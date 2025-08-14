Below are some local and national resources for your consideration. Along with astrology, you’ll find services near you in The Local List, plus national options as well. Welcome to the Bulletin Board.

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19): Everything may seem almost too vivid, too raw, too marvelous, and altogether too much. I advise you to welcome these surges and allow them to enhance your perceptions. Laugh hard. Cry freely. Invite goosebumps.

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20): Something fragile and fine is ready to emerge, but it needs your gentle touch and natural methods. You are often grounded in the adept manipulation of raw material—what works, what holds, what can be relied on.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 20): Use your natural gifts and stylish flair to serve the greater good. Look for opportunities to mentor, encourage, and advocate for those lacking your advantages.

CANCERIAN (Jun 21-Jul 22): A slow, relentless, and ultimately magnificent process is afoot in your life. Others may not yet see the forward momentum. Even you may doubt it. But the shift is real and permanent. Trust the deep, inexorable push.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 22): Be wisely discerning with your energy. Don’t mistake illumination for invincibility. Bask in the light, yes, but protect your rhythms.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22): Release your unconscious mind from old fixations that subtly drain your power to fulfill your dreams. Please surrender trivial obsessions that distract you from your life’s key goals.

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22): Your ability to enhance and nurture your network is at a peak. You have extra power to weave together threads that have become frayed or unraveled. Given your potential potency as a social glue, I advise you to avoid gossip and instead favor wise, kind words that foster connection.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Allow yourself the sweet satisfaction of having just the right amount. What you have created may be more organically whole than you realize.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Jettison your inessential desires and cherish the precious yearnings that are crucial. Dispose of outmoded goals so you can make expansive space for robust goals that steer you away from the past and guide you toward the future. The coming weeks can be a turning point in your quest to claim this birthright.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Bow toward the mysteries from which your blessings flow. Honor the quiet sources that keep you fertile. Praise the treasures in the dark that fuel your intense activities.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20- Feb 18): Shed the armor around your heart. Strip off your defense mechanisms and discard pride-spawned obstacles that impede your communions with those you love.

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20): Be persistent. Tap into reserves of strength that have previously been unavailable. You will activate potentials that have been half-dormant.

EXPANDED HOROSCOPES: For unabridged versions of the horoscopes above by Rob Brezsny, go to FreeWillAstrology.com .

THE LOCAL LIST

AUTO MECHANIC // Are You Road-Trip Ready? With our handy pick-up and drop-off services, having your car checked out could not be easier. Visit CowtownRover.com today.

BAIL BONDS // Ronnie D. Long: Immediate Jail Release 24-Hour Service. City, County, State, and Federal Bonds. Located Minutes from the Courts at 6004 Airport Freeway. Call 817-834-9894 or visit RonnieDLongBailBonds.com .

GED PREP // Goodwill Can Help! We offer three programs designed to help you prepare for and earn your GED. A2 Advancement & Achievement offers GED prep and optional paid work experience for Tarrant County residents (ages 25+). E2 Education & Employment provides the same for Tarrant County youth (ages 16-24). L2 Language & Learning offers an intensive English language instruction program provided by ESL-certified teachers (for ages 18+). Explore your options and get started today by calling 817-332-7866 or emailing E2@GoodwillNCT.org , or visiting GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org/Education .

FOUNDATION SOLUTIONS // OLSHAN: Your trusted foundation repair experts since 1933. Foundation repair. Crawl space recovery. Basement waterproofing. Water management and more. Free evaluation. Limited time up to $250 off foundation repair. Call Olshan today at 1-855-824-7345.

GENERATORS // GenerAC Home Standby: Are you prepared for outages? Be ready with a Generac Home Standby Generator. Act now to receive a FREE 5-Year warranty with a qualifying purchase. It’s not just a generator. It’s a power move. Call 817-752-957 today to schedule a free quote.

HAVE FAITH // Celebration Community Church: Located at 908 Pennsylvania Ave in Fort Worth (817-335-3222), Celebration has services on Sundays at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube! ( @CelebrationCommunityChurch130 )

HAVE FAITH // Potter’s House: Join the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) for Sunday Service at 8am and Wednesday Bible Study at 7pm. For more info, visit us online at www.TPHFW.org .

HEALTH & WELLNESS // Planned Parenthood: We’re not going anywhere. PPGreaterTX.org

METAPHYSICAL // Higher Purpose Emporium: Everyone has a higher purpose. Find yours at Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, FWTX, 682-207-5351). For more info, visit HigherPurposeEmporium.com .

NATIONWIDE

BOOK PUBLISHING // Dorrance: Get published! Dorrance Publishing, trusted by authors since 1920, is accepting submissions. Book manuscripts are currently being reviewed. Comprehensive services include consultation, production, promotion, and distribution. Call 1-866-256-0940 or visit our website for your free author’s guide and become a published author. More at DorranceInfo.com/ftworth .

CELLULAR // Consumer Cellular: We offer the same reliable, nationwide coverage as the largest carriers. No long-term contract, no hidden fees, and activation is free. All plans feature unlimited talk and text, starting at just $20/month. For more information, call 1-833-926-4234.

DENTAL INSURANCE // Physicians Mutual Insurance Company: Coverage for 400-plus procedures. Real dental insurance – NOT just a discount plan. Do not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details! Call 1-888-361-7095 today or visit www.dental50plus.com/fortworth and use code #6258.

FOOD STUFF // Omaha Steaks: When you want the best, you want Omaha Steaks! 100% guaranteed and delivered to your door! Our All-Time Grill Faves comes with 8 FREE Omaha Steaks Burgers ONLY $99.99. Mention code 76946ENT when you visit OmahaSteaks.com/OneBite2263 or call 1-888-703-0342 today.

HVAC // American Residential Heating & Cooling: As temps outside start to climb, the season for savings is now. $49 cooling or heating system tune-up. Save up to $2000 on a new heating and cooling system (restrictions apply.) FREE estimates. Many payment options are available, including licensed and insured professionals. Call 1-877-447-0546 today.

INSTANT SHADE // SunSetter: America’s Number One Awning! Instant shade at the touch of a button. Transform your deck or patio into an outdoor oasis, with up to a 10-year limited warranty. Call 1-855-628-7701 now and SAVE $350 today.

LIFE INSURANCE // Physicians Life Insurance Company: Up to $15,000.00 of GUARANTEED Life Insurance! No medical exam or health questions. Cash to help pay for the funeral and other final expenses. Call 844-782-2870 or visit www.Life55plus.info/ftworth .

REAL ESTATE // LIZ BUYS HOUSES: We Buy Houses for Cash AS IS! No repairs. No fuss. Any condition. A simple three-step process: Call, receive a cash offer, and get paid. Get your fair cash offer today by calling Liz Buys Houses: 1-877-509-9772.

TIMESHARE CANCELLATIONS // Wesley Financial Group: Are you stuck with a timeshare? Wesley Financial Group, the Timeshare Cancellation Experts, has over 450 positive reviews and has successfully canceled over $50 million in timeshare debt and fees. Get free consultation, a free info package, and learn how to get rid of your timeshare today. Call 844-511-2581.

WINDOWS // Window Nation: Need new windows? We have a special money-saving offer: zero down, zero payments, zero interest for two years, and buy two windows and get two free! The offer is valid for select models. Labor not included. Other restrictions apply. Call Window Nation today at 877-919-0521!