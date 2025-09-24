Bar-Bar

Readers’ Choice: A Great Notion, 2024 Ridgmar Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-731-8521

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): It was Near Southside before it was Near Southside, and it will be there long after the televised revolution. With affable bartenders, a chill patio, and the coolest clientele in town, The Chat Room Pub (1263 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, @TheChatRoomPub) is as “Fort Worth” as a bar-bar can be. Looking for a new craveable shot? Ask for an El Niño (jalapeno-flavored tequila infused with fresh jalapenos and served chilled). Is hipsterism dead? Depends on how you define it. If it means being your proud, progressive self, and all that that entails, then it’s still alive and well, and nowhere is it livelier than at The Down ’n Out (150 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, @TheDownAndOutBar). Coolly decked out and always hoppin’ with an indie soundtrack, this Near Southside hole in the wall can go from chill to rowdy within the span of a couple hours. Nearby Nickel City (212 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, @NickelCityFWTX) is quite the casual hang, with excellent bartenders who do everything from frosty pours of Genesee Cream Ale to the most outrageous specialty concoctions, including the Corn N’ Oil (Brown butter-washed Flor de Cana 12-year rum, Nixta corn liqueur, sweet vermouth, Lustau Amontillado sherry, roasted corn oleo Saccharum, root beer bitters, lemon, saline). The soundtrack here’s also on point, and the bologna sandwich is good enough to marry.

Bartender

Readers’ Choice: Alissa Bedran, A Great Notion, 2024 Ridgmar Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-731-8521

Critic’s Choice: Jackie Roy, Gustos Burger Bar + More, 1229 7th Av, Fort Worth, @_Gustos

Currently serving at Gustos Burger Bar, but a familiar face behind the bars around the Near Southside, Jackie Roy has had a hand in opening some of the neighborhood’s most beloved drinking holes. From The Down n’ Out to Jackie O’s Cocktail Club, he can pour a mean pint or throw a spin on a signature craft cocktail. With his tattoos and hard-rock attire, don’t let his appearance fool you. The grumpy perception quickly disappears upon first order, and it’s nothing but heart from there—a true bartender’s bartender.

Beer Selection

Readers’ Choice: Our Taphouse, 1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-0431

Critic’s Choice: Southside Cellar, 125 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-703-2184

With its cozy living room-style seating and 30-plus beers on tap, plus select wines and THC seltzers, Southside Cellar is the ideal place to have your favorite brew or discover your next obsession. On top of that, they boast weekly events such as Supplier Spotlights from local breweries to discuss their craft and taste their wares as well pizza nights with complimentary slices to go with your suds. While the Cellar Dwellers have expanded their seating into the side of the space that holds the retail store to keep up with their growing popularity, it’s still a solid spot to grab a case for home after downing a pint or two in-house.

Brewery

Readers’ Choice: Martin House Brewing Co., 220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, 817-222-0177

Critic’s Choice: Maple Branch Craft Brewery, 2628 Whitmore St, Fort Worth, 817-862-7007

Be it to enjoy their 20-plus house-made beers, have a wood-fired pizza, hang out with your dog, or attend their annual Oktoberfest, there is no wrong time to check out this 5-year-old Foundry District brewery. With numerous award-winning brews, such as the Raspberry Blond Ale and Munich Dunkel, Maple Branch has solidified their presence in the Fort Worth beer scene. As the temps start cooling down, enjoy their huge patio with friends, bring a board game, pet some dogs, and have some beer. Sounds like happiness.

Place to See Comedy

Readers’ Choice: Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub, 425 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-877-5233

Critic’s Choice: Big Laugh Comedy Club, 604 Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 817-849-7998

With its two rooms (named “Funky” and “Panther”), podcast studio, weekly open-mics, and a calendar filled with popular, touring, journeyman comedians like Luis Lopez and Eddie Pepitone, Big Laugh has made a name for itself as a hub for the local comedy scene.

