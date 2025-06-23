SHARE
More than 6,000 people attended Sen. Bernie Sanders' Fight the Oligarchy rally at Dickies Arena last night. Photo by Andrew Sherman

More than 6,000 people gathered at Dickies Arena last night for a speech by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has been touring the country and packing houses as part of his incredibly successful Fight Against Oligarchy tour. Along with the cliches that the “future of American politics rests in Texas” and “As goes Texas, so goes our country,” Sanders had a lot to say about a great many pressing issues.

The room erupted when he finally took the stage near the end of the evening, following a long list of performers and speakers which included still-popular former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, The Old 97’s, progressive state Rep. Greg Casar (D-Austin/San Antonio), and the recently elected chair of the Texas Democratic Party, Kendall Scudder, among others. Sanders seemed to absorb the crowd’s energy, which fueled him further. He said that not too long ago he had one mission — to save the working class from the oligarchy, but after the United States bombed Iran without Congressional approval, Sanders said his mission has expanded to encompass the “illegal,” “unconstitutional” war.

While he spent the first portion of his 45 minute-long speech focused on income inequality, a system rigged in favor of the rich and powerful, Citizens United, and all the oligarchs at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Sanders shifted to a more personal depth for the second half. He explained how in both Vietnam and Iraq, the U.S. government lied to American citizens to be able to start the wars while wasting trillions of dollars that could have been spent at home. Our military actions, Sanders continued, destabilized the world for decades. Change won’t happen, he said, without political participation. His call to action — organize locally, join his tour, and get engaged at every level of government, from local elections to Congress — felt incredibly urgent. And inspirational.

The room was like a melting pot, with all races represented, and Sanders tried to give them all some hope that there are still politicians who understand the reality of today’s political climate and that the working class is not alone in the fight.

Photo by Andrew Sherman
Fort Worth teacher Ernie Moran offered some insights on school redistricting and vouchers.
Photo by Andrew Sherman
Pauline Mims, an active member of UAW Local 278 in Fort Worth, shared her own story of how the union helped her.
Photo by Andrew Sherman
Aledo’s Jennie Moya (third from left): “I am definitely here today because I know my Mexican-American history and how many times American laws actually deported people without any say in it. I remember my own grandmother telling me stories of people being taken off the street for the Repatriation Act and thrown on trains. I remember that my family fought very hard and they are all citizens who were actually native to this country. And I’m here because I really believe that our country has to start listening to the people and start voting out people who are trying to hurt American rights. We’re all here by a right of humanity to be respected, to be cared for, and far be it from anyone to hurt the children and the people of this country. I am so grateful for Bernie Sanders speaking today and all the other politicians who are willing to stand up against [the] oligarchs.”
Photo by Andrew Sherman
Kendall Scudder is the new chair of the Texas Democratic Party.
Photo by Andrew Sherman
Former Texas Agriculture Commissioner, syndicated columnist, and longtime Sanders ally Jim Hightower made an appearance in Fort Worth last night.
Photo by Andrew Sherman
State Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, gave an impassioned speech at Bernie Sanders’ Fight the Oligarchy rally in Fort Worth last night.
Photo by Andrew Sherman
Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke was a big hit at the Fight the Oligarchy rally at Dickies Arena last night.
Photo by Andrew Sherman
Old 97’s bassist Murray Hammond (left, with drummer Phillip Peeples): “Yeah, we’re really grateful to be here to basically just stand up and show our support for No Kings, all these actions to fight the oligarchy, which is very real, and things are getting really broken because of all this. … This is the right side of history, to be here, and we’re just grateful and horrified to be at this moment but mostly grateful.”
Photo by Andrew Sherman
Photo by Andrew Sherman
The MSB Choir opened the rally with inspirational songs as well as Motown classics.
Photo by Andrew Sherman
Photo by Andrew Sherman
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Fight the Oligarchy rally was a melting pot of all races.
Photo by Andrew Sherman
Photo by Andrew Sherman

