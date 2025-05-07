All Weekend

Formerly known as Foto Fest, Fort Worth Camera’s annual Funkytown Focus event series has been happening all over town daily since last week. Thursday, there is a Photo Safari at the Fort Worth Zoo (1989 Colonial Pky, Fort Worth) 9am-1pm ($30 on Eventbrite.com); a free classroom presentation of “The Good Boy” at Fort Worth Camera 2pm-3pm featuring man’s best friend on the hunt as captured by photographer Shawn Michael; a free happy-hour event at the Amon Carter (see: below); and Light Up Funkytown at the Fort Worth Water Gardens (1502 Commerce St, Fort Worth) 7:30pm-11pm ($30 on Eventbrite.com). As for Friday to Monday (and Wednesday, if you picked up an early copy of this paper), there are many other festival events ranging from free to $30. See all the options at Facebook.com/FWCamera/Events.

Thursday, May 8, 2025

At 5pm, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) hosts an evening of cocktails, conversation, and live music at Second Thursdays: Toast & Tunes. Themed cocktails will be available for purchase in the atrium. Then, head to the Porch from 5pm to 8pm to create art based on works in the museum’s permanent collection while listening to live music by The Voice Season 26 finalist Danny Joseph and Graceland Ninjaz, plus get your photo taken in the style of Richard Avedon as part of Fort Worth Camera’s annual Funkytown Focus. RSVP for free at CarterMuseum.com.

Friday, May 9, 2025

Seance director Lily Wolff has returned to Amphibian Stage (120 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-923-3012) to direct the regional premiere of RIFT, or White Lies. In this play by Gabriel Jason Dean, inspired by his own life, two estranged brothers face their deep differences and uncover a shared painful past. One is a progressive writer, the other a convicted murderer and member of an alt-right prison gang. In this unique production, the actors switch roles throughout the run. Come twice on the closing weekend for a unique look at family conflict. Showtimes include 8pm Fri-Sat and 2pm Sun. Tickets start at $27 at AmphibianStage.com.

Saturday, May 10, 2025

The Fairmount Neighborhood Association is hosting its 42nd Annual Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes noon-5pm today and Sunday, with the proceeds benefiting the neighborhood’s arts programs and improvements to the infrastructure, including parks and schools. This year’s tour will feature eight houses and begins with an outdoor fair at Fairmount Park (1501 5th Av, Fort Worth, @HistoricFairmount) on Saturday with local artists and food trucks. Presale tickets are $20 at HistoricFairmount.com/Home-Tour or $25 on Sat-Sun at HistoricFairmount.com/Home-Tour with ticket pickups happening noon to 4pm both days at Arts Fifth Avenue (1628 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-9500).

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Take Mom to celebrate Mother’s Day at one of two matinee shows — 3pm or 5:15pm — by Ricki Derek & His Big Band at Scat Jazz Lounge (111 W 4th St, Ste 11, Fort Worth, 817-870-9100). Ricki and his swinging crew will perform the songs of Bobby Darin, Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin, and Frank Sinatra. This show is for 21+ only. Tickets are $40 at Scat.TurntableTickets.com. For brunch ideas for today, see our Ate Days a Week column.

Monday, May 12, 2025

The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) is hosting another DIY arts-and-crafts event. At 8pm, custom-paint a wooden snake and make it your own. Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite.com and include all the materials needed for the project, as well as one drink ticket to imbibe while you craft.

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

At 6:30pm, the Fort Worth Film Club and the Reel House Foundation are hosting a screening of A New Leaf (1971), a comedy directed by and starring Elaine May, at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215). The film follows Henry Graham (Walter Matthau), a spoiled and broke playboy who plans to marry a wealthy woman (Elaine May) to maintain his lifestyle. As he schemes to secure his fortune, he unexpectedly finds himself falling in love. This evening is a pay-what-you-can event with a suggested donation of $5.