Promotional Feature

In August 1995, a single pallet of Hatch peppers and one roaster arrived at Central Market in Austin. Within 10 minutes, customers were lining up for pounds and pounds of these green gems. Fast-forward 29 years, and Hatch chiles have become the most wanted (and most craved) peppers in the Southwest! Each August, they bring in more than 125 tons of peppers trucked in straight from Hatch, New Mexico. Their hot days and cool nights give this pepper a flavor all its own. This year, Central Market is honoring the milestone event with a Hatch Hall of Flame, filled with in-store events, new products, recipes, and more.

Back-to-School Bites at Hatch Kids Stroll

Join Central Market in Fort Worth (4651 West Fwy, 817-989-4700) or Southlake (1425 E Southlake Blvd, 817-310-5600) for the Hatch Kids Stroll on Sat, Aug 16 from 11am to 3pm, where we will serve up gourmet hacks and lunchbox stacks — fun, back-to-school bites that will simplify the transition back into routine. This event is free and full of flavor!

New In Stores This Year

Central Market offers hundreds of Hatch-infused specialty products, from baked goods and cheeses to sauces, desserts, and more. Hatch peppers are only in stores for a few fiery weeks, so now’s the perfect time to pile up your favorites or try some of the new products available this year:

1.) In Bakery: Try a Hatch Apple Turnover (a buttery, flaky puff pastry filled with sweet Hatch apple pie filling and topped with crystal sugar. A golden, handheld treat with just the right touch of heat).

2.) In Beer & Wine: For 2025’s festivities, there are seven new drinks, including Glamati (a first-of-its-kind sparkling cocktail from Italy, combining black tea, wine, and Limone di Sorrento I.P.G. juice. With just 5% alcohol, this lightly fizzy drink from the Bosca family bursts with an extraordinary fusion of flavors); and Gruet, Le Spritz (new from the acclaimed New Mexico winery comes two vibrant spritz creations— Le Fleuriste Lemon Elderflower and L’Orangerie Orange Botanical . Light, botanical, and refreshing).

3.) In Chef-Prepared: Enjoy Hatch Chicken & Tomatillo Tamales (roasted chicken, Hatch chiles, tomatillo, cilantro, and lime stuffed in soft masa and wrapped in a corn husk, available in a 2-pack or 6-pack—perfect for sharing or savoring solo); Hatch Pepper & Chicken Empanadas (dark and white chicken meat blended with Hatch chile purée, Monterey Jack cheese, and lime juice, all wrapped in a golden crust. Just bake and serve—no prep needed); and other new dishes.

4.) In Dairy & Frozen: These two departments boast six new products this year, including frozen green chiles from J&D Foods : Family-owned since 1977 in Albuquerque, NM, J&D Foods uses genuine New Mexico hot Sandia Hatch chiles, roasted in-house at peak freshness. A go-to ingredient for chile relleno and other classic dishes. Sierra Nevada makes a Hatch chile Jack cheese that is handcrafted in micro batches using grass-fed milk from California. This creamy Jack cheese is blended with Hatch chiles for a spicy kick and can be found in the dairy section.

5.) In Deli & Cheese: Three new items to try include Spotted Trotter Uncured Hatch Chile Salami (pastured pork finished with dried Hatch chile, floral Mexican oregano, and Mexican lager, made by hand in Atlanta, Georgia by Chef Kevin Ouzts); Central Coast Creamery Hatch Chile Cheddar (handmade in Paso Robles, California from the best California milk and New Mexico peppers, this well-crafted, well-aged Cheddar reveals a quiet heat from the chiles); and Central Market Oven-Roasted Hatch Turkey Breast (a new dry rub that combines the much-loved oak smoke, garlic and a little heat from dried Hatch chilies).

6.) In Floral: Hatch Pepper Ristras (gorgeous edible chile ristras double as décor, and come in 12, 18, and 24-inch bunches that are displayed near arches, doors, and windows all over New Mexico as a symbol of welcome); Hot Pepper Plants (8-inch plants to grow your own, and enjoy the results roasted, toasted, or diced in every dish); and Southwest-Inspired Succulents (plants inspired by the landscapes and canyons of the Southwest, incorporate a New Mexico aesthetic into your home).

7.) In Market: Stuffed Hatch and Cheese Chicken Breast (bacon-wrapped chicken breast stuffed with diced fresh Hatch peppers, cream cheese, cheddar, and a dusting of chipotle spice, made by Premier Custom Foods); and Stuffed Hatch and Cheese Mushroom (a Baby Bella mushroom stuffed with a savory blend of diced fresh Hatch peppers, cream cheese, cheddar, and lightly dusted with chipotle spice).

8.) In Specialty Grocery: Items from Caplansky’s Mustard (limited-edition ballpark-style Hatch mustard that brings a bold, tangy kick to burgers, hot dogs, and fries); and Terrapin Ridge (a flavorful range of Hatch-infused dips, jams, and aioli—ideal for pairing with pita, tortillas, burgers, or even chicken and waffles).

For three decades, Central Market has served as the Hatch headquarters – a one-stop destination for flavor, fire, and fan favorites. Visit CentralMarket.com/News/Hatch-30th-Anniversary for the full scoop on this momentous occasion.

About Central Market

A division of H-E-B, Central Market opened its doors in 1994 and now has ten store locations across North Texas, including Fort Worth (Chapel Hill Shopping Center) and Southlake (Shops of Southlake). A bountiful produce department with unmatched quality and variety, an 80-foot seafood case, hundreds of cheeses, 2,500 wine labels, and extensive specialty grocery aisles make the Central Market experience unique. For more information, follow us on Instagram (@central_market), Twitter (@centralmarket), or visit us at CentralMarket.com. #CentralMarket #ReallyIntoFood.