National Tequila Day is Thu, Jul 24, and for some of the tastiest agave-fueled concoctions in town, the Weekly’s got you covered. The day honors the history of a spirit deeply rooted in Mexican tradition. It’s a great time to hit some local gatherings, like the Tejaraza Tequila Happy Hour at FW Thunderbird (306 Houston St, Fort Worth, @FWThunderbird) 7:30pm-9pm Fri with drinks by the Texas-based brand of the same name, or you can just celebrate with friends and family at your leisure.

1.) Mixed drinks, infused spirits, and tasty bites have made the gothic retreat Atlas (314 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 682-348-5386) a destination. Their Guadalajara is a favorite. With Hornitos silver tequila, Boomsma Cloosterbitter, pineapple, lime, agave, and Peychaud’s bitters, the drink is tangy, fruity, and oh-so cosmopolitan.

2.) Made with Espolòn silver tequila, pink grapefruit juice, and Squirt plus a salt rim, the Pink Panther Paloma at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) is a colorful treat. Along with great libations, The Cicada is also a primo spot for live, original, mostly local music.

3.) If you’d like some juicy meat to go with your tequila, there’s always Del Frisco’s Grille (812 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-877-3999). Their signature Double Eagle Margarita is made with Don Julio silver tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, and agave, and the Premium Paloma features Milagro silver tequila, Casamigos Mezcal Joven, Combier Crème de Pamplemousse Rose, Aperol, lime juice, and San Pellegrino Pompelmo.

4.) El Gabacho Tex-Mex Grill (2408 W Abram St, Arlington, 817-276-8160) has been around for nearly 20 and just keeps getting better. Festive theme nights on weekends always bring a crowd. Along with the full food menu of enchiladas, fiery fajitas, and quesadillas, El Gabacho offers 12 different tequila-inspired mixed drinks, including the spicy Hondo margarita with Mi Campo silver tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, muddled jalapeno and cucumber, lime, and agave with a Tajin rim.

5.) If you follow the alleyway next to indie-music venue Tulips FTW, you’ll end up at Low Doubt Bar (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, @LowDoubtBar). Tulips’ sister speakeasy offers DJ nights and a chill vibe for drinks between shows, plus several tequila concoctions. The All God Does Is Watch Us and Kill Us When We Get Boring is made with silver tequila, dry vermouth, a lime cordial, cherry juice, and cherry bitters. The Faux Malone is silver tequila, watermelon juice, lime, and ginger beer. Low Doubt also serves Zodiac Cocktails, and for the current Cancer season, it’s a silver tequila with coconut cream, Licor 43, and orange juice. As for Tulips, try the Resonant Head with reposado tequila, Amaretto, honey, lime, and grapefruit juice.

6.) Another tequila-friendly Near Southside spot is Nickel City (212 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth @NickelCityFWTX). This bar and cocktail lounge boasts more than 100 agave spirits. The Regal Paloma, made with Espolòn silver tequila, Giffard grapefruit liqueur, grapefruit oleo-saccharum, lime, and Lady Bird grapefruit soda, has a nice punchy flavor.

7.) It’s always Island Time at Tarantula Tiki Lounge (117 S Main St, Fort Worth, @Tarantula_Tiki), where the Cheap Sunglasses starring reposado tequila comes with a pair of sunglasses, tiki figurines, and drink umbrellas. It’s a fun, fruity treat. There’s also The Floor Is Guava, with Código 1530 reposado tequila, Stoli vanilla vodka, Cointreau Noir, guava lime, and passion fruit.

8.) A fan fave since 2020, Tinies Mexican Restaurant (113 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-255-5425) offers a wide selection of tequila and tequila-incorporated cocktails. The Devil’s Margarita is bold and fruity, with Código 1530 reposado tequila, Grand Marnier, spicy simple syrup, and lime with a red wine float. Tinies also serves the Oaxacan Flower, a classic Casita Margarita, and a refreshing Paloma. The chicken tacos and pork tamales may make a great bite to go along with Tinies’ other Spanish-style cocktails like the Recuerdame, made with Fort Worth’s own La Pulga Tequila.