Craft Cocktail

Readers’ Choice: The Usual, 1408 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-810-0114

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Why is it so hard to find a pisco sour in this town? Thankfully, the worldly folks at Atlas (314 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 682-348-5386) specialize in globally inspired cocktails, and their version is one of the best things on the menu. Blending Caravedo Pisco Quebranta, lemon and lime juices, simple syrup, and a customary egg white, this lighter take on a whiskey sour hits the spot if you’re just starting your globetrotting drinking adventure or finishing up with a nightcap. Magnolia Ave elder statesman Proper (409 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-984-1133) has prided itself on its unique craft cocktail experiences for over a decade now, and each fall, more and more people look forward to the annual Halloween pop-up bar. Last year’s New Orleans-inspired Krew of Boo didn’t disappoint, with one highlight being the 43 Killer Bees, a creative concoction of Acre Distilling Co.’s Two Minnies Gin, spiced pear, and hot honey. We hope to see it again when the pop-up returns in a few weeks (hint, hint). The bespoke martini cart at Stewart’s Croquet & Cocktail Club (4424 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, 817-214-4500) is a gimmick, yes, but who doesn’t love a cocktail and a show. With samplings of five different bitters and all the usual garnishes, along with premium vodka or gin, you can create the perfectly shaken ice-cold martini of your dreams.

Place to Dance

Readers’ Choice: Old School Texas, two area locations

Critic’s Choice: The Down ’n Out Bar, 150 Rosedale Av, Fort Worth

DnO’s low-key, neon-lined, ’70s dive bar vibe shifts into an ad-hoc dance club on Saturdays, when local DJs turn the room into a joyous, sweaty affair full of people moving their bodies to up-tempo, cross-genre bangers.

Distillery

Readers’ Choice: Blackland Distillery, 2616 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 682-268-5333

Critic’s Choice: Acre Distilling Co., 1309 Calhoun St, Fort Worth, 817-632-7722

A staple of the Stockyards, Acre Distilling wins us over with its modern touch flavored by local history. Tours are available Tuesday thru Sunday, but bottles can be purchased Monday thru Friday in accordance with state laws. Acre has the Go Texan label and is happy to support Texas with Texas-made products. Limited edition Texas Smoked single malt whisky, Texas Jack Peach Flavored Whisky Cinnamon Girl, Longhair Whisky, and even a vodka, Black Halo, bring in the tasters and the connoisseurs alike. Afterward, take a sip and a breather on the back patio, where there’s a mural of legendary Fort Worthian Townes Van Zandt looking toward the tracks.

Dive Bar

Readers’ Choice: A Great Notion, 2024 Ridgmar Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-731-8521

Critic’s Choices (Top 3): Some of the darkest, dingiest, and perhaps dangerous dive bars exist in Tarrant County — and, honestly, would we want them any other way? On a stretch of West Division, Pearl’s Cherokee Lounge (2607 W Division St, Arl, 817-275-8211) basks in all her neon and marquee-light glory. Not as campy as most dives, it’s spacious enough to accommodate live music and billiards for all-night debauchery. Slightly east of Pearl’s rests Sunshine Bar (902 W Division St, Arl, 817-277-6252) in the Oasis Hotel parking lot. The bar itself is sunken, reflecting its age, making the barkeeps eye to eye with guests. Enjoy people-watching during one of their frequent goth nights. Off Camp Bowie and sharing space with a gas station, Sarah’s Place (5223 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-731-7337) has been serving strong-ass two-ingredient drinks and karaoke for 25 years. Sarah still works the room, and there’s a potluck on Sundays during Cowboys games.

Dog-Friendly Patio

Readers’ Choice: The Dawg Porch, Fat Daddy’s, 781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-453-0188

Critic’s Choice: MUTTS Canine Cantina, 5317 Clearfork Main St, Fort Worth, 817-377-0151

Looking over the Trinity River with man’s best friend, enjoying a drink and a bite, makes Mutts a winner. Large and small breeds are welcome with a water dish and choice of treats like a Pupsicle made with frozen peanut butter and beef broth. The fenced area allows for our pals to play and run unleashed with sitting booths outside near the bar patio.

