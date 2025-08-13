88 Killa, Grady Spencer & The Work, Kendi Jean, Tipps and Obermiller, Asa Ace, and Cherry Mantis will perform Saturday at Birdie’s Social Club and the adjacent Post as part of a showcase by Amplify 817. The program launched by the Fort Worth Public Library in February 2020 licenses and streams tracks by Fort Worth musicians for free through the public library system. Amplify 817’s fourth annual showcase Saturday is another big statement: Fort Worth artists are legit world-class talents and are here to stay.

“Music connects all of us,” said Library Director Midori Clark.

The performing Amplify 817 artists agree.

“My experience with Amplify 817 has been fun,” 88 Killa said, “because I like having a centralized collection of art from other artists throughout the city. With so many different genres, it can be difficult to keep up with who’s doing what, so a platform or resource like this allows me and other likeminded individuals to support creativity in ways that we typically haven’t been able to.”

Streaming this much music is great, but there is nothing like the amp buzz and cheering of live music.

Voted best hip-hop artist in the Weekly’s 2023 Music Awards, 88 Killa started out in the early aughts as part of the hip-hop collective Brain Gang. He established his solo career with his 2016 EP 88BPM. His 2020 EP, 81G: Inspired by the Hometown, can be streamed — along with the work of 127 other Fort Worth artists — at FWLibraryFoundation.org.

Among the openers is Grady Spencer & The Work, the rocking country outfit that can usually be found on stages all over the country but that is always psyched to play the Fort, particularly Birdie’s and The Post Saturday.

“I’m so honored to not only be playing the Amplify 817 showcase,” Spencer said, “but also to be part of such an incredible program that supports artists in Fort Worth. Rita and the whole library team have been so supportive of the city’s music for years, and I’m lucky to call them friends.”

Spencer will be preceded by the 2024 Josie Music Awards Americana female artist of the year. Kendi Jean’s 2024 album Smoke & Stardust spotlights her velvety rock with country flair. “Your Eyes Are Lyin’ ” spent two weeks on the Texas Country Music Chart and reached the top of the Texas Internet Radio Chart. Since her first record in 2020, she has had more than 10 songs chart in Texas Music. She’s excited for the showcase.

“Being embraced by your hometown is a pretty universal dream for artists, but Amplify’s ‘embrace’ is more like a bear hug,” Jean said. “It’s a family of the delicious diversity of our Funkytown, and they are dedicated to spotlighting each of us and helping us put our very best foot forward.”

Married since 2012, Hilary Tipps and Steve Obermiller embarked on an adventure just as committed as their union when they chose to make music together. Their 2023 debut, the album Love (and Other Mysteries), was followed by MacGuffin the following year. It made perfect sense for the couple to join Amplify 817.

“We are huge fans of the Fort Worth Public Library, this town’s music community, and Amplify 817,” Tipps said, adding that “as a book nerd and lifelong Fort Worth resident, the library and its impact cannot be understated.”

Asa Ace describes herself as a sound healer, creating music with a positive flow, and Cherry Mantis has two recordings in the Amplify 817 collection, including their 2021 EP, Heatwave, and their 2023 album, Sweet & Familiar. The band was co-founded by Luis Martin Moreno and Justin King, who have been blending indie, pop, and jazz together for eight years.

Admission to this all-ages show is free.