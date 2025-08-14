With back-to-school season here, it’s time to contemplate extracurricular activities like dance lessons. You and your kids are invited to come discover, experience, and express yourselves at Arts Fifth Avenue (1628 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-9500), an eclectic neighborhood visual and performing arts center where you’ll find that “the arts are alive!”

A5A is proud to offer a wide range and variety of classes, workshops, and private lessons to students of all ages. The primary focus of our dance education is the celebrated American art form of Tap Dance, but they are also proud to offer classes and workshops in Art, Intro to Dance, Instrumental Music, Swing Dance, Voice, and Yoga, with options for Homeschoolers as well. Fall classes in the performing and visual arts for ages 4 to adult begin the week of Monday, September 8th.

Fall Class Schedule

Classes run September 8 through December 20, 2025, with the exception of Thanksgiving Break​. The annual $20 registration fee is $20 per student and is non-refundable. (Note: All classes must have a minimum of five students to run.) For details about the various courses, go to ArtsFifthAvenue.org/Classes and click the name of the class you’re interested in.

Take Us For a FREE Spin!

If you’ve ever wanted to try tap dancing, here’s your chance! You’re invited to join us for a complimentary Beginner Tap Class available on four dates this fall. From 1pm to 2pm on Saturday, September 6, October 4, November 1, or December 6, people ages 8 to adult can enjoy a FREE lesson. No tap shoes, no problem! We have shoes to loan for the class. To attend, reserve a space at ArtsFifthAvenue.org or call 817-923-9500.