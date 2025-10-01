This time last week, we were losing our minds, what with Best Of 2025 having just hit the stands. Our annual special edition was a hit, and our team of critics had much to say. You can read their choices in the Good Grub section of Best Of 2025 at FWWeekly.com. While you, our readers, made your voices heard by nominating your local favorites, our Readers’ Choices never come with blurbs — how would we know what to write about until all the ballots have been counted? How would we know what to say when our critics might not agree with what our readers have chosen? Just fluff? No thanks. Anyway, we’ll remedy that today and throughout October, because a lot of your choices were aces.

Eduardo’s for Best Bakery

Eduardo’s Pastry Kitchen (5950 River Oaks Blvd, Fort Worth, 214-531-4830) specializes in cheesecakes, cookies, and cupcakes and is open Tue-Sat. Items tend to sell out quickly, so be sure to follow him on Facebook.com/EduardoPastryKitchen for the latest updates.

Kincaid’s for Best Burgers

Kincaid’s (five area locations) uses all-natural, never-frozen USDA Choice beef, ground fresh daily. The burgers are hand-formed and cooked to order. As we once described it, “What an indisputably great burger.” Find the one nearest you at KincaidsHamburgers.com.

Our Taphouse for Best Empanadas

You guys really went wild for the Jalapeno Popper Empanadas at Our Taphouse (1001 Bryan Av, Fort Worth, 682-224-0431), where there’s a wide selection of craft beers and pub food, plus various specials, such as these popular empanadas served with their award-winning salsa.

Panther City for Best Barbecue

Panther City BBQ (201 E Hattie St, Fort Worth, 682-250-4464) not only does Taco Tuesday specials but also has football watch parties. For special menu offerings, follow them at Facebook.com/817PantherCityBBQ.

Press Café for Best Brunch

Press Café (4801 Edwards Ranch Rd, Ste 105, Fort Worth, 817-570-6002) offers a menu that matches the casual and healthy lifestyle of the Trinity Trails where it is located. The Day Break omelet ($18), with natural turkey, cheddar, spinach, and avocado salsa and served with fresh fruit, is on point with that aim. Brunch is served every 7am-2pm Sat-Sun.

Salsa Limón for Best Burrito

Salsa Limón (five area locations) serves an authentic, fresh burrito for $11.35, filled with rice, refried beans, onion, cilantro, and lime, plus your choice of meats, all wrapped in a large tortilla. For a burrito that really shines, the El Campeón ($13.95) is a barbacoa burrito in a large flour tortilla with rice, refried beans, onions, cilantro, a fried egg, cheese, crema, avocado, and lime.

Terrebonne’s for Best Cajun Food

Terrebonne’s Restaurant & Bar (7914 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, 682-978-8361) is an authentic Louisiana Cajun restaurant, bar, and market serving a variety of seafood dishes, including boiled and fried seafood, oysters, and crab. They recently welcomed Joe Rosario as the new head chef. A proud Fort Worth native with 22 years in the hospitality industry, he has honed his craft at some of the area’s most respected establishments, including Reata, River Ranch Stockyards, and, most recently, James Provisions.

Yogi’s for Best Breakfast

Yogi’s Bagel Cafe (2710 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, 817-921-4500) has been a neighborhood tradition since 1997 and boasts a storefront filled with a variety of bagels and a chalkboard full of creative ways to enjoy them. This popular and often crowded deli aims to satisfy even the most finicky palates with an extensive breakfast and lunch menu, whether your tastes run to lox or chilaquiles. Or maybe try the crispy fried chicken served over creamy cheese grits, topped with two poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise.

Who Else for What?

Glad you asked. As the cliche goes, a picture is worth, well, a lot. Take a moment to check out all the winners on Instagram, home to many tasty pictures. For the complete list of this year’s Readers’ Choice winners from Good Grub, look for this Ate Days column on FWWeekly.com in the Calendar drop-down.