Happy Hour

Readers’ Choice: El Chingon, 2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 817-870-9997

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): The economy still sucks with zero indication of a reprieve. So, we are looking out for you, gracious reader, when it comes to saving a few bucks on booze at bars because more savings equals more support for local business. Blue Sushi Sake Grill (3131 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-332-2583) recently busted happy hour wide open with a discounted menu 11am-6:30pm Mon-Sat that includes food and drinks, and don’t forget their all-day Sunday happy hour. Finn MacCool’s (1700 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-2121) in the Hospital District feels like a historic Chicago pub, and although their happy hour recently decreased from 8pm to 7 pm, their pocketbook-friendly prices remain. The coastal Plank Provisions (5289 Marathon Av, Fort Worth, 817-989-2373) in Clearfork offers a daily happy hour from 3pm to 6pm with $7 glasses of wine and $8 cocktails, along with affordable shareables and dollar oysters.

Hotel Bar

Readers’ Choice: Bowie House, 3700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 855-683-4092

Critic’s Choice: Toro Toro, The Worthington, 200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-975-9895

Toro Toro’s cocktail menu emphasizes its pan-Latin aesthetic by showcasing spirits like cachaça, mezcal, pisco, and tequila in their signature cocktails — be sure to try the Hacienda Bird and Maria Pickford Sour — and its warm, sophisticated atmosphere makes it a choice spot for a date, happy hour, or night cap.

Karaoke Night

Readers’ Choice: A Great Notion, 2024 Ridgmar Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-731-8521

Critic’s Choice: Sarah’s Place, 5223 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-731-7337

A casual divey hangout for friends and those who like sports, karaoke, and even comedy, Sarah’s Place has all the fun minus the frills. With affordable drinks and friendly service, Sarah’s is the place to take the edge off and sing your heart out without judgment, just applause and a good time.

Late-Night Food

Readers’ Choice: Ol’ South Pancake House, 1509 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-336-0311

Critic’s Choice: Ashim’s Hibachi Grill, 424 Taylor St, Fort Worth, 817-290-3091

Open ’til 4am, Ashim’s offers late-night diners top-quality nigiri, sashimi, and sushi rolls, as well as poke bowls and hibachi plates. If you’re getting grub after the bars have closed, Ashim’s is way more fun than waiting in the Whataburger line, and you’ll probably feel better the next morning.

LGBTQIA+ Bar

Readers’ Choice: Jackie O’s Cocktail Club, 609 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, @JackieOs.FTW

Critic’s Choice: Club Reflection, 604 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, @ClubReflection

Known for its vibrant atmosphere, lively drag shows, and karaoke nights, Club Reflection is an inclusive spot with friendly bartenders and well-crafted cocktails. The club features energetic dance floors and cozy lounge areas, providing a versatile environment for socializing. It’s also recognized for its community engagement and support for local events, making it a popular gathering spot for both locals and tourists. The folks at Visit Fort Worth recommend Reflection as “a friendly LGBTQIA+ country-and-western establishment, replete with rustic decor and aw-shucks bartenders who smile sweetly under their Stetsons.” Perfect even when the gay rodeo isn’t in town. Wait. The gay rodeo is always in town. Looking at you, Texas Gay Rodeo Association of Fort Worth. We’ll see you at the Mr. & Miss Cowtown Pageant at Reflection on Sat, Nov 1, won’t we? Save us a dance!

Margarita

Readers’ Choice: Maria Cuca’s, two area locations

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Always looking to insert a Jimmy Buffett plug (that’s it), we at the Weekly take margs very seriously. Chef Tim Love’s frozen ’ritas at Paloma Suerte (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 280, Fort Worth, 682-267-0414) deliver a serious punch. The watermelon and prickly pear is incredibly smooth, but get adventurous and try a “Suicide Schooner” with all flavors. Bonus: Each glass comes with a koozie. The frozen or rocks margaritas at SoMa’s Buena Vida (314 S Main St, Ste 120, Fort Worth, 817-386-5334) regularly pop up in conversations about quality, and now that they are $5 daily and $3 on Taco Tuesday, what’s not to love? Don’t pass on their dressed mangonadas, either. In a colorful building on the historic North Side, you can grab margs to-go at Casa Rita (1445 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-881-2625) served by a bubbly staff. With flavors like Froggy Rita (hypnotic with a TCU twist) and Rancho Rita (think: ranch water with a spin), you’ll be wasting away in no time.

