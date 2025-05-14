Wednesday – Sunday, May 14-18, 2025

This week is American Craft Beer Week, and Flying Saucer Draught Emporium (111 E 3rd St, Fort Worth, 817-336-7470) is celebrating 11am-11pm daily thru Sunday with $5 craft drafts, special brewery lineups, and limited tappings. For updates and details, visit Facebook.com/FlyingSaucerFortWorth.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

While manufacturing operations will remain unchanged, today is the final hurrah for Rahr at the current event space at Rahr & Sons Brewing Company (701 Galveston Av, Fort Worth, 817-810-9266). Guests who purchase a $20 wristband for the Here’s to 20 Years event, 10am to 2am, will receive a commemorative pint glass and 3 pints of beer. Food trucks from El Salchichon, Street Dogs, and Nona’s Argentina Bakery will be on-site. There will also be live music throughout the day, including performances by Wellertones (8pm), Kyle Magruder (4:30pm), Jeff Martin (1pm), and Denver Williams (10am), plus a set by DJ Zilla (10pm-2am).

Sunday, May 15, 2025

Local organization Neighbors Involved in Community Engagement (NIICE) is hosting the Taste of Fort Worth Food Festival & Car Show at William McDonald YMCA (2701 Moresby St, Fort Worth) noon-5pm. This fundraiser for the YMCA will include food for purchase, music by DJ TDK, and a car show featuring custom bikes, cars, slingshots, and trucks. Tickets are free in advance via Eventbrite.com or $10 at the door.

Tuesday, May 21, 2025

Taste of Tokyo Streets will showcase the vibrant flavors of Japanese street food at Tokyo Cafe (5121 Pershing Av, Fort Worth, 817-737-8568) at 7pm. This five-course experience includes takoyaki (ball-shaped snacks filled with octopus and drizzled with a sweet and savory sauce), a yakisoba dog (yakisoba noodles nestled in a soft bun), assorted tempura (with seasonal vegetables and seafood), nigiri (slices of fresh fish atop seasoned rice, with a house-made tamago sweet egg omelet), kushiyaki (skewered and grilled savory bites), and anmitsu (a traditional dessert with agar jelly, sweet red bean paste, mochi, and seasonal fruits). Tickets are $75 at TokyoCafeFW.com.

Friday – Saturday, May 23-24, 2025

Trinity River Distillery (1734 E El Paso St, Ste 130, Fort Worth) is hosting a free Summer Kickoff Party, 3pm-9pm Fri, May 23, and noon-9pm Sat, May 24, with themed drinks and live music by Brock DeWald on the patio. Trinity’s popular Texas Honey Whiskey will be the featured spirit in today’s drink specials that also include lemonades, frozen cocktails, and strawberry margaritas. Distillery tours ($25), scheduled for 7pm Fri and 2:30pm, 4pm, and 5:30pm Sat, include a tasting of all five Silver Star spirits.

Friday – Sunday, May 23-25, 2025

Spicy Food Productions brings its annual ZestFest: Spicy Food & BBW Festival to Amon Carter Hall in the Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469) 1pm-5pm both days. ZestFest features live chef meet-and-greets, cooking demonstrations, food competitions, and interactive workshops. Tickets start at $23 on EventBrite.com.

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Africa Day Party comes to Southcliff Church (4100 SW 820, Fort Worth, 817-924-2241) at 6pm. People of all ethnicities and backgrounds are welcome to this community potluck, celebrating the food, music, and traditions of African culture. For more details on participating and attending, visit Facebook.com/SouthcliffThrive/events.

Sunday, May 25, 2025

John Wayne: An American Experience museum (2501 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 682-224-0956) is hosting a John Wayne Wine Dinner at 4:30pm. Along with a curated menu by Los Vaqueros inspired by Duke’s legacy, there will be limited-label wine tastings, dessert by Gold Handle Coffee, artwork on display by Buck Taylor, live music by Moses Rangel, and a museum tour. Tickets are $150 at bit.ly/3ExgbCr.