Mean Motor Scooter, Driving Slow Motion, Red Admirals, Curatorial, Dead Mountain Talk, and Flow State are a few of the North Texas acts at this year’s Psychedelic Panther at Tulips FTW this weekend.

The fest will include art vendors and a psychedelic lightshow along with five other groups from out of town. For its third year, Joe Guzman is once again the mastermind behind the event. He’s excited for the show that he considers Fort Worth’s first themed festival of its kind, comparable to other Texas events like Levitation and Austin Psyche Fest.

“My original intention was to highlight DFW’s creativity with alternative genres of music and art,” Guzman said, “to create a presentation that felt unique both sonically and visually.”

Some of the musical artists, he said, are acquaintances he’s stayed in touch with over the years. Others have come by way of personal recommendations from close friends and colleagues. Guzman said he planned and arranged the fest in about three months, which is not very much time for an event of this size.

“In all honesty,” he said, “it was quite stressful. I’d love to take the better part of an entire year and plan the next one with the help of shareholders or business partners who can help it evolve into something even greater.”

The festival wouldn’t have been made possible without Dallas’ James Benjamin Maker, the projection artist.

“I feel this event is 50% visual aesthetic,” Guzman said. “It’s meant to be enjoyed with the eyes and ears alike.”

One installation not to miss is the event’s large panther in honor of “Panther City.” There also will be live painting, food, and, perhaps most importantly, fellowship.

Jeff Zero, Scott Leard, Robert Nelson, and Trippy Daddy Shop are this year’s vendors selling paintings, shirts, buttons, and glass art, and Tulips will take care of the food.

“It’s been a scramble this year for everyone, but we are ready to make it as good as any year,” Guzman said. “A lot of bands have gotten new material, and some have reunited with renewed enthusiasm for this endeavor.”

The emphasis is on psychedelic music, which seems to be in short supply in Fort Worth.

“Some of my favorite Fort Worth psych artists such as The Cush, The Fibs, Animal Spirit, Retrograde Motion, and other gone but-not-forgotten bands still burn in the memory of an entire generation of showgoers that are now staying at home raising families,” Guzman said. “I am hoping Psychedelic Panther will serve as a rekindling in the creative spirit of the new generation. I hope that they may continue making music that’s out of the box and that platforms such as this festival serve to break the stereotypes of what Fort Worth music has to offer.”