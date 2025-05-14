All Week

Based on the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous world tour, the multiple Tony Award-winning MJ: The Musical is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its premiere at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) this week, offering a close look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. Showtimes are 7:30pm Wed-Sat, 1:30pm Sat-Sun, and 6:30pm Sun, with tickets starting at $98 at BassHall.com.

All Weekend

Magnolia at the Modern — an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films screened in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) — screens Hung Up on a Dream: The Zombies Documentary this weekend. British Invasion icons The Zombies reflect on 60 years of their musical path in the band’s first feature-length documentary. Surviving band members Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Hugh Grundy, and Chris White share their story of navigating the tumultuous music industry, making one of the most influential albums of all time — 1968’s Odyssey and Oracle — and missing out on their biggest moment by breaking up before their song “Time of the Season” became a global success in 1969. Showtimes are 3:30pm, 6pm, and 8:30pm Fri, 4:30pm Sat, and 11:30am, 2pm, and 4:30pm Sun. Tickets are $10 at TheModern.org.

Thursday, May 15, 2025

From 6pm to 9pm at Martin House Brewing Company (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, Fort Worth, 817-222-0177), the Fort Worth Chefs Association hosts its annual Dogs for Dogs (and Cats) fundraiser in which top chefs prepare gourmet hot dogs with the proceeds benefiting local animal nonprofit Saving Hope. Admission is $15, and you get to sample everything.

Friday, May 16, 2025

Like the happenings mentioned in last week’s new Karma Column, many of us are looking for hope amid the chaos of current events. Meaningful Conversations, a local group with a goal of welcoming all perspectives in the search for the deeper truths that unite us, is right there with us. They will gather at The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, 817-457-5700) for their free Creating Communities of Hope event 6pm-9pm. This evening’s discussion will focus on the teachings of the Bahá’í faith and the unity of religion and humanities, with an emphasis on social justice, equality, and the importance of the independent investigation of truth.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Voices of Fort Worth, a choral chamber ensemble dedicated to a cappella music featuring works from the early Renaissance period to contemporary times, has its final concert of the season tonight at Trinity Episcopal Church (3401 Bellaire Dr S, Fort Worth, 817-926-4631) at 7pm. The Elements: Songs of the Earth will celebrate the four traditional elements — earth, air, water, and fire — through breathtaking choral works that promise to stir the soul and awaken the senses. Tickets are $25 at VoicesofFortWorth.com/events.

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Are you secretly an ABBA fan? I knew it! Join other like-minded ladies at the Mamma Mia! Girls Night Out Pajama Party at the Rooftop Cinema Club on the roof of the Worthington Hotel (235 Throckmorton St, Fort Worth, @RooftopCinemaClubDowntownFortWorth) and watch the iconic film based on the band’s music. Tickets start at $27 and include an Adirondack chair, popcorn, and a swag bag. Doors are at 6:20pm, and the film begins at 7:20pm. Come early for the pre-movie karaoke and belt out “Dancing Queen” like no one is watching. Themed cocktails will help.

Monday, May 19, 2025