Martini

Readers’ Choice: Lucile’s Stateside Bistro, 4700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-4761

Critic’s Choice: Walloon’s, 701 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-3230

While some claim to have the world’s coldest martinis, others claim to have Fort Worth’s coldest. Only Walloon’s does that, and though the level of chill is subjective, their icy martinis deliver a balanced flavor as they come dirty but can be altered to preference, or you can swap vodka for gin. Opt for blue cheese-stuffed olives and order a dozen bivalves, because there’s nothing better than enjoying these while inside a restored historic bank.

Mixologist

Readers’ Choice: Eric Riemenschneider, Blackland Distillery, 2616 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 682-268-5333

Critic’s Choice: Edwin Gomez, Dirty Laundry, 1005 Foch St, Fort Worth, 817-420-6181

As the craft cocktail bar’s popularity has slowly declined, one of the few left is located within the West 7th entertainment district. Dirty Laundry, a craft cocktail speakeasy, is where General Manager Edwin Gomez has been creating provocative menus of 20-plus drinks that rotate seasonally, keeping things fresh all year round.

Patio

Readers’ Choice: Maggie’s R&R, 1264 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 682-255-5442

Critic’s Choice: Rogers Roundhouse, 1616 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, 817-367-9348

Tucked behind University Park Village and just up the street from TCU, Colonial Country Club, and the Fort Worth Zoo, Rogers’ sprawling, secluded patio provides a welcome respite from the busy area around it. The menu of elevated bar bites, beer, and cocktails combined with a wall of patio-facing TVs draws in a varied clientele of college students and young families (dogs are welcome, too, of course), with enough room that the two disparate demographics never need intermingle. Ample shade and top-notch service elevate this patio to nearly unmatched heights in a city that has quite a lot of patios. Order some loaded tots and a Frozen Special (just try it) and you have the makings of the perfect football-watching Sunday.

Restaurant Bar

Readers’ Choice: Our Taphouse, 1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-0431

Critic’s Choice: Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, 3100 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-336-8000

Simply put, the bar at Eddie V’s is an elegant scene, built on a happy hour menu of upscale bites like mini filet sandwiches and South African lobster, the best martinis in town, live jazz, and a clientele that’s a mix of movers and shakers and plainfolk steppin’ out for a nice evening of cocktails and conversation.

Sports Bar

Readers’ Choice: Rex’s Bar & Grill, 1501 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-968-7397

Critic’s Choice: Rogers Roundhouse, 1616 Rogers Rd, Fort Worth, 817-367-9348

There are sports bars with bigger TVs. There are sports bars with more TVs. But, after all, every set shows the same games in the same way. The other parts of the sports bar experience are what make Rogers Roundhouse special. A patio that’s welcoming to both dogs and kids perfectly dials in the casual family-friendly vibe. Foodwise, in addition to the usual wings and nachos, you’ll see folks consuming the utterly unexpected and charming Frog Fries, dressed with Wagyu beef, queso, green onions, and more. This close to TCU, it’s all Horned Frogs all the time, so wear your purple.

Place to Drink Wine

Readers’ Choice: The Holly, 305 W Daggett Av, Ste 101, Fort Worth, 817-420-6446

Critic’s Choice: Saddlerock Wine + Beer Co., 731 Samuels Av, Fort Worth, 817-772-8281

That’s right, it’s a repeat. There just isn’t a more idyllic setting in the county to enjoy a glass of vino than this sprawling, immaculately restored property on historic Samuels Avenue near downtown. The circa-1860s home’s interior is comfortable enough, but to get the full experience, snag a comfy sofa seat on the shaded front lawn or score a pair of Adirondack chairs and watch the sunset on the west-facing terrace perched above the Trinity River. With a regular slate of live music out back, lawn games out front, and a food truck serving brunch, lunch, and dinner on-site, you’ll never want the wine to stop flowing.

On the Town Wildcards

Arcade

Readers’ Choice: Time Rift Arcade, 2113 Harwood Rd, Ste 351, Bedford, 817-646-0771

Dart Room

Readers’ Choice: A Great Notion, 2024 Ridgmar Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-731-8521

Place to Play Pool

Readers’ Choice: FW Thunderbird, 306 Houston St, Fort Worth, @FWThunderbird