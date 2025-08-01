With this being our Creature Comforts edition, we wondered what animals might alternatively represent the signs of the Zodiac. A quick search led to Reddit user Lunar Lamp Light. They did not disappoint.

ARIES // WILD BOAR (Mar 21-Apr 19): Historically associated with the Greek god Ares (Mars to the Romans). The boar has long symbolised courage, ferocity, and conflict as well as confronting life’s challenges and never retreating. Boars are frequently associated with warriors, and many of the Norse berserkers channeled boars in battle. The fierce independent spirit of Aries is unrivalled.

TAURUS // ELEPHANT (Apr 20-May 20): Endurance, stability, loyalty, protection, and abundance are associated with elephants, who are also matriarchal gentle giants, fitting for a sign ruled by Venus and the exaltation of the Moon. Elephants form strong, loving bonds with each other and have a responsibility over the natural world (Taurus’ connection to nature) due to their size. They are the stewards of the Earth.

GEMINI // PARROT (May 21-Jun 20): Bright, quick, and colorful birds, they are experts at mimicking sounds, often to comedic effect, and are highly social. They are winged messengers. They have strong associations with language, clarity, intellect, whimsy, playfulness, and the power of words in speaking the truth. Above all they are fun, lively, and witty.

CANCER // SEA TURTLE (Jun 21-Jul 22): This ancient Babylonian symbol for Cancer is a soft, gentle, tender animal with a hard protective shell and the ability to move between water and land. Emotional strength is their gift, as well as true understanding and guardianship. In many cultures, turtles are symbols of motherhood, creation, fertility, and longevity, and have long been associated with the Moon as hatchlings use the moonlight to find their way off the beach and make their way to the ocean.

LEO // PEACOCK (Jul 23-Aug 22): Regal, proud, and ostentatious, the peacock is a well-known symbol of royalty, the most spectacular of birds. Glory, confidence, vibrancy, expression, and nobility come under its associations, as well as integrity. Like Leos, you can’t take your eyes off a peacock, which uses its tail feathers to impress and draw attention. In the ancient world, peacock feathers were frequently engraved onto the thrones of royalty.

VIRGO // CAT (Aug 23-Sep 22): Virgo is strongly associated with domesticated animals, but the cat is especially Virgoan. Cats are astute, observant, independent, self-contained, selective, solitary, and watchful. They meticulously groom and clean themselves, and their owners can feel like they hate them. They can be downright mean, but they secretly care underneath it all and feel the need to assist when others don’t meet their standards (example: cats hunting mice for their incompetent owners).

LIBRA // SWAN (Sep 23-Oct 22): A bird that is the symbol of love, grace, harmony, and beauty, swans are universally known for their elegance (they are evoked often in ballet- which is ruled by Venus/Libra) and their devotion to each other, as swan couples mate for life. Their curved necks come together to create a love heart, cementing them as a symbol of romance, union, partnership, and reconciliation. In mythology, the swan was attributed to Aphrodite/ Venus.

SCORPIO // SERPENT (Oct 23-Nov 21): A much maligned and feared creature, serpents can be venomous and are capable of shedding their old skins. Since ancient times, this has led to serpents being associated with death, rebirth, transformation, and the purging and elimination of the old. Poised and coiled, they conserve their energy for the fatal strike. The kundalini represents a strong connection between these two, and the fact that many species of serpent are aquatic is fitting for a water sign.

SAGITTARIUS // WILD HORSE (Nov 22-Dec 21): This one is slightly cheating as Sagittarius is already symbolised by a half-horse centaur; however, no animal comes close to representing Sagittarius better than the wild horse—freedom, movement, exploration, journeys, nobility, and victory. The wild horse lives without limitation or restraint, roaming under vast skies, much like Sagittarius. They refuse to be tamed.

CAPRICORN // CROCODILE (Dec 22-Jan 19): The animal associated with Capricorn in Vedic astrology, the crocodile is ancient, patient, powerful, resilient, and conserving of its energy and resources. Wisdom that comes with time is attributed to crocodiles along with Saturn, Capricorn’s ruler. The crocodile is cold-blooded, armoured, and intimidating, a creature to be respected and feared. Ultimately, they are built to outlast all others.

AQUARIUS // HUMAN BEINGS (Jan 20- Feb 18): Many people like to forget that we are animals, but we are, and the human is the only animal that can accurately represent Aquarius- the sign of humanity. Humans are noted for our intellect, inventiveness, development of technologies, and our many complex social behaviours. We are the animals with the greatest vision for the future.

PISCES // WHALE (Feb 19-Mar 20): The peaceful leviathans of the oceans, symbolising solitude, profound wisdom, compassion, and the mysteries of consciousness which we cannot fathom, whales are symbolically sensitive to all “waters” and open to embracing the unknown, surrendering to higher powers. Whales are shy and have an elusive magic to them, but when seen, they are awe-inspiring. The whale is a true, soulful representative of the vastness of the ocean and of Pisces.

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: The usual weekly horoscopes by Rob Brezsny can be found at FreeWillAstrology.com. For more Classified content, see pages 26, 27, and 28.