While July is almost over and the Central Texas floods occurred nearly a month ago, recovery efforts are still ongoing, and much help will continue to be needed for quite some time. Restaurants in the Stockyards, a rehearsal space in North Richland Hills, and a visual artist in town all (still) have heart.

Fort Worth

A little something called a Labubu is having a moment — if you don’t know what that is, make Google your friend, friend — and Jack Daw is here for it. The Fort Worth artist is selling his version of the fictional character as a 24K-gold-on-paper print. His Labewhews, as he’s calling them, are $100 each, with 100% of the proceeds going to Austin Pets Alive, a nonprofit taking care of displaced pets from the Hill Country floods. “I thought this would be a fun way to help pitch in,” Jack said. “Use your dumb for good.” To see one that Tyler Stevens purchased and framed for her venue, The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW), pop in for a drink and a show. If you hate Labubus, but still want to help, donate at AustinPetsAlive.org. To order, visit @JackDawFolkArt on Instagram.

Stockyards

Thru Thu, Jul 31, essential supplies like canned pet food, diapers, and first-aid kits are being collected in the Stockyards at 97 West Kitchen & Bar at Hotel Drover, H3 Ranch at the Stockyards Hotel, and Hyatt Place.

97 West Kitchen & Bar (200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, 682-255-6497)

The Hunter Brothers' H3 Ranch at the Stockyards Hotel (109 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-624-1246)

Before or after your meal at H3, mosey on into adjoining Booger Red's Saloon, named in honor of the legendary Texas bronc-busting champion Samuel Thomas Privett (1858-1926).

Hyatt Place (132 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-626-6000)

North Richland Hills

Platinum Music Complex NRH (7301 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, 682-540-3019) is hosting its Flood Disaster Relief Benefit noon-11pm Sat, Aug 2, and 11:30am-7pm Sun, Aug 3, with live music hourly by nearly 20 bands over the two days. Plus, meet special guest Austin Berber from Lioness and Yellowstone. Food trucks and vendors like Springtown’s Smoking with Papa BBQ (@SmokingwithPapa) will be on-site, and a portion of their proceeds will benefit the flood victims. Admission is proof of a donation of any amount to the GoFundMe account 564ccf24. For the complete list of bands and food truck info, visit Facebook.com/PlatinumMusicComplex/events as the date approaches.