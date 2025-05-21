If you have core memories of visiting the now-shuttered Aquarina Springs near San Marcos and watching the mermaids and swimming pigs, it wasn’t just a fever dream. It. Was. Real. But where did they go? We have thoughts. You may think that North Texas is too far inland for mermaid sightings. You’d be wrong. Here are eight — excuse me, nine — places to search.

1.) 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge (506 E Division St, Ste 160, Arlington, 682-276-6097) invites you to have a drink with their favorite mermaid, Rosalee. This tiki bar in Downtown Arlington had our critic’s attention a few Best Of seasons ago with light and heavy options. “The Zombie is a beautiful mélange of assorted rums topped with grated nutmeg, while the Headhunter blends dark rum, assorted liqueurs, cinnamon, and a banana.” As 4 Kahunas is on Food Network’s list of the Best Tiki Bars in America, I’d get there sooner rather than later. #TouristSeason

2.) As “la Sirena” means “the mermaid” in Spanish, of course, you should check out La Sirena Mexican Seafood & Bar (404 N Collins St, Arlington, 682-369-0380). I lived in the neighboring apartments for about a year (would not recommend), so I can testify to the deliciousness of the shrimp cocktail and the beef quesadillas (would highly recommend).

3.) Many Texans from all over the state, plus Oklahomans, too, will make a pilgrimage to NorthPark Center to do some back-to-school shopping at one of the area’s biggest traditional shopping malls. Before the tourists arrive, give yourself a little treat and check out The Mermaid Bar inside Neiman Marcus (400 NorthPark Center, Level One, Dallas, 214-891-1209). It’s adorned with whimsical Bjorn Wiinblad sculptures and tiles, so it is a popular spot for the arts crowd.

4.) If you venture to the Bishop Arts District to check out a show this summer at the Kessler Theater (1230 W Davis St, Dallas, 214-272-8346) — maybe Sat, Aug 16, to see our old friends The Vandoliers — do some siren spotting at the nearby Mermaid Raw Bar & Champagne Room (308 N Bishop Av, Dallas, 214-944-5865) before or after. Enjoy bites, bubbles, cocktails, and wine inside or on the Champagne patio 5pm-10pm Thu-Fri and noon-10pm Sat-Sun.

5.) Mermaids, fairies, and fantasy, in general, have all been a part of this season’s Scarborough Renaissance Festival (2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, 972-938-3247). While you just missed the recent Legends of the Seas Weekend, the final shows at Mermaid Lagoon are still an option at 11am, 1:30pm, and 4pm this Sat-Mon. Festival admission is $38 for adults and $28 for children 5-12. To enter Mermaid Lagoon, bring an extra dollar per person in cash. Kids ages 4 and under are free for both. Visit SRFestival.com for details and advance tickets. Do mermaids eat turkey legs? Go and find out!

6.) The area’s newest tiki bar, ShipWreck 7th (1015 Foch St, Fort Worth, 817-349-8660), is not just a place to plop down and have a drink. It’s the site of a treasure hunt revolving around the legend of Capt. Jeffrey Alexander and his fate on Jade Island. Was “his fate” at the hands of mermaids? They can be vicious creatures, after all. Stream some old episodes of the short-lived fantasy/drama series Sirens, and you’ll see what I mean. For updates on mermaids, pirates, and drink specials, visit Facebook.com/ShipWreck7th.

7.) If you are not alone in your endeavor, Tarantula Tiki Lounge (117 S Main St, Fort Worth, @TarantulaTikiLouge) is the place to be. Fort Worth’s oldest tiki bar has a drink that can be shared among three-ish friends. The Mermaid Orgy ($56), described as a hypnotic aphrodisiac from deep within the South Seas, is made with coconut water, curacao, passion fruit, rum, and vodka. Who’s with me?

8.) On the same corner where the One Love Caribbean place once stood (R.I.P., fire last year), an empty Taco Bueno building has been revitalized and is now the home to the newest El Viejo Seafood & Bar (2307 S Cooper St, Arlington, 682-270-0043). This is their fourth location, so you can also find their inviting coastal decor and authentic Mexican seafood in Garland, Grand Prairie, and Irving.

9.) Locals and mermaids alike enjoy the Southern comfort and coastal spirit of Walloon’s Restaurant (701 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-3230). When Chef Marcus Paslay brought this seafood and raw bar concept to the Near Southside in 2023, our food writer thought the tastiest entrée was the redfish. Read the full review at FWWeekly.com