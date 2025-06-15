SHARE
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures

More than 5,000 people gathered throughout the afternoon at Burk Burnett Park downtown yesterday for a rally against the current White House administration. The march was part of a nationwide campaign in more than 2,500 other cities and towns. Reports indicate that 5 million total turned out in opposition to President Donald Trump’s recent policy decisions.

Fort Worth rallygoers remained in the park and along the sides of the street. Many drivers honked as they passed while holding supporitve signs out car windows. The rally, like most of the rallies nationwide, was peaceful, despite several motorists traveling past bearing Trump-supporting paraphernalia.

Police were on the scene but stayed out of sight for the most part and out of the way. They monitored the rally from a nearby building. One person suffered heat exhaustion and had to be cared for by the Fort Worth fire department.

TTF_banner_ad_March25_300x250

“This was the only time I saw the Fort Worth police on the scene,” said Weekly photographer Jadon Chestnutt. “They remained on their bicycles on the other side of the street from the emergency.”

Along with the rally itself, there was live music, voter registration, and merchandise sales.

There were also speakers. One demanded that Trump “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States and stop bypassing the rule of law by defying court orders, usurping the role of commander of the National Guard, and directing officials to violate due process civil rights.”

A speaker from co-organizer Indivisible Fort Worth said, “How are we going to do this? We can’t do it without you. We’ll be providing you with tools to push these demands in a consistent, easy-to-access way to help [Republican leaders] understand that this is nothing to brush off and [that] these demands have a deadline. If that deadline is not met, at our next event, we will take to the streets, and if they don’t listen, we take it to their doorsteps.”

Karisha Smith: “I’m here today because I am a disabled veteran. I served in the Army … and I decided to come out and peacefully protest what’s going on in Washington, D.C., and throughout the world. … I want to accomplish getting our message out and being peaceful. We’re not throwing any water bottles. We’re not tearing anything up. I don’t see any police here. I haven’t seen you since I’ve been here. I don’t see any windows broken. So, the message is going across. That’s what I’m looking for, and that’s the impact that we need, because when you’re tearing things up and burning things up, that’s what they zero in on. We don’t want them to do that. … We want [Republican leadership] to be zeroed in on our message, and that’s a message of peace. But I don’t like the way the veterans are being treated or people in the military. We should not be politicized. It should not happen. I was taught that I was in the Army since I was 18 years old, and the one thing they taught us when I first went to basic training, they said, ‘Your mom and your dad are not here.’ They said, ‘Look around the room. This is your new family. Look to the right, to the left, to the front, and the back,’ and it was all races and nationalities.”
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Joe King: “I’m here to demonstrate that there is power in the truth and that there are people who are for democracy and the right thing in life. It’s just a question of right, good versus evil, right versus wrong. That’s it, and this is the right side. … Every voice counts.”
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Linda Perrin: “I’m here because I will not see our Constitution completely wrecked, and we’re headed that way now. We are in a crisis. … I hope that there’s a big enough presence — and it sure looks like it — to get the attention of anybody who’s not absolutely, completely crazy MAGA. And if I don’t speak up, I have no right to bitch.”
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures
Photo by Jadon Chestnutt @jadon_captures

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY