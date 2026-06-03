It’s a shame I need to reiterate why we put out this issue every year, but when straight people are forced to live in darkness and untold numbers of them are executed simply for being straight, then we’ll give you a Straight Pride Issue. Until then, unkindly STFU.

“tHeM qUEeRs DoN’T nEeD tO sHovE iT In ouR fAceS!”

That’s what bigots say, and if you claim not to be a bigot, then don’t say stupid shit like that. By one LGBTQIA+ person asserting their agency in public, by simply saying, “I exist,” then that’s a strong signal to queers in hiding that — and this is very important — they are not alone. They are never alone. And, again, this is important because aloneness can equal death. Nearly 47% of LGBTQIA+ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, based on data by The Trevor Project, and that number goes up to 56% among transgender and nonbinary youth. As science has proven over the decades, support systems work, and a support system can start with one person flatly stating, “I am.”

The LGBTQIA+ community needs to know that they have allies and that we are out and loud. Not to brag, but I’m gonna brag. Ask Fort Worth Report if they’re out and loud. Ask the Star-Telegram if they’re out and loud. Ask Fort Worth Magazine if they’re out and loud. While you wait an eternity for your reply while reading about more Landman-filming bullshit *index finger twisting up nose* and whatever other backward-looking crap passes for cultural coverage locally these days, know that we Weeklyites are here, we’re queer, and some of us *raises hand* are full of beer. We got you!

Which brings us to this issue. It’s loaded with helpful info and in-depth reporting. On pg. 7, get to know Finn’s Place, a Fort Worth safe haven for local queers of all types, especially the neurodiverse, while on pg. 9, a history-group director takes us inside the beauty and power of old-timey photos of LGBTQIA+ Fort Worthians long before such labels existed. There are tons of fun things to do around North Texas this Pride Month (pg. 10), including three big shows by the queer-forward Bikini Whales, who specialize in paying tribute to the B-52s and Devo (pg. 17), and Trinity Pride Fest on Sat, Jun 27, in South Main Village (pg. 8).

Whatever the occasion, be excellent to one another and always safe. — Anthony Mariani, Editor