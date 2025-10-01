Fully caffeinated by a new spot in Arlington, bring your energy to Dickies Arena on Mon, Oct 6, to cheer on the Mavs. In town for the first time. Ever.

Now Open

Arlington — Dalworthington Gardens, specifically — is welcoming a new coffeeshop. Karibu Coffees (201 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 214-886-5633) has been open for several weeks, but at 5pm today, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and Mayor Russ Brewster (I didn’t make that up, I promise) will make it official. “Karibu” is a Swahili word for “welcome,” which reflects the cafe’s mission to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. With its welcoming atmosphere, knowledgeable baristas, a space for emerging artists to showcase their work on the walls, and crafts from Uganda for sale, owner Felix Nougwa has brought a much-needed community hub to this neighborhood.

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Speaking of Arlington, don’t forget that the new National Medal of Honor Museum (1861 AT&T Way, Arlington, 817-274-1861) has recently announced expanded hours on Thursdays, allowing people to visit after work until 8 pm. (Normally, the center is open 10am-5pm daily). Tickets are $30 and include full access to the exhibit deck, with immersive storytelling, interactive exhibits, and more. Reserve your tickets at MOHMuseum.org.

At 7pm at Scat Jazz Lounge (111 W 4th St, Ste 11, Fort Worth, 817-870-9100), Brad Williams will lead an all-star cast as part of Monk’s Music: A Tribute to Thelonious Monk. Doors open at 7pm, with showtime at 8pm. Limited tickets and tables are still available at ScatJazzLounge.com.

Friday, October 3, 2025

ArtCentre Theatre (1400 Summit Av, Ste E, Plano, 972-881-3228) is producing two spooky shows this season. Starting Friday thru Sat, Oct 19, Stephen King’s Misery follows a successful romance novelist as he is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan” and wakes up captive in her secluded home. Then, from Fri, Oct 24, thru Sat, Nov 15, do the Time Warp again at the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Dress up in your favorite Rocky Horror outfit. The best dressed win a prize every night. For $20 tickets to Misery and Rocky Horror, visit ArtCentreTheatre.com or call the box office.

Saturday, October 4, 2025

From rocking out to Bikini Kill, L7, and Sleater-Kinney in the ’90s as a teen, Fort Worth’s Jennifer Zooki Sturges has been doing her music idols proud, not only as the frontperson of a queer-forward rock outfit (Ex-Regrets) but as the producer of an annual festival celebrating all things femme and LGBTQIA+. Now in its eighth year and inspired by the global Riot Grrl movement of the 1990s, Riot Girl Fest is today at Growl Records (509 E Abram St, Arlington, 682-252-7639) with Oddly Ginger, Jennifer Savage Hurley, Gluestick, and many more. The point is to raise money for local female-centric and LGBTQIA+ nonprofits while empowering, educating, and entertaining the local femme and queer communities. — Anthony Mariani and Juan R. Govea

Monday, October 6, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks are showing some love to North Texas (and Oklahoma) fans here in the Fort by hosting a preseason game at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000) against the world champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ticketed fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy enhanced and unique activations in and around the arena, including a “Pregame Roundup” party where the first 5,000 people to enter the doors will receive a commemorative bandana.

“As we head into this upcoming season, playing in Fort Worth is the perfect opportunity to engage all of our fans across the Metroplex,” said Mavericks CEO Rick Welts. “This partnership with our neighbor city reinforces our commitment to bringing exciting Mavericks basketball to the entire North Texas community.”

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is thrilled about the matchup. “Fort Worth continues to shine as a premier destination for world-class sports and culture — from professional rodeo and NCAA championships to now NBA basketball. We look forward to the excitement, energy, and visitors this game will bring to our vibrant city.”

Doors are at 6pm, the game starts at 7:30pm, and tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com starting at $33.