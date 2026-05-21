Nothing says summer like the beer hawker at the ball park shouting, “ICE COLD BEER!” From ball parks to water parks, there’s a multitude of places to take the family for some warm-weather fun with a drink in hand. If you’re avoiding those pricey admission-ticket expenditures, there are family-friendly establishments in our stretch of North Texas where eats, drinks, and fun are already on the menu.

In Grapevine, check out the latest recreational craze at Chicken N Pickle (4600 Merlot Av, 817-766-6320). Along with the obvious chicken tenders and fried pickles, there are many from-scratch options, plus you can play pickleball and all sorts of yard games while sipping on a Coop Margarita made with Don Julio Blanco, Meletti Limoncello, fresh lime, and more.

One beloved spot in Grand Prairie is Traders Village (2602 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, 972-647-2331). Here, you can do some flea market shopping, ride amusement rides, try a giant Machete taco, and imbibe from the wide selection of beers and massive margaritas, alongside specialized drinks like Loaded Micheladas. Visit them for the Memorial Weekend Celebration on Sun, May 24, and the World Cup Viewing Party every weekend from Jun 11-19.

Here in Fort Worth, one can actually make a day of it right in the Foundry District at three neighboring businesses.

Start at Perfect Touch (2525 Weisenberger St, 817-870-3610) for spa treatments (with or without a complimentary glass of wine, then head to Doc’s Records (2628 Weisenberger St, 817-732-5455) for some vintage/thrift treasure hunting and new/old music finds. Afterward, settle in over at Maple Branch Brewing (2628 Whitmore St, 817-862-7007) for a day/afternoon/evening of craft beers, scratch-made pizza, and games.

The patio at Maple Branch has plenty of shade and space for the kids to play, but you can also keep it indoors and enjoy the air-conditioning: “ICE COLD AC!” Drink-wise, there are craft beers on tap brewed on-site, plus NA selections, meads, and wines. Many of the beer selections give summer vibes. Here are a few.

CASA LIMONADA:

Lemon Gose (ABV 5.8%)

CASITA LIMÓN:

Agave Lime Blonde Ale (ABV 5.7%)

MY MAIN SQUEEZE:

Blood Orange Hazy IPA (ABV 6.4%)

RASPBERRY FIELDS:

Raspberry Blonde Ale (ABV 5.3%)

WATERMELON CIDER

Hard Cider by Trinity Cider (ABV 5%)

As for food selections, there are shareables, handhelds, chicken classics, soups and salads, smash burgers, and desserts, but the showstopper is the Wood-Fired Pizza. These 12” pies are Neapolitan style, made with fresh, hand-tossed dough, house-made sauce, and quality ingredients. Crusts on all pizzas are available as gluten-free, cheese can be dairy-free, for a bit extra.

Having tried almost all of them, we can tell you with 99% certainty that all 10 are excellent. But, for your mind’s eye, here is one description:

THE GODFATHER ($24)

Hot Italian sausage, goat cheese, red onion, chili oil, Mozzarella cheese, basil-pecan pesto, pecorino, tomato sauce, and the signature Hot Maple Drizzle.

Maple Branch Brewing is open Tue-Thu 11am-10pm, and Fri 11am-11pm. For promotional information on their specials and upcoming events, visit MapleBranchBrew.com or follow them on social media (@MapleBranchBrew).