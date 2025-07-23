With next week’s Night & Day themed out with animal-oriented happenings as part of our third annual Creature Comforts edition, we’re alerting you — and in some cases reminding you — about events going on now thru the month’s end. Enjoy the rest of your July!

Friday, July 25, 2025

From 6pm to 9pm, TX Whiskey Ranch (2601 Whiskey Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, 817-840-9140) is celebrating summertime with an indoor screening of 1983’s National Lampoon’s Vacation. Accompanied by their children (Dana Barron, Anthony Michael Hall), dad Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) and mom Ellen (Beverly D’Angelo) are driving from Illinois to a California amusement park. As Clark increasingly fixates on a beautiful woman driving a sports car, the Griswolds deal with car problems and the death of a family member. They reach Los Angeles, but when Clark worries that the trip is being derailed again, he acts impulsively to get his family to the park. Tickets are $10 at TXWhiskey.com and include your first cocktail. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted, including kids and babies, so get a sitter and make it a date night. Oh, and you’ll need to bring your own chair.

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Texas artist Jon Flaming, known for his modern interpretations of cowboys and cowgirls, has curated this year’s Texas Juried Exhibition at Artspace111 (111 Hampton St, Fort Worth, 817-692-3228). The Love Texas Art Foundation supports the awards with a total of over $15,000 awarded to the best works as selected by juror Flaming, and the $10,000 Edmund Craig Memorial Award will include the opportunity to exhibit at the gallery in a separate solo or group exhibition sometime before the year’s end. The opening reception and awards ceremony are 6pm-8pm today. Regular gallery hours are 11am-5pm Tuesdays thru Fridays and 11am-2pm Saturdays. The show will be up thru Sat, Aug 23.

Sunday, July 27, 2025

At the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215), there’s still time to catch their stellar twin exhibitions. Up now thru Sep 7, The Whale gathers more than 40 paintings, several drawings, and a video from Alex Da Corte’s vast, multilayered, pop culture-loving oeuvre, while Feeling Color, featuring the brilliant handiwork of two pioneering Afro-Caribbean titans, Aubrey Williams and Frank Bowling, will be up thru today.

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Running today thru Sun, Aug 3, at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280), the Tony-winning musical comedy Shucked will tell the tale of an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town. Maizy and Beau are getting hitched when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County? Tickets start at $50 at BassHall.com.

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

At Amphibian Stage (120 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-923-3012) today thru Sun, Aug 17, it’s Thanksgiving, 1973. Two immigrants meet cute and go through the highs and lows of budding romance in Lloyd Suh’s comedy The Heart Sellers, one of the Top 10-produced plays in the country in 2024. With the theater’s pay-what-you-want program, this could be a very affordable outing. See the ticket options at AmphibianStage.com.

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Tonight marks the opening night of Fort Worth Library’s Amped-Up Music Tour, in which local artists play gigs at various library branches. Pop-rockers The Jaybirds will perform at Summerglen Library (4205 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-392-5970) with openers Caravan. Learn more at fwpl.info/AUMTJaybirds.