s program. You are invited to stay for food, fun, and fellowship after the service.

EASTER SERVICES

CELEBRATION (Fri-Sun, Apr 18-20)

Celebration Community Church (908 Pennsylvania Av, 817-335-3222) has services for Good Friday 7pm Fri, Mar 18, and Easter Sunday services 7am/10am Sun, Mar 20, followed by an Easter Egg Hunt. CCC has services every Sunday at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube ( @CelebrationCommunityChurch130 ).

CHRIST CHAPEL (Sat-Sun, Apr 19-20)

Christ Chapel Bible Church (3701 Birchman Av, Fort Worth) takes RSVPs for their Easter weekend services to ensure there is room for everyone. Choices still available include 3pm and 6pm Sat, Apr 19, and 7:30am Sun, Apr 20. To RSVP and check out dates and times for the West Campus (3910 E I-20 Frontage Rd, Willow Park) or South Campus (390 N Burleson Rd, Burleson), visit My.CCBCFamily.org/EasterRSVP . (Note: Kids Ministry is offered for children in 4th grade and below during all Easter services, except for the 7:30am service.)

FIELDER CHURCH (Fri-Sun, Apr 18-20)

Along with its original Pioneer campus in Arlington (2011 S Fielder Rd), Fielder Church meets at two additional locations in Arlington (North Arlington and South Oaks), plus a campus in Grand Prairie that also has a Spanish-language service. For Holy Week, there will be Good Friday services 7pm Fri, Apr 18 (Pioneer, Grand Prairie, and South Oaks) and all locations will be celebrating with multiple service times on Easter Sunday, Apr 20. For times and addresses, visit Fielder.org/Easter .

FIRST UMC HURST (Sat-Sun, Apr 19-20)

First United Methodist Hurst (521 Pipeline Rd, 817-282-7384) has the following services for Easter Weekend: Sat, Apr 19 starts with a family-styled dinner at 5pm followed by a casual worship service at 5:30pm; Sun, Apr 20 begins with a sunrise service at 7am in the back prayer garden, then continues in the sanctuary with 9am (contemporary) and 11am (traditional) services.

GOSPEL CITY (Fri+Sun, Apr 18+20)

Gospel City Church (2221 W Park Row Dr, Pantego, 817-513-4221) has a Good Friday Reflective Service at 6:30pm Fri, Apr 18, and then three services on Easter Sunday, Apr 20: 8:15am, 9:30am, 10:45am. For more info, visit GospelCityChurch.com .

GRACE LUTHERAN (Fri-Sun, Apr 18-20)

Grace Lutheran Church (210 W Park Row Dr, Arlington, 817-274-1626) has a Good Friday service at 6:30pm, in remembrance of Christ’s suffering and sacrifice. Then, you are invited to celebrate the resurrection on Easter Sunday, Apr 20, at 9:30am with a worship service filled with music, joy, and the hope of new life in Christ.

PEACE LUTHERAN (Fri-Sun, Apr 18-20)

Peace Lutheran Church (941 Bedford Euless Rd, Hurst, 817-284-1677) will have a Good Friday service at 7pm Fri, Apr 18, and Easter Sunday services at 9:30am and 11am Sun, Apr 20, celebrating the hope of new life in Christ with a joyfull service filled with music.

SOUTHCLIFF (Sun, Apr 20)

Southcliff Church (4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-924-2241) is celebrating Easter Sunday, Apr 20, with identical worship services at 9:30pm/11am featuring live music and a message by Dr. Carroll Marr. First-time visitors can visit Southcliff.com/Im-New for more information about the Church.

ST JOSEPH CATHOLIC (Fri-Sun, Apr 18-20)

St Joseph Roman Catholic Parish (1927 SW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, 817-472-5181) has Good Friday services at noon, 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm, an Easter Vigil at 7:55pm Fri, and Easter Sunday services at 8:30am, 11am, and 1pm Sun, Apr 20. More at StJoe88.org .

LIVING LOCAL

BLUE EGGS at GREEN’S!

Just in time for Easter, Green’s Produce (3001 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-274-2435) has fresh, free-range, blue eggs from the folks at Cedar Ridge. Their pasture-raised hens live right here in Texas!

COWTOWN ROVER

Is your vehicle road-trip ready? With our handy pick-up and drop-off services, having your car checked out could not be easier. See more at CowtownRover.com .

HOP HOP, SNIP SNIP!

Texas Coalition for Animal Protection has clinics near you. Schedule an appointment today for a FREE spay or neuter by visiting TexasForThem.org or calling 1-833-636-1757.

NEED A FRIEND?

Ronnie D. Long Bail Bonds offers immediate jail release. Available 24 hours, City, County, State and Federal Bonds available 24 hours a day, just minutes from the courts at 6004 Airport Freeway. Call 817-834-9894 or visit RonnieDLongBailBonds.com .

NEXTHOME

Open the door to your next home today. Call Sarah Niehoff, Realtor, at 817-714-7956.

PET FOOD BANK

Don’t Forget To Feed Me (5825 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-334-0727) is a 501c3, and the only pet food bank in North Texas, feeding pets in difficult times. To donate or to learn how to get help from DF2FM, visit DontForgetToFeedMe.org .

