More than 5,000 people gathered throughout the afternoon at Burk Burnett Park downtown yesterday for a rally against the current White House administration. The march was part of a nationwide campaign in more than 2,500 other cities and towns. Reports indicate that 5 million total turned out in opposition to President Donald Trump’s recent policy decisions.

Fort Worth rallygoers remained in the park and along the sides of the street. Many drivers honked as they passed while holding supporitve signs out car windows. The rally, like most of the rallies nationwide, was peaceful, despite several motorists traveling past bearing Trump-supporting paraphernalia.

Police were on the scene but stayed out of sight for the most part and out of the way. They monitored the rally from a nearby building. One person suffered heat exhaustion and had to be cared for by the Fort Worth fire department.

“This was the only time I saw the Fort Worth police on the scene,” said Weekly photographer Jadon Chestnutt. “They remained on their bicycles on the other side of the street from the emergency.”

Along with the rally itself, there was live music, voter registration, and merchandise sales.

There were also speakers. One demanded that Trump “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States and stop bypassing the rule of law by defying court orders, usurping the role of commander of the National Guard, and directing officials to violate due process civil rights.”

A speaker from co-organizer Indivisible Fort Worth said, “How are we going to do this? We can’t do it without you. We’ll be providing you with tools to push these demands in a consistent, easy-to-access way to help [Republican leaders] understand that this is nothing to brush off and [that] these demands have a deadline. If that deadline is not met, at our next event, we will take to the streets, and if they don’t listen, we take it to their doorsteps.”