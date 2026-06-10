Nine World Cup matches will be played in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. Dubbed “Dallas Stadium” for the tournament, it will host more games than any other spot in the country. Don’t have tickets? Don’t worry. Watch parties and soccer-themed events are happening all over.

Free Fan Fests

Throughout the event, on all 34 game days, North Texas cities are hosting free fan festivals. Dallas will transform Fair Park (3809 Grand Av, 214-670-8400) into a 1-million-square-foot celebration. The free FIFA Fan Festival will have live match screenings, concerts, and interactive soccer experiences. More info at DallasFWC26.com/our-venues/fan-festival.

During those same dates in Frisco, the free FC Dallas Soccer Celebration is taking place at Simpson Plaza (6094 Frisco Square Blvd, 972-292-6500), with watch pods, giant screens, live music, food, drinks, and more. For updates, go to FCDallas.com.

As for Fort Worth, Sundance Square (420 Main St, 817-222-1111) is hosting free public watch parties for 104 matches, complete with bars like Hopscotch (101 W 3rd St), which serves up traditional Mexican drinks and sweets right on the plaza, plus there’ll be other food vendors, live music and DJs, arts and theater events, yoga classes, and more. For updates, keep an eye on SundanceSquare.com/events.

Cheers to Fútbol!

An award-winning distillery producing whiskey, bourbon, gin, vodka, rum, liqueurs, and cordials, Acre Distilling (1309 Calhoun St, Fort Worth, 817-632-7722) offers experiences like tasting tours, blending sessions, pairing events, and cocktail classes. The Hell’s Half Acre Bar serves craft cocktails, hosts events, and includes a retail space for merchandise and bottles.

A locally owned hangout with more than 220 TVs across all three locations, Buffalo Bros (three area locations, BuffaloBros.com) has an extensive beer list with local craft favorites, plus great daily specials on food and drink. Open 11am-2am daily, Buffalo Bros will host free watch parties for every World Cup match throughout the tournament, making it the perfect place to catch all the action.

Crystal Springs Hideaway (113 Roberts Cut Off Rd, Fort Worth, 682-224-2583, CrystalSpringsHideaway.com) will show the games on large TVs indoors and outside. This genuine beer garden serves delectable burgers, salads, and other handhelds. There are 25 beers on draft, plus assorted cocktails and a unique wine-and-cheese shop. No cover or ticket required. There will be all-day happy hours on weekdays, plus World Cup drink specials.

The Last Drop (2929 Race St, Fort Worth, 682-224-2347) is a neighborhood sports bar offering affordable drinks, large TVs, a friendly staff, and free parking. There are many options, including beers, cocktails, liquor, food, billiards, and arcade games. Essentially, everything you and your friends or family need for a full day of fun is right here at the Last Drop.

Mule Alley (122 E Exchange Av), located in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, includes restaurants, entertainment, shops, and a 4-star hotel. There are unique attractions, a daily cattle drive, historic tours, and live music, all reflecting the rich history of the American West.

No Frills Grill & Sports Bar (four area locations, NoFrillsFrill.com) offers the ultimate game-day experience. With 100+ HD TVs at each location, you won’t miss a moment of World Cup action. Spacious dining rooms accommodate groups of all sizes, while there’s an extensive menu of American favorites, Tex-Mex specialties, and more. Enjoy daily food and drink specials, shoot a game of pool, and cheer on your favorite team in a fun, welcoming atmosphere. Celebrating 36 years, No Frills delivers a true Texas sports bar experience.

Rex’s Bar & Grill (1501 S University Dr, 817-968-7397) is the home bar for Team Japan fans in Fort Worth, but it will also be screening every single game (“World Cup with Wagyu,” May 6, 2026). The first of the nine World Cup matches to be played here is the Netherlands vs. Japan on Sun, Jun 14. To book a table, call the restaurant or go to RexsFTW.com/watch-parties.

For those with game tickets, Social House Arlington (1705 N Collins, Ste 101, 682-276-3830, SocialHouseArlington.com) will have shuttle rides to and from the stadium. For more info, visit @SocialHouseDFW on IG. The Arlington location, as well as the one in Artisan Circle (840 Currie St, Fort Worth, 817-820-1510, SocialHouseFortWorth.com), offers lunch, dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunches. With 20+ TVs, this casual bar and grill is a spot to watch the games from every angle.

Texas Live! (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, 817-852-6688) will show the games on its 100-foot screen across 11 bars and restaurants under the same roof. Promoters promise drumlines, interactive fan games, DJs, and nonstop fan hype — all just steps from Dallas Stadium. Tickets and table reservations for select games are coming soon at Texas-Live.com.

Upper 90 (961 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-882-6614) is an ideal venue for fútbol fans and casual visitors, with a welcoming atmosphere, friendly staff, and multiple screens for live games. There are classic bar games, inventive cocktails, and a sense of community, making U90 a vibrant gathering place for memorable experiences. Fun fact: The phrase “upper 90” is soccer lingo for the top corners of the goal.