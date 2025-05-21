With the kids out of school and the pools open, you really don’t need extra reasons to celebrate life over the summer. But we’ve got ’em. Now through the beginning of September, there’s Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Pride Month, Independence Day, and Labor Day as the touchpoints of the season.

Memorial Day

Golf fans have already gotten this party started and have no intention of working this week. Monday marked the beginning of the annual Charles Schwab Challenge, a.k.a. The Colonial. Golf’s longest-running tournament on the PGA Tour happens now thru Mon, May 25, at Colonial Country Club (3735 Country Club Cir, Fort Worth, 817-927-4200). Watch as the top names compete to wear the tartan jacket, including Scottie Scheffler (current world No. 1) and past champion Jordan Spieth, plus Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman, Tom Kim, and many more. Tickets start at $50 at CharlesSchwabChallenge.com.

Outlaw country/Americana icons Reckless Kelly are kicking off Memorial Day weekend with a show at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) on Sat, May 24. The band is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 hit record “Wicked Twisted Road.” Jon Beaumont Band is opening on the Honky Tonk Stage at 8pm. Reckless Kelly hits the Main Stage at 10pm. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets start at $20 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

This weekend is also the last for the 2025 season of the Scarborough Renaissance Festival (2511 FM 66, Waxahachie, @SRFestival). Come out for the Last Huzzah 10am-7pm Sat-Mon. Along with an artisan market, turkey legs, jousting shows, and fun for the kids, there are some special happenings during the final days. Sunday is Topsy Turvy Day, when queens become beggars and villagers become kings. Then, on Monday, there is a Memorial Day Veterans Parade and Fallen Heroes Tribute. All active and retired military members are invited to receive a yellow sash to commemorate their service and are welcome to march in the parade. At the conclusion of the parade, everyone is welcome to the Royal Pavilion for the presentation of colors and a special Fallen Heroes tribute. Tickets are $38 for adults, $28 for children 5-12, and free for kids ages 4 and under at SRFestival.com.

Juneteenth

Presented by the daily TikTok series Crazy Bars I’ve Heard and its creator, local influencer/rapper ItsEarnie, Juneteenth Cypher: Bars Still Matter is happening at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) at 6pm on Thu, Jun 19. This rap battle and showcase will feature Bobby Sessions, Tye Harris, and Southside Vic. Tickets start at $26.29 at linktr.ee/ItsErnie.

Celebrate freedom at the eighth annual Soul of Sycamore Juneteenth Culture, Art & Music Fest at Sycamore Park (2525 E Rosedale St, Fort Worth, 817-392-7650) at 9am-6pm on Sat, Jun 21. This community gathering includes cultural demonstrations, dance performances, educational events, live music, a parade, and theatrical productions with the goal of “reflecting on the holiday’s significance while fostering community spirit.” While food and drinks will be available for purchase, attending is free. At 9am, the Parade of Freedom starts at 1212 S Ayers Av and ends at the park.

Pride Month

This year’s theme for the Higher Purpose Pride fair at Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-9500) is Baba Yaga’s Night of Pride, and it will be an evening of expression, fun, and whimsy 3pm-1am Sat, Jun 21. Baba Yaga is a legendary being known throughout Slavic lore. Folk tales were told about her to keep children from running into the woods at night. Ivy Aranaught, who owns Higher Purpose Emporium on the North Side, feels a kinship with her. “Like people in our pride community and others, Baba Yaga has many rumors surrounding her origins, her motives, and who she is and was.” This idea is a perfect allegory for what is going on now, a wonderfully fierce example of a being who doesn’t let others dictate who she is or who she will be. Helper to some, nightmare to others, Baba Yaga is, as Ivy says, the “epitome of not giving a shit about what others think and just living your life as she did in her ‘wyrd’ little chicken hut in the woods.”

At Baba Yaga’s Night of Pride, there will be craft activities, spell stations, tarot readers, and vendors. The event is for all ages 3pm-8pm, then it becomes adults-only (21+) 8pm-1am. During the adult portion of the evening, you can hear live music and see local drag talent competing for cash prizes for first and second places. This festival brings together all kinds of marginalized groups, including LBGTQ+, pagans, Wiccans, and more. “No matter how much they try to separate us, we are Baba Yaga, and we defend our home.” Well put, Ivy.

Independence Day

Fort Worth’s Fourth, featuring one of the largest fireworks displays in North Texas, will once again take place along the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 817-698-0700) on Fri, Jul 4. General admission is free. In the coming weeks, check out FortWorthsFourth.com for more information about activities and times for 2025.

Then, on Sat, Jul 5, Sonidos del Summer: Northside 4th goes down at Marine Park (303 NW 20th St, Fort Worth). The event starts at 5pm with a vendor market, followed by live music starting at 6pm. Headliners Latin Express play at 8pm. Bring picnic supplies, including blankets, chairs, refreshments, and snacks (no alcohol or glass containers, please), but there will also be food trucks on-site. Earlier in the day, there will also be a parade and block party. For details as the date draws closer, follow the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce at Facebook.com/FWHCC.

Labor Day

For several years in a row several years ago, I would spend my Labor Day at Vinnie Paul’s house drinking my beverage of choice, swimming in the remodeled-and-remodeled-again pool, and partaking in some of the best backyard food I’ve ever had. While I’m no one of particular importance, I have friends of friends who were best friends with the late Pantera drummer, and our ever-growing circle of friends made many memories on those weekends. Foodwise, the best thing I remember him grilling was peanut butter-and-jelly-stuffed jalapenos. Trust me, they are the bomb.

Recently, I learned about the book Drumming Up an Appetite with Vinnie Paul. While many people are familiar with his recipes and could have put a book together in his memory, this one was actually written by the man himself prior to his untimely passing. It contains his favorite recipes and lots of well-known anecdotes.

Once I get my hands on a copy ($26.98 on Amazon), I will be grilling up a storm this summer, including Labor Day weekend. My apartment has a pool and several homeowner friends do, too. I will find one to be in, but it won’t be the same. R.I.P., Vinnie. Thanks for being the ultimate host.

For info on community events for this national holiday, let’s meet back here on Wed, Aug 27, when this column will be chock full of happenings that, as of the current press deadline, have yet to be planned. In the words of Skeletor, “Until we meet again!”