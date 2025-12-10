Have yourself a big Texas Christmas this year in College Station—where the holiday spirit shines as bright as the Lone Star sky. Picture twinkling lights, festive tunes, and a heartwarming blend of holiday cheer and southern charm. From holiday markets filled with local crafts to classic movies under the stars, we’re wrapping up everything you love into one magical season. According to some estimates, College Station attracts over 300,000 visitors over the holiday season. And at just over two and a half hours along I-35W and TX-6, it’s really not much of a schlep to enjoy some holiday fun. So, grab your friends, your family, and your holiday spirit and plan your trip today!

Have Brunch With Santa

Enjoy a limited-time holiday brunch menu crafted just for the season at The Dean (801 University Dr E, College Station) from 11am to 2pm on Sun, Dec 14, and 21, with seatings available every 15 minutes. Brunch highlights include savory dishes like Herb-Crusted Beef Striploin, Build-Your-Own Pancake and French Toast Stacks, Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread, and more. Book now at Bit.ly/TheDean_BWS.

Warm Up With Some Coffee

Stay toasty with a steaming seasonal beverage from our local coffee shops, like Carport Coffee, conveniently located across from Texas A&M University, and Gogh Gogh Coffee Company. These specialty coffee stops offer a delightful array of warm drinks that’ll keep you cozy during the chilly months, making your winter moments even more enjoyable.

Catch a Classic Christmas Film

Nothing says holiday cheer like a cozy movie under the stars, and College Station City Hall (1101 Texas Av, College Station, 979-764-3500) is rolling out the red carpet (well, the green lawn) for a festive Christmas Movie Night series. Pre-show festivities run 5pm-7pm, complete with food trucks, a hot chocolate bar, fresh popcorn, games, festive tunes, and kid-friendly fun. There are film screenings throughout the holiday season, including A Christmas Story (1983) on Fri, Dec 12, and Elf (2003) on Sat, Dec 20. Plus, you can snap a photo with the Grinch himself! Admission is free.

Ice Skate at Spirit Ice Arena

Gather your family and friends for a fun holiday outing at Spirit Ice Arena. Enjoy quality time together on the ice, gliding and twirling around the rink during a public skating session. Skates are available for rent, and if you’re new to skating or bringing a little one along, consider renting a skating aid for extra support.

Go Outside & Play!

Embrace the holiday spirit while enjoying the outdoors at College Station parks. Lick Creek Park, covering 523 acres, offers a peaceful escape with a nature center and five miles of trails for hiking, cycling, and equestrian activities. Meanwhile, Wolf Pen Creek, a 63-acre park, features a 2.7-mile trail system, a playground, a disc golf course, and spacious lawns ideal for picnics and leisurely games like frisbee.

Marvel at a Holiday Light Display

In College Station, the holiday season is nothing short of show-stopping, thanks to our annual light displays. Now thru Sun, Jan 4, Santa’s Wonderland beckons with its dazzling display of millions of lights, live entertainment, and exciting snow tubing.

Shop for Gifts

Discover the perfect holiday gifts in College Station! Whether you’re looking for the perfect Aggie-themed gift from Aggieland Outfitters or a custom pair of boots at Lucchese Bootmaker. To uncover unique home decor, clothing, and gifts, be sure to explore our local boutiques like Sabi Boutique, Grass Stains or Evie + Oak. With shopping options like these, you’ll easily find something special for everyone on your list!

And that’s just the beginning…

In the Heart of Aggieland, the holidays feel a little warmer, and the lights shine a little brighter. Experience the wonder of Santa’s Wonderland, festive markets, and holiday concerts—all surrounded by the spirit of Texas A&M. Whether you’re here for family traditions, seasonal flavors or simply the joy of the season, College Station is your place to celebrate Christmas the Texas way.

