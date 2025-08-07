In the heart of Texas, MIM Therapy is redefining mental health care with a deeply personal and trauma-informed approach. Founded by Angelica Matthews, a doctoral student in Marriage and Family Therapy, MIM Therapy PLLC offers a welcoming environment where individuals and families can explore healing through evidence-based practices and compassionate support.

Whether facing anxiety, grief, trauma, or relationship challenges, clients are met with empathy and expertise. The diverse team of therapists specializes in modalities such as EMDR, CBT, IFS, and Satir Model, tailoring each session to meet the unique needs of every person.

With both in-person and virtual services available, MIM Therapy PLLC ensures that healing is accessible, inclusive, and rooted in the belief that every story matters. In a world that often feels overwhelming, MIM Therapy PLLC stands as a beacon of hope — where healing begins with being heard.

This company is revolutionizing the way mental health is approached. They have ingenious ideas on how to ensure that both busy professionals and the homebound can access therapy. You don’t have to leave your job or your house to get quality therapeutic services!

MIM Therapy PLLC is offering on-site treatment (provided the environment is appropriate for confidentiality and safety).

They also offer group therapy in-person and online for grief & loss, depression, anxiety, and more. They are finding ways to make it easier for those who want to access services to do so.

About Group Therapy

Find support, learn tools, and heal together with peers on the same journey. Options include a grief and loss group for adults, a depression group for ages 16+, and an anxiety group for ages 16+. During the six weeks of group therapy, you will understand the disorder, build healthy coping skills, and receive expert-led psychoeducation while growing in a supportive community.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

On August 14, 2025 MIM Therapy PLLC will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony through the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. They will celebrate their achievements and announce their plans for the future.

Wellness Retreat 2025

This October 2nd to 6th, you are invited to attend an inclusive wellness retreat right here in Texas. For more information, email Hello@MIMTherapyPLLC.com.

For more promotional information from MIM Therapy PLLC, visit MIMTherapyPLLC.com or use the QR code on this page.

