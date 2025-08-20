Under the guise of saving money, Tarrant County Commissioners Court voted Tuesday to eliminate more than 100 Election Day polling sites while also greatly reducing the number of early-voting locations for the November elections.

The vote was 3-2 along party lines. The number of places for ballots to be cast is now 216, down from 331 in 2023.

Dozens of people spoke out against the change over the course of two hours. 97 had signed up to speak beforehand. Most of them argued that reducing polling sites amounts to the suppression of Black, Hispanic, and college-age voters.

The commissioners said the move is warranted to save money due to low voter turnout in nonpresidential elections. Elections Administrator Clinton Ludwig told the commissioners that about 12.5% of registered voters cast ballots in 2023, a paltry number.

There will now be 33 early-voting spots, down from 44 two years ago. Most of the cuts have come in the northeastern suburbs and cities outside the 820 Loop. None are on college campuses. The cuts may save about $1 million.

“Cutting over 100 polling places in Tarrant County just months before an election is blatant voter suppression,” posted U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey. “Every Texan deserves fair & equal access to the ballot box — not longer lines, longer drives, and fewer voices heard.”

In a statement, he added, “These reductions threaten to undermine the fundamental principle that every eligible voter deserves reasonable and equitable access to the ballot box. By concentrating voting locations away from urban and diverse communities, this proposal risks silencing the voices of working families, people of color, the elderly, and voters with limited transportation.

“Additionally,” he continued, “it’s concerning that this comes while President [Donald] Trump is also urging states to end mail-in voting, which would also significantly reduce voter access. Voting should not be a burden. It should be a right that is simple, fair, and accessible to every citizen.”

Allison Campolo, Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair, advocated against the reduction in polling sites. Afterward, she posted, “I am IMMENSELY grateful for everyone who answered the call. I’m extremely disappointed that this process played out this way (rushed, very little transparency or time to make changes), but I am enormously proud of Tarrant County today. You showed up. Let’s keep doing that ❤️”