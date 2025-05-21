Fort Worth-area mountain biking trails serve up full-body workouts seasoned with natural beauty and nourished with adventure and challenge. And whether you are east, south, north, or west, you can likely find a nearby free-to-use system of public and well-maintained trails that will amply satisfy your biking urge.

The only problem is that with hundreds of miles of track and dozens of trail systems to choose from, it can be hard to know where to point your handlebars for your next outing. Mountain bike trails also tend to be tucked away in remote corners of parks, without obvious signage to direct patrons of the pedaling arts. So, to help you set your knobbies down in the right groove, here are the five great mountain biking trails that the city and its environs have to offer.

Gateway Park

Seven miles of trails split into two sections by the Trinity River and wind through well-forested bottomlands in the massive, 800-acre city-owned Gateway Park (4323 E First St, Fort Worth, FWMBA.org) on the southeast side of town. The easiest pedals are west of the river, accessed through the main Gateway parking area. The east side draws intermediate riders seeking hillier terrain. If the single-track off-road trails are muddy or closed for other reasons, come anyway to ride for miles on the paved, weather-proof Trinity River Trail system they connect to. Access westside trails through the Gateway Park North entrance, eastside through a trailhead on the south side of First Street just east of the river. According to the trail stewards, the Fort Worth Mountain Biking Association, e-bikes are allowed.

Marion Sansom Park

You’ll find some of the region’s rowdiest riders looking for challenging terrain at city-owned Marion Sansom Park (2501 Roberts Cut Off Rd, Fort Worth), but you can start exploring the 11 miles of trails by taking the mellow beginner-level Speak Easy trail from the lot beside the Civilian Conservation Corps-built Inspiration Point pavilion overlooking Lake Worth. For more adventure, peel off onto the intermediate-level Dam Drop Loop and be rewarded with a scenic waterfall on the Trinity River West Fork below the dam. After grinding back up to the top, catch your breath while watching military aircraft thunder off the strip at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base across the lake. Trail stewards, the Fort Worth Mountain Biking Association, say that e-bikes are allowed here as well.

Northshore at Lake Grapevine

You can’t say you’ve mountain biked the Fort Worth area without sampling this venerable and much-loved 22.5-mile network on the north side of Lake Grapevine. Varied terrain caters to intermediate riders on the west loop, while experts may prefer the east loop’s technical challenges. Of the five trailheads, the Murrell Park MADD Shelter is free and centrally located, so it’s a good place to start. The entrance and gatehouse to this Corps of Engineers-operated park is at 880 Simmons Rd in Flower Mound. For pedal-assisted e-bikes, you’ll need a permit. Trail steward, the Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association, has more info at DORBA.org.

Quanah Hill

This seven-mile trail features scenic views of Lake Weatherford for those energetic and skilled enough to make the 200-foot climb up the El Bandido Trail to the park’s highest point. All the trails are intermediate-level, except for the short Lost Boys Loop tailored for those just starting out. Only Class 1 pedal-assisted e-bikes are allowed. Park in the lot at 229-499 W Lake Dr, Weatherford. For trail status information from the Weatherford Mountain Biking Association, the trail stewards, visit WMBCTX.com.

River Legacy Park

Most of the 10-mile trail through River Legacy Park (701 NW Green Oaks Blvd) in Arlington’s stretch of the Trinity bottomland is smooth, fast, and well-suited to beginners. Exception: The EKG trail is expert-level. The twisting dirt single-tracks also connect to the expansive paved Trinity Trails system, providing an option if rainy weather has closed the mountain biking sections. E-bikes are allowed. Enter through the main entrance, go about a half mile back, and you’ll find the parking for the mountain bike trailhead. Dallas Off-Road Bicycle Association is the trail steward here as well, so more info can be found at DORBA.org.

Even easy routes in all these parks may feature occasional wooden jumps and other man-made features to ramp up the fun and, if you’re so inclined, put some air between you and the ground. If you encounter one of these, you’ll also see a side trail that gives cautious riders easy ways around.

Most of these trails allow one-way traffic only, so check for direction signs. For any, always ride within your ability. Keep an eye out for hikers and, in some cases, horseback riders and give way to slower-moving trail users.

Wherever you ride, bring a helmet and water — you may be miles of trail from the nearest source of hydration — but leave alcohol behind. Finally, avoid riding muddy trails to keep trail damage to a minimum. Check trail status and download maps at the steward organization websites before you leave.

Mark Henricks is a Granbury-based freelance writer who has ridden his mountain bike on trails across Texas and beyond.