The public is invited for the 3rd Annual Sundance Square Car & Culture Show this Saturday. The free family-friendly show brings 120+ lowriders, live music, food vendors, and an artisan market to the heart of Fort Worth.

Hosted by Sundance Square in partnership with the legendary Duke’s Car Club—the oldest continuously operating lowrider club in the world—the show will bring more than 120 lowriders, motorcycles, and bicycles to the Plaza and surrounding streets.

Mark your calendar for this festive celebration of Hispanic artistry and community!

Throughout Saturday afternoon and evening, the Plaza will come alive with performances by North Side High School Mariachi, Oakcliff Soul Collective, Ballet Folklorico de Fort Worth, and Pa’lante. Guests can also join free Cumbia dance lessons from 6–7 p.m., before the evening culminates with a headline performance by Quimikoz del Son from 7–10 p.m.

SUNDANCE SQUARE CAR & CULTURE SHOW 2025

When: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: Noon to 10 pm

Place: Sundance Square Plaza

Free: No admission cost / Family-friendly

Alongside the music and cars, a local market will showcase artisan vendors and food favorites such as arepas, tacos, empanadas, and churros. Visitors can also explore three concurrent fine art exhibitions exploring the Car & Culture theme – reflections on Latin identities, lowrider heritage, and Hispanic culture – at Caravan of Dreams, 400h, and Zona7 galleries (all on Houston Street) near the Plaza.

“From the cars on display to the music, food, and exhibitions in our galleries, we’re shining a light on the creativity and pride that define Latin cultures,” said Sarah Ayala, Sundance Square Art Director and Founder of the show. “It’s a chance for Fort Worth to see, feel, and be inspired by a community whose artistry continues to evolve and inspire new generations.”