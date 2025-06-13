As part of a nationwide movement in 1,600 cities so far, resistance to the White House’s inhumane undocumented immigration policy, an expensive military parade, and volatile recent economic moves will culminate locally with a rally at noon at Burk Burnett Park (501 W 7th St) downtown.

“This isn’t a protest march,” said organizers Fort Worth Area Indivisible. “It’s a rally and a gathering, a space to build power, deepen connections, and stand together for a just, inclusive future.”

There will be live music, voter registration, and community booths. While more than 800 people are registered, Indivisible expects that number to swell to around 1,500.

There will also be speakers, who will tackle foreign policy, education, civil rights, labor, the free press, LGBTQ+ issues, and immigration.

“Immigration fuels the economy,” the George W. Bush Institute says. “When immigrants enter the labor force, they increase the productive capacity of the economy and raise GDP. Their incomes rise, but so do those of natives. It’s a phenomenon dubbed the ‘immigration surplus,’ and while a small share of additional GDP accrues to natives — typically 0.2 to 0.4% — it still amounts to $36 to $72 billion per year.”

Illegal immigration and the draconian tactics employed by immigration enforcement in California will certainly be discussed tomorrow.

The ACLU, Public Citizen, American Federation of Teachers, Black Voters Matter, and more than 200 other partner groups are behind the “No Kings” rally.

“This is about more than resisting one man,” said Indivisible team member Eddie Delgado. “It’s about resisting a whole system that keeps trying to silence and divide us. We’re done with self-proclaimed crowns of the court, tyrannical and racially divisive policies, and top-down politics. It’s time to lift each other up.”

The “No Kings” rally will be preceded by the March of Dissent at 10am also at Burnett Park.

#NoKings #TarrantCountyRising #IndivisibleFWA #June14Rally