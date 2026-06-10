Shakira will be entertaining the world alongside BTS and Madonna at the final at the Meadowlands in New Jersey in mid-July, but in the meantime, other big stars are headed to the Dallas FIFA Fan Fest in Fair Park: three massive nights of live music that bring the spirit of the World Cup to life. From Latin legends to Red Dirt country and anthemic global dance, every show at The Pavilion at Fair Park is built for singing loud, dancing hard, and making memories with thousands of fans. And, yes, by The Pavilion, we mean Dos Equis Pavilion (or Coca-Cola Starplex for us OG amphitheater enthusiasts). Another victim of the FIFA renaming restrictions. Anyway, admission to the festival is free, but the concerts require a separate $26 ticket for each performance at DallasFWC26.com/fifafanfestival-dallas.

Sunday, June 28, 2026

The Latin Legacy Tour, featuring Baby Bash, Lil Rob, MC Magic, and special guest Concrete, ignites the stage at 7:30pm with a night of classic hits and party anthems, feel-good vibes, soaring hooks, and nonstop throwback energy.

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Red Dirt favorites Turnpike Troubadours will deliver a powerful roots-driven headline set at 7:30pm filled with storytelling, soaring fiddles, and sing-along favorites — perfect for the Fourth of July. The Troubadours are on tour in support of their new album, The Price of Admission, but this is the only North Texas stop on their current schedule. (Note: While the City of Dallas normally has its Independence Day fireworks event on this day, they are graciously moving their event to the day before: Fri, Jul 3.)

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Global dance trio Major Lazer, featuring Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums, will turn the festival into one giant dance floor at 8:30pm with their explosive fusion of reggae, dancehall, and electronic hits.

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Dream with us, won’t you? On Sun, Jul 19, in the Meadowlands, New Jersey, Team USA (fingers crossed) will use a small, round ball that people enjoy kicking into a net as a universal tool for uniting people from all over the world, regardless of their religion, race, nationality, gender, or identity. Americans will have spent the summer learning from and about 47 other amazing nations, their cultures, and their peoples. The beautiful game will cement its place in America’s sporting heart. Sorry, baseball. You’re outta here! Read more at Bit.ly/FWW_Dreamtime. — Ryan Burger

Whichever two countries make the finals, we know that all eyes will be on the Meadowlands today, Sun, Jul 19, and we know that for the first time, FIFA is incorporating a Super Bowl-style halftime show, this one co-headlined by BTS, Madonna, and Shakira, who is releasing a new song for the occasion.

The spectacle will be curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin with some of the Muppets from The Muppet Show and Sesame Street as special guests. In a short film announcing the performers, Martin unveiled the star-studded lineup and said that the show will be “all about togetherness … and everyone’s invited.”

The event is produced in collaboration with Global Citizen and Live Nation. The historic performance will help raise funds for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. — Elaine Wilder