All Weekend

Did you know that early Fort Worthians celebrated the German coming of spring at Maifest events as early as 1882? Events were held at the old Grunewald Pavilion and Hermann Park. Well, Crystal Springs Hideaway (113 Roberts Cut Off Rd, Fort Worth, 682-224-2583) and the folks at FW Oktoberfest have brought it back. From 11am Fri thru 9pm Sun, German polka party bands Alpine Village Banc (Fri) and Alpen Musikanten (Sat) will play, plus there’ll be $5 16-oz Paulaner drafts, bratwurst specials by Big Kat Burgers, giant Bavarian pretzels, a stein-hoisting contest, and chances to win FW Oktoberfest tickets for the fall. Admission is free.

Friday, May 30, 2025

From 5pm to 7pm every Friday, the Kimbell Cafe — inside the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Khan Bldg, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451) — is the place to be. Happy Hours at Kimbell Cafe will feature musicians from the Allegro Guitar Society. These events are free to attend. Beer, wine, and light snacks, including charcuterie boards, cheese plates, quiche, and salad, are available for purchase, and Kimbell members get a 10% discount.

Sunday, June 1, 2025

From 2pm until the mudbugs run out, Dirty Water Saloon (9716 Palo Pinto Rd, Fort Worth, 682-703-2044) is hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Boil for those 21 and up. Weatherford’s Randy Hawkins will play acoustic country, Southern rock, and Texas Music 2pm-5pm. Admission is $30 at the door. It’s first come, first served. Be sure to let them know you’re coming so that they order enough for everyone. RSVP at Facebook.com/DirtyWaterFW/events.

The popular Paws & Pours event is back at Waters Restaurant in Sundance Square (301 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-984-1110) at 5pm, benefiting the Animal Hope Rescue nonprofit. Help give dogs a second chance at life on the dog-friendly patio with drink specials and happy hour bites. Tito’s will be on-site making free custom dog tags and raffling branded leashes, toys, and other swag. Admission is free.

Saturday, June 14, 2025

While a “glizzy” is also slang for a Glock handgun, in the food world, it’s a TikTok term for a hot dog — or, in this case, a corny dog — and Martin House Brewing Co. (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, 817-222-0177) is throwing a party in its honor. From noon to 5pm, the fourth annual Glizzy Fest will feature food trucks, a corn dog-eating contest, Ketchup Beer (7%), and live music by Cherry Bomb. The event is free to attend, but if you’re drinking, then the $20 wristband is the way to go. It covers you on a souvenir glass and four pours of beer or seltzers.

Later that evening, Taste Community Restaurant (1200 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-759-9045) is launching its first Supper Club Dinner 6pm-8pm. Enjoy a chef-curated seasonal menu with a personalized presentation at the start of each course. Tickets start at $75 on Eventbrite.com. This event is BYOB.

Saturday, June 21, 2025

The International Margarita Organization (IMO), which celebrates the craft of margaritamaking through festivals nationwide showcasing the best margaritas, mixologists, and tequila, is hosting the Fort Worth Margarita Festival at The Shack at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, 817-335-2491) 3pm-6pm. Admission includes a sampling card for 10 3.5-oz margarita samples, a voting chip to pick your favorite, and a raffle entry for a chance to win a trip to Mexico. There will also be a beer garden, frozen drinks, and street food available for purchase. Tickets are $33.63 on Eventbrite.com.

Thursday, July 24, 2025

National Tequila Day comes around every late-July, and you can celebrate by enjoying local agave spirits from La Pulga with friends at parties or establishments like Toro Toro in Sundance Square (200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-975-9895) and the Circle Bar at the Crescent Hotel (3300 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-661-1788), both of which have already announced their intent to tequila it up this year. For more ideas, revisit this column on Wed, Jul 16.

Business owners, send your event information to Marketing@FWWeekly.com for potential inclusion in the National Tequila Day section. In other July news, the Weekly has its annual Creature Comforts animal-related special issue on Wed, Jul 30, ahead of National Dog Month. Ideas are welcome for that as well. Woof!