PLANNED PARENTHOOD

We’re not going anywhere. We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now, but we are here with you and we will not stop fighting for YOU. See 6 ways you can join the #BansOffOurBodies fight on FB @PPGreaterTX or visit PPGreaterTX.org .

THE RIDGLEA

The Historic Ridglea is three great venues within one historic Fort Worth landmark. RIDGLEA THEATER has been restored to its authentic allure, recovering unique Spanish-Mediterranean elements. It is ideal for large audiences and special events. RIDGLEA ROOM and RIDGLEA LOUNGE have been making some of their own history, as connected adjuncts to RIDGLEA THEATER, or hosting their own smaller shows and gatherings. More at theRidglea.com .

SOME BUNNY NEEDS BOOKS!

Add new books to your Easter basket shopping list! The Published Page Bookstop (10 E Chambers St, Cleburne, 817-349-6366) is open 10am-6pm Wed-Sat and 1pm-6pm Sun. An authentic “Old School” bookstore on the courthouse square of Historic Downtown Cleburne, TX, just 20 minutes south of FW, it’s a true Texas treasure. For more info, visit PublishedPage.com or find us on Facebook (@BiblioTreasures).

EDUCATION & CAREER TRAINING

NEED YOUR G.E.D.?

Goodwill Can Help! We offer three programs geared toward preparing for and earning your GED. A2 Advancement & Achievement offers GED prep and optional paid work experience for Tarrant County residents (ages 25+). E2 Education & Employment offers the same for Tarrant County youth (ages 16-24). L2 Language & Learning offers an intensive English language instruction program provided by ESL-certified teachers (for ages 18+). Explore your options and get started today by calling 817-332-7866, emailing E2@GoodwillNCT.org, or visiting GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org/Education .

MIND-BODY-SPIRIT / HEALTH

DENTAL INSURANCE

Physicians Mutual Insurance Company has coverage for 400-plus procedures. Real dental insurance – NOT just a discount plan. Do not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details by calling 1-888-361-7095 or visiting www.dental50plus.com/fortworth and using code #6258.

HIGHER PURPOSE

Everyone has a higher purpose. Find yours. Visit us at 505 W Northside Dr, FWTX ( HigherPurposeEmporium.com , 682-207-5351).

LIFE INSURANCE

Up to $15,000.00 of GUARANTEED Life Insurance! No medical exam or health questions. Cash to help pay funeral and other final expenses.Call Physicians Life Insurance Company- 844-782-2870 or visit www.Life55plus.info/ftworth

MASSAGE

Professional Therapeutic Massage by Hannah in Hurst (mt4797). Light to deep techniques. No outcalls, flexible schedule. Call 817-590-2257.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD

We’re not going anywhere. We know you may be feeling a lot of things right now, but we are here with you and we will not stop fighting for YOU. See 6 ways you can join the #BansOffOurBodies fight on FB @PPGreaterTX or visit PPGreaterTX.org .

MISC RESOURCES

CAR DONATION

Donate your car, truck, or SUV to Heritage for the Blind to assist the blind and visually impaired. Arrange a swift, no-cost vehicle pickup and secure a generous tax credit for 2025. Call Heritage for the Blind Today at 1-855-503-1501. Get a break on your taxes!

ERIE METAL ROOFS

Replace your roof with the best-looking and longest-lasting material. Steel from Erie Metal Roofs! Three styles and multiple colors are available. Guaranteed to last a lifetime! Limited Time Offer: up to 50% off installation, plus an additional 10% off installation for military, health workers, and first responders. Call Erie Metal Roofs at 1-888-778-0566.

GUTTER PROTECTION

LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter protection, will help you eliminate gutter cleaning forever. Schedule a FREE estimate today. Receive 20% off the entire purchase, plus a 10% senior and military discount. Call 1-877-689-1687.

HEAT & AC HELP

As temps outside start to climb, the season for savings is now. American Residential Heat & AC offers $49 cooling or heating system tune-up. Save up to $2000 on a new heating and cooling system (restrictions apply.) FREE estimates. Many payment options are available. Licensed and insured professionals are available to help. Call today 1-877-447-0546.

POWER OUTAGES

Prepare today for POWER OUTAGES with a Generac Home Standby Generator. Act now to receive a FREE 5-Year warranty with a qualifying purchase. It’s not just a generator. It’s a power move. Call us today at 817-752-9457 to schedule a complimentary quote.

STUCK WITH A TIMESHARE?

Wesley Financial Group, the Timeshare Cancellation Experts has over 450 positive reviews and over done over $50 million in successful timeshare debt/fees cancellations. Get free consultation, free info package, and learn how to get rid of your timeshare today. Call 844-511-2581.

WALK-IN TUBS

North America’s “#1 Walk-In Tub” offers a comprehensive lifetime warranty. Top-of-the-line installation and service. Now featuring our FREE shower package and $1600 off for a limited time! Call today! Financing available. Call Safe Step today at 1-855-868-0192.

WANT IN THE WEEKLY?

