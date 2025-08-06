The two guys behind Syncwave Creative know what they’re talking about because, as musicians and engineers, they’ve been there themselves.

Say you’re a local muso. You’ve got the musicmaking part down but just don’t care or know enough to tackle the image side. That’s where Micah Labrosse and Joshua Mather come in.

“There’s so much talent in Fort Worth,” Mather said. “Artists who are independent are notorious for not representing themselves enough online and also don’t have backing good enough or frequently enough to make a presence.”

The two officially launched Syncwave Creative on July 1 in a stately 1,600-square-foot building at 1212 E Lancaster Av on the East Side. Labrosse and Mather specialize in audio, video, and photo services along with other forms of content creation, including podcasts and electronic press kits (EPKs). Rentals start at $75 per hour, and more intensive projects are priced per size.

Syncwave has the capacity to record music and create music videos.

“I want [an artist] who is looking way down the line and thinking about how their career will unfold,” Mather said.

One happy client is buzzy alt-country stylist Tristan Inman. “I can’t say enough good things about my experience at Syncwave. From start to finish, the team was professional, creative, and fully committed to bringing my vision to life. Whether it was recording audio or capturing video, their attention to detail and passion for quality truly stood out. … They really take the time to understand what you’re going for and elevate it with their own artistic touch.”

Labrosse and Mather have been in the music industry for the past 14-plus years. Labrosse toured the world as a guitarist for hire, and both worked as producers and engineers professionally starting in 2018 at Mather’s former studio, The Garrison, inside Platinum Music Complex in North Richland Hills.

“I loved that place,” Mather said, “but we needed something of our own that we could equip for visuals and not just audio.”

Syncwave’s new home is utterly stylish. The 100-year-old building has tall ceilings, giant windows, and brick and concrete floors, perfect décor for EPKs or videos of any genre.

While Mather serves as head engineer and Labrosse as head photographer/videographer, the two outsource whatever else a client wants.

“We do like to get our hands dirty with every shoot and help directing the Syncwave style,” Labrosse said.

As part of Labrosse and Mather’s mission to build larger visions for independent artists than traditionally expected, there’s also a rentable podcast space on the premises.

“Our ideal client is an artist who’s looking farther down the road and wants to build a career with us,” Mather said. “Come in and do a single or EP or an album with us and build all the visuals to accompany those songs and then come back in eight months or a year or whenever you’re ready for Round 2.”

Whether you’re an artist or creative business or in a band considering elevating your game, Syncwave Creative, Labosse said, understands “how hard it can be, and we practice what we preach.”